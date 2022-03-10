03/09/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 03/07/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220307046 Background Ivestigation Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D1 Time Reported: 18:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 20:14 Synopsis: A Detective completed a business license background investigation for a liquor license for the City of Mesquite Business Licensing Division. 220307047 Unknown Problem Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:40 Time Dispatched: 03/09/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 03/07/22

220307004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:10 Time Completed : 06:16 Synopsis: 220307005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:16 Time Completed : 07:19 Synopsis: 220307006 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:22 Time Completed : 07:25 Synopsis: 220307007 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:26 Time Completed : 07:27 Synopsis: 220307008 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:31 Time Dispatched: 07:31 Time Arrived : 07:31 Time Completed : 07:37 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:31 Time Completed : 07:42 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:31 Time Completed : 07:36 Synopsis: 220307009 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:49 Time Completed : 07:53 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:49 Time Completed : 07:57 Synopsis: 220307010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:46 Time Completed : 08:46 Synopsis: 220307011 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:58 Time Completed : 08:59 Synopsis: 220307012 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 09:24 Synopsis: 220307013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:06 Synopsis: 220307014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Highland Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:36 Time Completed : 09:39 Synopsis: 220307015 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : CANYON Dr & CANYON VIEW Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:49 Synopsis: 220307016 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 10:04 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: 09:52 Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 220307017 Vandalism Incident Address : Haley Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:56 Time Dispatched: 10:14 Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 11:01 Synopsis: Officer took a report of vandalism on private property. 220307018 Found Property Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:49 Time Arrived : 10:57 Time Completed : 11:28 Synopsis: Officers took a report of found property. 220307019 Reckless Driver Incident Address : E PIONEER BLVD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched: 11:02 Time Arrived : 11:02 Time Completed : 11:10 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched: 11:06 Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 11:08 Synopsis: 220307020 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220307021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:34 Synopsis: 220307022 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220307023 Found Property Incident Address : W FIRST SOUTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched: 12:12 Time Arrived : 12:12 Time Completed : 12:32 Synopsis: 220307024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:59 Time Completed : 12:02 Synopsis: 220307025 Wanted Person Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:57 Time Dispatched: 14:43 Time Arrived : 12:57 Time Completed : 14:16 Synopsis: Officers located a male with an active warrant out of Mesquite. One adult male was arrested for the warrant. 220307026 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:09 Time Arrived : 13:20 Time Completed : 14:11 Synopsis: An officer responded to a trespass violator. 220307027 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:06 Time Dispatched: 14:04 Time Arrived : 13:23 Time Completed : 13:57 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 13:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:23 Time Completed : 13:38 Synopsis: 220307028 K9 Search Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E2 Time Reported: 13:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:23 Time Completed : 13:41 Synopsis: 220307029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 14:03 Synopsis: 220307030 Traffic Problem Incident Address : SANTA THERESA Way & PULSIPHER Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E2 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:07 Time Completed : 14:25 Synopsis: 220307031 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:05 Time Dispatched: 14:10 Time Arrived : 14:25 Time Completed : 14:26 Synopsis: 220307032 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:16 Time Completed : 14:28 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:21 Time Completed : 14:28 Synopsis: 220307033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:19 Time Dispatched: 14:31 Time Arrived : 14:31 Time Completed : 14:53 Synopsis: 220307034 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:46 Time Completed : 14:48 Synopsis: 220307035 Found Property Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:24 Time Dispatched: 15:31 Time Arrived : 15:37 Time Completed : 17:49 Synopsis: Officers took a report of found propert. The item was booked into evidence for safekeeping. 220307036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Yucca St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:28 Time Completed : 15:36 Synopsis: 220307037 Civil Matter Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: 15:58 Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 16:55 Synopsis: 220307038 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:33 Time Dispatched: 16:03 Time Arrived : 16:03 Time Completed : 16:58 Synopsis: Officers took a report of a past private property accident. 220307039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:37 Time Dispatched: 15:43 Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 16:01 Synopsis: 220307040 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:22 Time Dispatched: 16:56 Time Arrived : 16:59 Time Completed : 17:20 Synopsis: An officer took a report of a possible hit and run. This investigation is ongoing until further information is obtained. 220307041 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : Partridge Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:25 Time Dispatched: 16:59 Time Arrived : 16:59 Time Completed : 17:10 Synopsis: 220307042 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 16:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 17:07 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 16:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 17:00 Synopsis: 220307043 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 17:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:15 Time Completed : 17:15 Synopsis: 220307044 Civil Dispute Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:15 Time Dispatched: 17:41 Time Arrived : 17:41 Time Completed : 17:51 Synopsis: Officers took a report of a verbal dispute. 220307045 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:50 Time Completed : 17:51 Synopsis: 220307046 Background Ivestigation Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D1 Time Reported: 18:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 20:14 Synopsis: A Detective completed a business license background investigation for a liquor license for the City of Mesquite Business Licensing Division. 