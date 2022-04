04/20/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 04/18/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220418043 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Primrose Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:37 Time Dispatched: 20:54 Time Arrived : 19:34 Time Completed : 19:56 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:37 Time Dispatched: 19:29 Time Arrived : 19:41 Time Completed : 19:55 Synopsis: 220418044 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & OASIS Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 19:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:21 Synopsis: 220418045 Unknown Problem Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:55 Time Completed : 19:59 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:50 Time Dispatched: 19:55 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:56 Synopsis: 220418046 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, R Hughes, M Magadan, J Stout, D A Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:14 Time Completed : Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:52 Time Dispatched: 19:56 Time Arrived : 20:00 Time Completed : 20:37 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 19:52 Time Dispatched: 19:56 Time Arrived : 19:58 Time Completed : 20:33 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 19:52 Time Dispatched: 19:56 Time Arrived : 19:58 Time Completed : 21:00 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:52 Time Dispatched: 19:56 Time Arrived : 19:57 Time Completed : 23:17 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 19:52 Time Dispatched: 19:56 Time Arrived : 20:02 Time Completed : 20:30 Synopsis: Officers responded to a call of a possible DUI. 220418007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:25 Time Completed : 06:26 Synopsis: 220418008 Wanted Person Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:29 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: 07:03 Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:03 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle where the driver was arrested f 220418009 Person On Foot Incident Address : E FIRST NORTH St & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:38 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched: 07:03 Time Arrived : 07:06 Time Completed : 07:29 Synopsis: 220418010 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:15 Time Dispatched: 07:33 Time Arrived : 07:37 Time Completed : 07:54 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:15 Time Dispatched: 07:33 Time Arrived : 07:40 Time Completed : 08:05 Synopsis: 220418011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:55 Time Completed : 07:58 Synopsis: 220418012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:14 Time Completed : 08:19 Synopsis: 220418013 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Cherokee St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : A Active Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: 08:37 Time Arrived : 08:52 Time Completed : 08:52 Synopsis: 220418014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:48 Time Completed : 08:49 Synopsis: 220418015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:50 Time Completed : 08:54 Synopsis: 220418016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:56 Time Completed : 09:02 Synopsis: 220418017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:56 Time Completed : 08:58 Synopsis: 220418018 Person On Foot Incident Address : E FIRST NORTH St & N YUCCA St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:14 Time Completed : 09:14 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:13 Time Completed : 09:15 Synopsis: 220418019 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : GATEWAY ST #29 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : A Active Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:12 Time Dispatched: 09:24 Time Arrived : 09:35 Time Completed : 09:58 Synopsis: 220418020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched: 09:35 Time Arrived : 09:35 Time Completed : 10:18 Synopsis: 220418021 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : W Camellia Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : A Active Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched: 10:27 Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 11:37 Synopsis: 220418022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched: 10:26 Time Arrived : 10:35 Time Completed : 11:04 Synopsis: 220418023 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, Mike Robertson, M Diaz, J Rich, C Smi Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: 11:19 Time Arrived : 11:30 Time Completed : 11:51 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: 11:18 Time Arrived : 12:28 Time Completed : 12:28 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: 11:18 Time Arrived : 11:21 Time Completed : 12:15 Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: 11:38 Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 12:10 Synopsis: 220418024 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr #13 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Chollar, Alexander Walde Disposition : A Active Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:38 Time Completed : 11:40 Synopsis: 220418025 Person On Foot Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:23 Time Completed : 12:34 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:23 Time Completed : 12:40 Synopsis: 220418026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 12:45 Synopsis: 220418027 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Grand Cyprus Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:11 Time Arrived : 13:24 Time Completed : 14:50 Synopsis: 220418028 Lost Property Incident Address : Haley Way # 124 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: 13:27 Time Arrived : 13:29 Time Completed : 14:55 Synopsis: Officers took a report of lost property. 220418029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Cherokee St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:37 Time Dispatched: 13:58 Time Arrived : 14:02 Time Completed : 14:05 Synopsis: 220418030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:50 Time Completed : 13:57 Synopsis: 220418031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:50 Time Dispatched: 14:06 Time Arrived : 14:06 Time Completed : 13:58 Synopsis: An officer responded to answer follow-up questions on a previous incident. 