04/26/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 04/24/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220424020 Welfare Check Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:39 Time Completed : 00:33 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:32 Time Dispatched: 23:44 Time Arrived : 23:44 Time Completed : 00:30 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:32 Time Dispatched: 23:39 Time Arrived : 23:40 Time Completed : 00:31 Synopsis: 22ACO1239 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: 22ACO1240 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:48 Time Completed : 07:11 Synopsis: 22ACO1241 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:43 Synopsis: 22MCC1484 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 19:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:42 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 04/24/22` and `06:00:00 04/25/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***

04/26/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 04/24/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220424005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:23 Time Completed : 06:25 Synopsis: 220424006 *EMS* Stab/Gunshot/Penetration Incident Address : Moss Dr # 10 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: 07:04 Time Arrived : 07:32 Time Completed : 08:54 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: 07:04 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:29 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: 07:03 Time Arrived : 07:06 Time Completed : 07:50 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: 07:02 Time Arrived : 07:06 Time Completed : 07:27 Synopsis: Officers took a report for an adult female who was placed on legal hold. 220424007 Alarm Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 07:05 Time Dispatched: 07:09 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:09 Synopsis: 220424008 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:51 Time Arrived : 10:58 Time Completed : Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:51 Time Arrived : 10:58 Time Completed : 11:34 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:30 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:51 Time Arrived : 10:56 Time Completed : 11:26 Synopsis: 220424009 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N LOWER FLAT TOP DR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:32 Time Completed : 11:54 Synopsis: 220424010 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : ISAAC NEWTON DR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:05 Synopsis: 220424011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Willis Carrier Cyn Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:17 Time Completed : 12:21 Synopsis: 220424012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:24 Time Completed : 12:30 Synopsis: 220424013 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:54 Time Completed : 12:55 Synopsis: 220424014 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:12 Time Dispatched: 13:19 Time Arrived : 13:12 Time Completed : 13:18 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:12 Time Dispatched: 13:13 Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:18 Synopsis: 220424015 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : N Dairy Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: 13:18 Time Arrived : 13:23 Time Completed : 13:19 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: 13:18 Time Arrived : 13:19 Time Completed : 13:48 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:20 Time Completed : 13:40 Synopsis: 220424016 Welfare Check Incident Address : Peartree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:27 Time Dispatched: 13:33 Time Arrived : 13:38 Time Completed : 14:04 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:27 Time Dispatched: 13:48 Time Arrived : 13:53 Time Completed : 13:59 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 13:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:40 Time Completed : 14:00 Synopsis: 220424017 Agency Assistance Incident Address : N Yucca St # 5 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched: 14:22 Time Arrived : 14:28 Time Completed : 14:35 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched: 14:11 Time Arrived : 14:19 Time Completed : 17:56 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched: 14:11 Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 17:58 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched: 14:11 Time Arrived : 14:13 Time Completed : 14:35 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched: 14:10 Time Arrived : 14:16 Time Completed : 14:31 Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched: 14:10 Time Arrived : 14:17 Time Completed : 14:31 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence reference an adult male who was found deceased. 220424018 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:24 Time Completed : 16:35 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:24 Time Completed : 16:29 Synopsis: 220424019 Suicidal Person Incident Address : KALANCHOE WAY Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Magadan, J Stout, D Woods, D Alej Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched: 18:02 Time Arrived : 18:03 Time Completed : 20:57 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched: 18:02 Time Arrived : 18:03 Time Completed : 19:18 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched: 18:02 Time Arrived : 18:10 Time Completed : 19:11 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched: 18:02 Time Arrived : 18:10 Time Completed : 19:10 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched: 18:02 Time Arrived : 18:10 Time Completed : 18:54 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report suicidal male. Officers arrived and transported the male to Mesa View Hospital to be evaluated. 220424020 Welfare Check Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:39 Time Completed : 00:33 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:32 Time Dispatched: 23:44 Time Arrived : 23:44 Time Completed : 00:30 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:32 Time Dispatched: 23:39 Time Arrived : 23:40 Time Completed : 00:31 Synopsis: 220425001 Dead Body Incident Address : Hughes Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Gleave, I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:11 Time Dispatched: 06:15 Time Arrived : 06:17 Time Completed : 06:51 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 06:11 Time Dispatched: 06:15 Time Arrived : 06:23 Time Completed : 09:36 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:11 Time Dispatched: 06:20 Time Arrived : 06:25 Time Completed : 06:31 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 06:11 Time Dispatched: 06:15 Time Arrived : 06:17 Time Completed : 06:27 Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 06:11 Time Dispatched: 06:15 Time Arrived : 06:17 Time Completed : 06:27 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 06:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:15 Synopsis: Officers were dispatched to a residence reference a deceased person. 