220307047 Unknown Problem Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:40 Time Dispatched: 18:47 Time Arrived : 18:53 Time Completed : 19:25 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 18:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:57 Time Completed : 19:14 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:40 Time Dispatched: 18:46 Time Arrived : 18:53 Time Completed : 19:29 Synopsis: 220307048 Animal complaint Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:26 Time Dispatched: 19:37 Time Arrived : 19:52 Time Completed : 20:26 Synopsis: 220307049 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:52 Time Completed : 19:59 Synopsis: 220307050 Theft Incident Address : Thistle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : A Active Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:22 Time Dispatched: 20:26 Time Arrived : 20:30 Time Completed : 21:54 Synopsis: An officer received a report of theft and the investigation is ongoing. 220307051 Traffic Problem Incident Address : HARDY Way & HORIZON Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:35 Time Dispatched: 20:52 Time Arrived : 20:36 Time Completed : 20:53 Synopsis: 220307052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E HAFEN LN Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:38 Time Completed : 21:41 Synopsis: 220307053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:59 Time Completed : 23:01 Synopsis: 220307054 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:08 Time Completed : 23:17 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:05 Time Completed : 23:55 Synopsis: 220308001 Citizen Assist Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:31 Time Completed : 02:33 Synopsis: 220308002 Alarm Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:55 Time Completed : 03:04 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:57 Time Completed : 03:01 Synopsis: 220308003 Traffic Violation Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:39 Time Dispatched: 06:53 Time Arrived : 05:39 Time Completed : 05:40 Synopsis: 220308004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:14 Time Completed : 06:20 Synopsis: 220308005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:59 Time Dispatched: 08:17 Time Arrived : 08:17 Time Completed : 08:25 Synopsis: 220308006 K9 Search Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E2 Time Reported: 08:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:32 Time Completed : 10:11 Synopsis: 220308007 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308008 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308009 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:44 Synopsis: 220308010 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:01 Time Completed : 09:03 Synopsis: 220308011 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308012 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 09:11 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 09:10 Synopsis: 220308013 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & OASIS Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:13 Time Completed : 09:16 Synopsis: 220308015 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308016 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:22 Synopsis: 220308017 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 09:27 Synopsis: 220308018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E FIRST SOUTH St & E HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 09:29 Synopsis: 220308019 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 09:49 Synopsis: 220308020 Traffic Problem Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 09:56 Synopsis: 220308022 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308023 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:55 Time Completed : 09:57 Synopsis: 220308024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N WILLOW St & E FIRST NORTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 220308025 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308026 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308027 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308028 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308029 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:31 Time Completed : 10:38 Synopsis: 220308031 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308032 Alarm Incident Address : Rolling Hills Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : FAL False Alarm Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:51 Time Completed : 10:51 Synopsis: 220308033 Controlled Substance Problem Incident Address : Primrose Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes, M Diaz, J Rich, J Gleave, E Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 10:50 Time Arrived : 10:50 Time Completed : 10:50 Unit: 6206 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 10:50 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:50 Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 12:18 Time Arrived : 10:47 Time Completed : 15:46 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 10:49 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:51 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 11:12 Time Arrived : 11:12 Time Completed : 11:26 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 10:47 Time Arrived : 11:25 Time Completed : 11:44 Synopsis: An officer located a male with an outstanding warrant. One male was arrested for several new charges. 220308034 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308035 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308036 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308037 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308038 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308039 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308040 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308041 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308042 K9 Search Incident Address : Primrose Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 11:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:26 Time Completed : 11:48 Synopsis: 220308043 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308044 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308045 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:29 Time Dispatched: 11:38 Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 11:55 Synopsis: 220308046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:35 Time Completed : 11:37 Synopsis: 220308047 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308048 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: 12:00 Time Arrived : 12:05 Time Completed : 13:30 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:49 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: 11:49 Time Arrived : 11:57 Time Completed : 12:49 Synopsis: Officers took a report for a vehicle that was abandoned and towed. 220308049 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308050 Person On Foot Incident Address : WOODBURY Ln & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:55 Time Completed : 11:59 Synopsis: 220308051 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308052 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308053 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308054 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308055 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308056 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308057 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308058 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & KITTY HAWK Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched: 12:43 Time Arrived : 13:26 Time Completed : 15:28 Synopsis: Officers took a report of a two vehicle accident. 220308059 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308060 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220308061 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : A Active Unit: E1 Time Reported: 13:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:05 Time Completed : 13:18 Synopsis: 220308062 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: 13:10 Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 15:06 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of a theft from vehicle. A report was completed. 220308063 Lost Property Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched: 13:53 Time Arrived : 13:54 Time Completed : 13:52 Synopsis: Officers took a report for a cellphone that was lost inside of a grocery store. 