220418032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Stout, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:09 Time Dispatched: 14:51 Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 14:58 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:09 Time Dispatched: 15:15 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:26 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 14:09 Time Dispatched: 15:06 Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:26 Synopsis: 220418034 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220418035 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220418036 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220418037 Animal Pickup Incident Address : LOS PADRES Cir & CHAPARRAL Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:26 Time Dispatched: 16:34 Time Arrived : 16:51 Time Completed : 16:51 Synopsis: 220418038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 16:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:33 Time Completed : 17:08 Synopsis: 220418039 Alarm Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:55 Time Dispatched: 17:00 Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 17:00 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:55 Time Dispatched: 17:01 Time Arrived : 17:01 Time Completed : 17:01 Synopsis: 220418040 Civil Matter Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd # C50 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: 18:02 Time Arrived : 18:02 Time Completed : 18:04 Synopsis: 220418041 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 17:16 Time Dispatched: 20:03 Time Arrived : 20:05 Time Completed : 20:14 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:16 Time Dispatched: 20:11 Time Arrived : 20:13 Time Completed : 20:17 Synopsis: 220418042 Threatening Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 17:41 Time Dispatched: 17:51 Time Arrived : 17:53 Time Completed : 18:00 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:41 Time Dispatched: 17:50 Time Arrived : 17:52 Time Completed : 18:07 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:41 Time Dispatched: 17:50 Time Arrived : 17:53 Time Completed : 18:00 Synopsis: 220418043 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Primrose Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:37 Time Dispatched: 20:54 Time Arrived : 19:34 Time Completed : 19:56 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:37 Time Dispatched: 19:29 Time Arrived : 19:41 Time Completed : 19:55 Synopsis: 220418044 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & OASIS Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 19:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:21 Synopsis: 220418045 Unknown Problem Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:55 Time Completed : 19:59 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:50 Time Dispatched: 19:55 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:56 Synopsis: 220418046 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, R Hughes, M Magadan, J Stout, D A Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:14 Time Completed : Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:52 Time Dispatched: 19:56 Time Arrived : 20:00 Time Completed : 20:37 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 19:52 Time Dispatched: 19:56 Time Arrived : 19:58 Time Completed : 20:33 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 19:52 Time Dispatched: 19:56 Time Arrived : 19:58 Time Completed : 21:00 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:52 Time Dispatched: 19:56 Time Arrived : 19:57 Time Completed : 23:17 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 19:52 Time Dispatched: 19:56 Time Arrived : 20:02 Time Completed : 20:30 Synopsis: Officers responded to a call of a possible DUI. One male adult was arrested for DUI. 220418047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:00 Time Completed : 20:09 Synopsis: 220418048 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Myrtle Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Alejos, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:42 Time Dispatched: 20:46 Time Arrived : 20:50 Time Completed : 21:05 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:42 Time Dispatched: 20:46 Time Arrived : 20:50 Time Completed : 21:10 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 20:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:51 Time Completed : 20:59 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 20:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:45 Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 20:42 Time Dispatched: 20:44 Time Arrived : 20:53 Time Completed : 21:26 Synopsis: 220418049 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : Moss Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Alejos, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched: 21:12 Time Arrived : 21:15 Time Completed : 21:59 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched: 21:10 Time Arrived : 21:12 Time Completed : 21:57 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 00:09 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:13 Time Completed : 21:28 Synopsis: Officers responded to a possible DUI. A male driver was arrested for DUI. 220418050 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:23 Time Dispatched: 21:28 Time Arrived : 21:38 Time Completed : 21:44 Synopsis: 220418051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : MOSS DR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:25 Time Completed : 22:30 Synopsis: 220418052 Animal Pickup Incident Address : EL DORADO RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: 22:40 Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 23:00 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: 22:50 Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 22:57 Synopsis: 220418053 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:23 Time Completed : 23:34 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:20 Time Dispatched: 23:23 Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 23:28 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:20 Time Dispatched: 23:23 Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 23:28 Synopsis: 220418054 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:37 Time Completed : 23:50 Synopsis: 220418055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:47 Time Completed : 23:48 Synopsis: 220419001 Unsecure Premise Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched: 00:18 Time Arrived : 00:24 Time Completed : 00:24 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched: 01:16 Time Arrived : 00:05 Time Completed : 00:29 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:18 Time Completed : 00:29 Synopsis: 220419002 Trespassing IP Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart, J Stout, C Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 00:26 Time Dispatched: 00:29 Time Arrived : 00:30 Time Completed : 01:11 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:26 Time Dispatched: 00:29 Time Arrived : 00:34 Time Completed : 01:16 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:26 Time Dispatched: 00:29 Time Arrived : 00:31 Time Completed : 01:34 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:26 Time Dispatched: 00:29 Time Arrived : 00:33 Time Completed : 01:23 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 00:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:37 Time Completed : 01:23 Synopsis: Officers responded to a disturbance at a casino. One female adult was cited for trespassing. 