Artist of the Month- Ilene Bandringa

Landscape Photographer 

Ilene is an award-winning photographer who has been  nationally recognized for her work in both color and  black and white landscape images. She has a deep  love for Nature that is reflected in her images that  range from being grand and sweeping to close-up and  intimate.  

Ilene began experimenting with photography in the  early 2000’s and entered her work into a judged show  for the first time in 2014 where she won Best of Show.  Since then, she has continued to hone her skills and  win accolades along the way.  

She and Cliff, her husband of 20+ years, enjoy  traveling the world via the back roads and exploring  places that are off the beaten path. They particularly  love the deserts of the southwestern United States and  like sharing their experiences with others via their  travel blog, YouTube videos and virtual travel guides. 

Ilene and Cliff currently live in Hurricane, Utah where  Ilene continues to appreciate the stunning natural  beauty that surrounds her while attempting to capture  it with a photograph. 

Ilene is currently a member of the Southern Utah Art  Guild, Virgin Valley Artists Association, Gallery 873 and is Chairperson for Arrowhead Gallery, St. George, Utah.  

“To me, photography is an art of  observation. … I’ve found it has little  to do with the things you see and  everything to do with the way you  see them”—Elliott Erwitt

Photographer Ilene Bandringa (Photo Credit:VVAA)

Photography of Ilene Bandringa

 

 