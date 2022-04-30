Artist of the Month- Ilene Bandringa

Landscape Photographer

Ilene is an award-winning photographer who has been nationally recognized for her work in both color and black and white landscape images. She has a deep love for Nature that is reflected in her images that range from being grand and sweeping to close-up and intimate.

Ilene began experimenting with photography in the early 2000’s and entered her work into a judged show for the first time in 2014 where she won Best of Show. Since then, she has continued to hone her skills and win accolades along the way.

She and Cliff, her husband of 20+ years, enjoy traveling the world via the back roads and exploring places that are off the beaten path. They particularly love the deserts of the southwestern United States and like sharing their experiences with others via their travel blog, YouTube videos and virtual travel guides.

Ilene and Cliff currently live in Hurricane, Utah where Ilene continues to appreciate the stunning natural beauty that surrounds her while attempting to capture it with a photograph.

Ilene is currently a member of the Southern Utah Art Guild, Virgin Valley Artists Association, Gallery 873 and is Chairperson for Arrowhead Gallery, St. George, Utah.

“To me, photography is an art of observation. … I’ve found it has little to do with the things you see and everything to do with the way you see them”—Elliott Erwitt

Photographer Ilene Bandringa (Photo Credit:VVAA)

Photography of Ilene Bandringa