220419003 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:46 Time Dispatched: 01:48 Time Arrived : 01:53 Time Completed : 03:03 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:46 Time Dispatched: 01:48 Time Arrived : 01:52 Time Completed : 02:50 Synopsis: Officers responded to a trespassing in progress. One adult female was cited for trespassing. 220419004 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:54 Time Dispatched: 03:03 Time Arrived : 03:08 Time Completed : 03:17 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 02:54 Time Dispatched: 03:02 Time Arrived : 03:08 Time Completed : 03:51 Synopsis: 220419005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:42 Time Completed : 03:47 Synopsis: 220419006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:15 Time Completed : 06:23 Synopsis: 220419007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:17 Time Completed : 06:22 Synopsis: 220419008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 220419009 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:48 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 220419010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 220419011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 08:52 Synopsis: 220419012 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : World Champion Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:52 Time Completed : 08:59 Synopsis: 220419013 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:36 Synopsis: 220419015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 09:43 Synopsis: 220419016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: 09:56 Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 09:57 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: 09:54 Time Arrived : 09:54 Time Completed : 09:59 Synopsis: 220419017 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : A Active Unit: Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419018 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419019 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419020 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419021 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419022 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419023 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419024 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419025 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : A Active Unit: J2 Time Reported: 10:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 12:07 Synopsis: One adult male taken into custody on an outstanding Municipal Court Warrant. 220419026 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419027 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : MESQUITE SPRINGS Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:20 Time Completed : 10:27 Synopsis: 220419028 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419029 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419030 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:39 Time Completed : 10:42 Synopsis: 220419031 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419032 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:43 Time Completed : 10:48 Synopsis: 220419034 Traffic Problem Incident Address : HORIZON Blvd & HARDY Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:46 Time Completed : 10:49 Synopsis: 220419035 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:46 Time Dispatched: 10:49 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:50 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:50 Time Completed : 11:01 Synopsis: 220419037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:40 Time Dispatched: 10:48 Time Arrived : 10:49 Time Completed : 10:50 Synopsis: 220419038 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419039 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : WOODBURY Ln & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:58 Time Completed : 11:00 Synopsis: 220419041 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419042 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:02 Time Dispatched: 11:10 Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 11:13 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:08 Time Completed : 11:16 Synopsis: 220419043 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419044 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419045 Fingerprints Incident Address : MAYAN Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419046 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419047 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419048 Agency Assistance Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes, J Rich, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: 15:02 Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 11:53 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: 12:07 Time Arrived : 12:17 Time Completed : 12:52 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 13:58 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: 12:34 Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 12:05 Synopsis: 220419049 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419050 Dead Body Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr # 201 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:46 Time Dispatched: 11:53 Time Arrived : 12:00 Time Completed : 14:56 Unit: H2 Time Reported: 11:46 Time Dispatched: 12:26 Time Arrived : 12:34 Time Completed : 12:40 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:46 Time Dispatched: 11:53 Time Arrived : 11:55 Time Completed : 12:46 Synopsis: An officer responded to assist with a welfare check. One adult male was found to be deceased. 