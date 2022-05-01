Festival of the Americas – Kayenta from May 13 – 15,2022
Festival of the Americas is a FREE, three-day, family-friendly, multicultural outdoor festival, produced by the Kayenta Arts Foundation. It showcases and celebrates the cultures of the first peoples of the Americas. Attendees will enjoy live music, dancing, fine art, native artisan booths, demonstrations, drum circles, unique costumes, and more! Much of this year’s festival will focus on Native American art and culture and takes place in the outdoor setting of Kayenta Art Village and Center for the Arts at Kayenta. The area was once the ancestral home of the Paiute Indians and showcases the stunning natural beauty of Kayenta.
Event Date: 5/13/2022 – 5/15/2022
Event Time:
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Mountain
Location:
Center for the Arts at Kayenta
881 Coyote Gulch Court
Ivins, UT 84738
Click on the link to learn more about the event: https://www.kayentaarts.com/festival-of-the-americas/