220425002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:12 Time Completed : 07:15 Synopsis: 220425003 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Leavitt Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:27 Time Completed : 07:29 Synopsis: 220425004 Welfare Check Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:32 Time Completed : 07:42 Synopsis: 220425005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:43 Time Completed : 07:45 Synopsis: 220425006 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220425007 Civil Matter Incident Address : Peartree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched: 09:14 Time Arrived : 09:31 Time Completed : 09:54 Synopsis: 220425008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:55 Time Completed : 09:59 Synopsis: 220425009 Agency Assistance Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd # I Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Perry, I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: 10:05 Time Arrived : 10:07 Time Completed : 10:21 Unit: E1 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: 10:05 Time Arrived : 10:09 Time Completed : 10:24 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: 10:05 Time Arrived : 10:07 Time Completed : 10:23 Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: 10:04 Time Arrived : 10:12 Time Completed : 10:21 Synopsis: 220425010 Juvenile Problem Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:27 Time Completed : 10:40 Synopsis: 220425011 Found Property Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: 10:39 Time Arrived : 10:49 Time Completed : 12:18 Synopsis: An officer received found property. 220425012 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched: 11:06 Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 12:35 Synopsis: 220425013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Canal St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:02 Synopsis: 220425014 Welfare Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:15 Time Dispatched: 13:55 Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 13:56 Synopsis: 220425016 Burglary Incident Address : Thistle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : A Active Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:24 Time Dispatched: 13:33 Time Arrived : 13:38 Time Completed : 15:23 Synopsis: Officers took a report for a residential burglary where household goods were stolen from a garage. This investigation is ongoing. 220425017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:30 Time Completed : 13:32 Synopsis: 220425018 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 13:47 Time Dispatched: 13:59 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:00 Synopsis: 220425019 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Beacon Ridge Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:51 Time Dispatched: 13:55 Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 13:55 Synopsis: 220425020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:24 Time Completed : 14:26 Synopsis: 220425021 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 14:19 Time Dispatched: 15:21 Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 17:14 Synopsis: 220425022 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220425023 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220425024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 14:50 Synopsis: 220425025 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: 15:07 Time Arrived : 15:13 Time Completed : 15:28 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: 15:07 Time Arrived : 15:14 Time Completed : 15:24 Synopsis: 220425026 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 16:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220425027 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220425028 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220425029 Traffic Stop Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:17 Time Completed : 17:01 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:18 Time Completed : 16:53 Synopsis: 220425030 K9 Search Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:17 Time Completed : 16:53 Synopsis: 220425031 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 16:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220425032 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:42 Time Dispatched: 18:35 Time Arrived : 18:35 Time Completed : 18:55 Synopsis: 220425033 Traffic Stop Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C1 Time Reported: 17:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:49 Time Completed : 19:38 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 17:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:50 Time Completed : 17:53 Synopsis: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. After further investigation, the driver was arrested for numerous drug related offenses. 220425034 K9 Search Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 17:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:53 Time Completed : 19:22 Synopsis: 566 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich, D Alejos Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:51 Time Arrived : 10:58 Time Completed : Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:51 Time Arrived : 10:58 Time Completed : 11:34 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:30 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:51 Time Arrived : 10:56 Time Completed : 11:26 Synopsis: 22ACO1228 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:17 Time Completed : 06:17 Synopsis: 22ACO1229 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:17 Time Completed : 06:17 Synopsis: 22ACO1230 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:17 Time Completed : 06:18 Synopsis: 22ACO1231 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:18 Time Completed : 06:19 Synopsis: 22ACO1232 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Lime Wood St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 09:57 Synopsis: 22ACO1233 Animal Release Incident Address : RIverside & Hafen Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:16 Synopsis: 22ACO1234 Animal Complain Incident Address : Mesa Spring Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:09 Time Completed : 12:16 Synopsis: 22ACO1235 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:13 Time Completed : 14:14 Synopsis: 22ACO1236 Animal complaint Incident Address : Normandy Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:38 Time Dispatched: 14:42 Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 15:00 Synopsis: 22ACO1237 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 15:04 Synopsis: 22ACO1238 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 15:05 Synopsis: 22ACO1239 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: 22ACO1240 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:48 Time Completed : 07:11 Synopsis: 22ACO1241 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:43 Synopsis: 22ACO1242 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:41 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 22ACO1243 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 22ACO1244 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:45 Synopsis: 22ACO1245 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:46 Time Completed : 06:47 Synopsis: 22ACO1246 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy wa y Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:12 Time Completed : 07:13 Synopsis: 22ACO1247 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:54 Time Completed : 07:59 Synopsis: 22ACO1248 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Desert Ridge Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:06 Time Completed : 08:08 Synopsis: 22ACO1249 Animal Release Incident Address : Oasis Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 08:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:11 Time Completed : 08:12 Synopsis: 22ACO1250 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : RIverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 08:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:43 Time Completed : 09:00 Synopsis: 22ACO1251 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:01 Time Completed : 09:01 Synopsis: 22ACO1252 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:15 Time Completed : 09:15 Synopsis: 22ACO1253 Animal Bite Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 11:14 Synopsis: 22ACO1254 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:30 Synopsis: 22ACO1255 Animal Pickup Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched: 14:40 Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 14:50 Synopsis: 22ACO1256 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:49 Time Completed : 15:50 Synopsis: 22MCC1474 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched: 06:52 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 22MCC1475 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:23 Time Dispatched: 08:25 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:25 Synopsis: 22MCC1476 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:34 Time Dispatched: 09:34 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:35 Synopsis: 22MCC1477 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: 09:44 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 22MCC1478 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:01 Synopsis: 22MCC1479 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 11:39 Synopsis: 22MCC1480 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 11:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:52 Time Completed : 12:42 Synopsis: 22MCC1481 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:40 Time Completed : 14:30 Synopsis: 22MCC1482 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:18 Time Dispatched: 14:30 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:30 Synopsis: 22MCC1483 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:00 Time Completed : 15:44 Synopsis: 22MCC1484 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 19:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:42 Synopsis: 22MCC1485 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 22MCC1486 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 08:13 Synopsis: 22MCC1487 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:47 Time Completed : 10:57 Synopsis: 22MCC1488 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: 10:57 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:57 Synopsis: 22MCC1489 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:50 Time Completed : 13:30 Synopsis: 22MCC1490 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:44 Time Completed : 14:53 Synopsis: 22MCC1491 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Lolita Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: 15:04 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:04 Synopsis: 22MCC1492 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:30 Time Completed : 17:09 Synopsis: 22MCE0416 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Quartz Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched: 08:11 Time Arrived : 08:35 Time Completed : 08:45 Synopsis: 22MCE0417 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Santa Maria Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:42 Time Dispatched: 08:46 Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:11 Synopsis: 22MCE0418 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:25 Time Completed : 09:28 Synopsis: 22MCE0419 Vacation Check Incident Address : PALOS VERDES Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 09:41 Synopsis: 22MCE0420 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:47 Time Completed : 10:57 Synopsis: 22MCE0421 Vacation Check Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:51 Time Completed : 09:55 Synopsis: 22MCE0422 Vacation Check Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 10:16 Synopsis: 22MCE0423 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Gypsy Boy Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: 10:24 Time Arrived : 10:33 Time Completed : 10:39 Synopsis: 22MCE0424 Vacation Check Incident Address : Majestic Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:17 Time Completed : 10:22 Synopsis: 22MCE0425 Vacation Check Incident Address : Tortoise Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:22 Time Completed : 10:24 Synopsis: 22MDC0211 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 14:19 Time Dispatched: 15:21 Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 17:14 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 04/24/22` and `18:00:00 04/25/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***