220419051 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 11:51 Time Dispatched: 12:32 Time Arrived : 12:05 Time Completed : 12:14 Synopsis: 220419052 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419053 K9 Search Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 12:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:14 Time Completed : 12:32 Synopsis: 220419054 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419055 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419056 Intoxicated Person Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd # 1 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:49 Time Dispatched: 12:54 Time Arrived : 12:57 Time Completed : 13:11 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:49 Time Dispatched: 12:54 Time Arrived : 12:57 Time Completed : 13:06 Synopsis: 220419057 Runaway Juvenile Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes, M Diaz, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: 14:54 Time Arrived : 14:54 Time Completed : 14:55 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:59 Time Completed : 14:57 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: 14:29 Time Arrived : 14:55 Time Completed : 14:55 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: 14:02 Time Arrived : 14:08 Time Completed : 14:54 Synopsis: 220419059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:15 Time Completed : 15:34 Synopsis: 220419060 Animal complaint Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: 16:37 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:48 Synopsis: 220419061 Certified Prior Conviction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 16:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220419062 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Francy Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 16:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:33 Synopsis: 220419063 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:31 Time Dispatched: 16:44 Time Arrived : 16:44 Time Completed : 16:44 Synopsis: 220419064 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : Riversbend Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:42 Time Dispatched: 21:18 Time Arrived : 21:23 Time Completed : 21:50 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:42 Time Dispatched: 21:18 Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:45 Synopsis: 563 ACO Bunkerville Assist Incident Address : W VIRGIN St Bunkerville NV 89007 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : A Active Unit: H2 Time Reported: 15:27 Time Dispatched: 15:27 Time Arrived : 15:40 Time Completed : 16:38 Synopsis: 22ACO1162 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:01 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 22ACO1163 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:44 Time Completed : 06:45 Synopsis: 22ACO1164 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:46 Synopsis: 22ACO1165 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 07:04 Synopsis: 22ACO1166 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:29 Synopsis: 22ACO1167 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 12:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 12:29 Synopsis: 22ACO1168 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 12:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:29 Time Completed : 12:38 Synopsis: 22ACO1169 Animal Foster Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:27 Time Completed : 14:30 Synopsis: 22ACO1170 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:34 Time Completed : 15:35 Synopsis: 22ACO1171 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:36 Time Completed : 06:46 Synopsis: 22ACO1172 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched: 06:40 Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:20 Synopsis: 22ACO1173 Animal complaint Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:12 Time Dispatched: 06:55 Time Arrived : 07:10 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: 22ACO1174 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:41 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 22ACO1175 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:47 Synopsis: 22ACO1176 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:46 Time Completed : 06:47 Synopsis: 22ACO1177 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 22ACO1178 ACO Bunkerville Assist Incident Address : Riverside Rd & Sara Shannon Dr Bunkerville NV 89007 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:25 Time Completed : 07:26 Synopsis: 22ACO1179 Animal Pickup Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 09:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:18 Time Completed : 09:19 Synopsis: 22ACO1180 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 10:39 Synopsis: 22ACO1181 Animal Bite Incident Address : Joshua Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 10:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:46 Time Completed : 10:57 Synopsis: 22ACO1182 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Saddle Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:14 Time Completed : 11:15 Synopsis: 22ACO1183 Animal Release Incident Address : Mesquite Heights Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 11:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:22 Time Completed : 11:22 Synopsis: 22ACO1184 Welfare Check Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr # 201 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:46 Time Dispatched: 11:53 Time Arrived : 12:00 Time Completed : 14:56 Unit: H2 Time Reported: 11:46 Time Dispatched: 12:26 Time Arrived : 12:34 Time Completed : 12:40 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:46 Time Dispatched: 11:53 Time Arrived : 11:55 Time Completed : 12:46 Synopsis: 22ACO1185 ACO Bunkerville Assist Incident Address : W VIRGIN St Bunkerville NV 89007 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 15:27 Time Dispatched: 15:27 Time Arrived : 15:40 Time Completed : 16:38 Synopsis: 22ACO1186 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Francy Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 16:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:33 Synopsis: 22ACO1187 Animal complaint Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: 16:37 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:48 Synopsis: 22MCC1398 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:16 Time Completed : 09:42 Synopsis: 22MCC1399 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 10:53 Synopsis: 22MCC1400 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 11:56 Time Dispatched: 11:59 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:59 Synopsis: 22MCC1401 Non Leo Incident Incident Address : Lisa Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:24 Time Completed : 18:41 Synopsis: 22MCC1402 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : SAN LUCAS WAY Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: 17:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:41 Synopsis: 22MCC1403 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 19:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:49 Time Completed : 19:49 Synopsis: 22MCC1404 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:21 Time Completed : 20:23 Synopsis: 22MCC1405 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 21:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:34 