220308064 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:08 Synopsis: 220308065 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Eagle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:19 Time Dispatched: 14:53 Time Arrived : 14:53 Time Completed : 14:57 Synopsis: 220308066 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & WOODBURY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:55 Time Dispatched: 16:34 Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 17:29 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 16:34 Synopsis: Officers cited an adult male for having an open container of alcohol inside his vehicle. 220308067 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:06 Time Dispatched: 17:11 Time Arrived : 17:30 Time Completed : 17:50 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:06 Time Dispatched: 17:11 Time Arrived : 17:30 Time Completed : 17:46 Synopsis: 220308068 Traffic Stop Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N DAIRY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:38 Time Completed : 17:39 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:32 Time Dispatched: 17:40 Time Arrived : 17:45 Time Completed : 17:59 Synopsis: 220308069 K9 Search Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N DAIRY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 17:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:42 Time Completed : 18:39 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:39 Time Completed : 18:35 Synopsis: 220309002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:35 Time Completed : 02:37 Synopsis: 22ACO0716 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:25 Time Completed : 06:28 Synopsis: 22ACO0717 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 06:30 Synopsis: 22ACO0718 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:30 Synopsis: 22ACO0719 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:39 Synopsis: 22ACO0720 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:44 Time Completed : 06:45 Synopsis: 22ACO0721 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:05 Synopsis: 22ACO0722 Animal Pickup Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:28 Time Dispatched: 07:31 Time Arrived : 07:35 Time Completed : 07:47 Synopsis: 22ACO0723 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : RIverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:32 Time Completed : 07:32 Synopsis: 22ACO0724 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:58 Time Completed : 08:00 Synopsis: 22ACO0725 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:32 Time Completed : 11:34 Synopsis: 22ACO0726 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 11:43 Synopsis: 22ACO0727 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:58 Time Completed : 11:59 Synopsis: 22ACO0728 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 13:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:33 Time Completed : 13:39 Synopsis: 22ACO0729 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:51 Time Completed : 13:53 Synopsis: 22ACO0730 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:59 Time Completed : 14:01 Synopsis: 22ACO0731 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:01 Time Completed : 14:02 Synopsis: 22ACO0732 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 14:27 Synopsis: 22ACO0733 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:28 Time Completed : 14:29 Synopsis: 22ACO0734 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:34 Time Completed : 15:35 Synopsis: 22ACO0735 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:46 Time Completed : 15:47 Synopsis: 22ACO0736 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:57 Time Completed : 15:57 Synopsis: 22ACO0737 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:39 Time Dispatched: 06:53 Time Arrived : 05:39 Time Completed : 05:40 Synopsis: 22ACO0738 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:40 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 22ACO0739 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:44 Time Completed : 06:48 Synopsis: 22ACO0740 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:48 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 22ACO0741 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:50 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 22ACO0742 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 22ACO0743 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : st south & Dairy Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:58 Time Completed : 07:59 Synopsis: 22MCC0832 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:48 Time Completed : 07:52 Synopsis: 22MCC0833 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:18 Time Dispatched: 08:21 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:21 Synopsis: 22MCC0834 None LEO Incident Incident Address : N Desert Springs Ln Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:52 Time Dispatched: 08:53 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:53 Synopsis: 22MCC0835 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 22MCC0836 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:03 Time Completed : 13:41 Synopsis: 22MCC0837 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:57 Synopsis: 22MCC0838 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:25 Synopsis: 22MCC0839 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:10 Time Completed : 07:18 Synopsis: 22MCC0840 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:52 Time Completed : 11:04 Synopsis: 22MCC0841 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:05 Time Completed : 11:10 Synopsis: 22MCC0842 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:46 Time Completed : 15:15 Synopsis: 22MCC0843 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:20 Time Dispatched: 14:21 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:22 Synopsis: 22MCC0844 TAC Duties Non-Entry Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:39 Time Completed : 17:00 Synopsis: 22MCE0194 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Opal St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:19 Time Dispatched: 08:32 Time Arrived : 08:32 Time Completed : 08:28 Synopsis: 22MCE0195 Radar Trailer Deployment Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:28 Time Completed : 08:28 Synopsis: 22MCE0196 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Habib Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched: 08:38 Time Arrived : 08:50 Time Completed : 09:04 Synopsis: 22MCE0197 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched: 09:05 Time Arrived : 09:14 Time Completed : 09:23 Synopsis: 22MCE0198 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 09:31 Synopsis: 22MCE0199 Vacation Check Incident Address : Wild Horse Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:39 Time Completed : 09:47 Synopsis: 22MCE0200 Vacation Check Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 22MCE0201 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched: 10:31 Time Arrived : 10:40 Time Completed : 11:04 Synopsis: 22MDC0116 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J5 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:48 Time Completed : 08:40 Synopsis: An officer placed an adult male under arrest for an outstanding Bench Warrant. 22MDC0117 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched: 11:38 Time Arrived : 12:46 Time Completed : 15:24 Synopsis: An officer transported two adult males to CCDC. 22MDC0118 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J5 Time Reported: 07:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:09 Time Completed : 08:07 Synopsis: An officer placed an adult male under arrest for an outstanding bench warrant. 22MDC0119 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 10:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 11:06 Synopsis: Officer took one male subject into custody who was remanded from court. 22MDC0120 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: 11:12 Time Arrived : 12:25 Time Completed : 14:48 Synopsis: An officer transported one adult male to CCDC. Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 03/07/22` and `18:00:00 03/08/22`