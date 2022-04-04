The Virgin Valley Artists Associations will be holding their May competition “Animals in the Wild” from May 2 – 28,2022 with a reception and awards ceremony on May 19,2022 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center. Those interested in entering the competition can find more information and the registration form at this link: AnimalsInTheWild
The registration and artwork deadline is April 30,2022. Visit their website to find other classes and events at: https://www.mesquitefineartscenter.com/
Good luck everyone!