Time Completed : 21:38 Synopsis: 22MCC1406 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:33 Time Completed : 11:38 Synopsis: 22MCC1407 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:38 Time Completed : 11:48 Synopsis: 22MCC1408 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:59 Time Completed : 12:42 Synopsis: 22MCC1409 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: 14:28 Time Arrived : 13:11 Time Completed : 14:02 Synopsis: 22MCC1410 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 13:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:02 Synopsis: 22MCC1411 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 14:28 Time Dispatched: 14:32 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:32 Synopsis: 22MCC1412 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Willis Carrier Cyn Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 17:01 Time Dispatched: 17:04 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:04 Synopsis: 22MCE0371 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Manassas Cv Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:06 Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:29 Synopsis: 22MCE0372 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Manassas Cv Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:30 Time Completed : 08:36 Synopsis: 22MCE0373 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Cherokee St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: 08:37 Time Arrived : 08:52 Time Completed : 08:52 Synopsis: 22MCE0374 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Calais Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : A Active Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:52 Time Dispatched: 08:57 Time Arrived : 09:16 Time Completed : 09:23 Synopsis: 22MCE0375 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : GATEWAY ST #29 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:12 Time Dispatched: 09:24 Time Arrived : 09:35 Time Completed : 09:58 Synopsis: 22MCE0376 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Chollar, Alexander Walde Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:38 Time Completed : 09:41 Synopsis: 22MCE0377 Vacation Check Incident Address : Majestic Vw Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:59 Time Completed : 10:00 Synopsis: 22MCE0378 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, L Chollar, C Smith, Alexander Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched: 10:18 Time Arrived : 10:20 Time Completed : 10:17 Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:15 Time Completed : 10:16 Synopsis: 22MCE0379 Vacation Check Incident Address : Hidden Crest Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:17 Time Completed : 10:18 Synopsis: 22MCE0380 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : W Camellia Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched: 10:27 Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 11:37 Synopsis: 22MCE0381 Vacation Check Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Chollar, Alexander Walde Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:34 Time Completed : 10:47 Synopsis: 22MCE0382 Vacation Check Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Chollar, Alexander Walde Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:47 Time Completed : 10:53 Synopsis: 22MCE0383 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr #13 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Chollar, Alexander Walde Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:50 Time Dispatched: 10:54 Time Arrived : 11:04 Time Completed : 11:38 Synopsis: 22MCE0384 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr #13 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Chollar, Alexander Walde Disposition : A Active Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:38 Time Completed : 11:40 Synopsis: 22MCE0385 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, Mike Robertson, M Diaz, J Rich, C Smi Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: 11:19 Time Arrived : 11:30 Time Completed : 11:51 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: 11:18 Time Arrived : 12:28 Time Completed : 12:28 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: 11:18 Time Arrived : 11:21 Time Completed : 12:15 Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: 11:38 Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 12:10 Synopsis: 22MCE0386 Vacation Check Incident Address : Paseo Verde Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Chollar, Alexander Walde Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 12:02 Synopsis: 22MCE0387 Vacation Check Incident Address : Whispering Wind Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Chollar, Alexander Walde Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 12:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:02 Time Completed : 12:06 Synopsis: 22MCE0388 Vacation Check Incident Address : Majestic Vw Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Butler, L Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V3 Time Reported: 12:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:58 Time Completed : 13:04 Synopsis: 22MCE0389 Parking Problem Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, L Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V3 Time Reported: 14:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:15 Time Completed : 14:19 Synopsis: 22MDC0197 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 14:36 Time Dispatched: 15:35 Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 17:33 Synopsis: 22MDC0198 Medical Clearance Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Empey Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J4 Time Reported: 02:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:59 Time Completed : 03:01 Synopsis: Male inmate checked by medical for minor medical need. 22MDC0199 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J2 Time Reported: 10:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 12:07 Synopsis: Adult male taken into custody on an outstanding Municipal Court Warrant. 22MDC0200 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J7 Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched: 12:17 Time Arrived : 10:43 Time Completed : 10:46 Synopsis: Officer took a female into custody who was remanded by court. 22MDC0201 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez, B Swanson Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J7 Time Reported: 10:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:46 Time Completed : 12:15 Synopsis: Officer took a male into custody who was remanded by court. 22MDC0202 Court Bailiff Duty Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 14:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:57 Time Completed : 17:25 Synopsis: 