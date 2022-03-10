03/09/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
220307046     Background Ivestigation
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: I McOmie
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: D1            Time Reported: 18:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:13      Time Completed : 20:14
Synopsis:

A Detective completed a business license background investigation for a liquor
license for the City of Mesquite Business Licensing Division.



220307047     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Magadan, L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 18:40      Time Dispatched: 18:47
	                    Time Arrived : 18:53      Time Completed : 19:25

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 18:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:57      Time Completed : 19:14

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 18:40      Time Dispatched: 18:46
	                    Time Arrived : 18:53      Time Completed : 19:29
Synopsis:




220307048     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 19:26      Time Dispatched: 19:37
	                    Time Arrived : 19:52      Time Completed : 20:26
Synopsis:




220307049     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 19:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:52      Time Completed : 19:59
Synopsis:




220307050     Theft
	Incident Address : Thistle St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 20:22      Time Dispatched: 20:26
	                    Time Arrived : 20:30      Time Completed : 21:54
Synopsis:

An officer received a report of theft and the investigation is ongoing.


220307051     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : HARDY Way & HORIZON Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 20:35      Time Dispatched: 20:52
	                    Time Arrived : 20:36      Time Completed : 20:53
Synopsis:




220307052     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E HAFEN LN
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 21:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:38      Time Completed : 21:41
Synopsis:




220307053     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 22:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:59      Time Completed : 23:01
Synopsis:




220307054     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 23:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:08      Time Completed : 23:17

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 23:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:05      Time Completed : 23:55
Synopsis:




220308001     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 02:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:31      Time Completed : 02:33
Synopsis:




220308002     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 02:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:55      Time Completed : 03:04

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 02:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:57      Time Completed : 03:01
Synopsis:




220308003     Traffic Violation
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:39      Time Dispatched: 06:53
	                    Time Arrived : 05:39      Time Completed : 05:40
Synopsis:




22ACO0737     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:39      Time Dispatched: 06:53
	                    Time Arrived : 05:39      Time Completed : 05:40
Synopsis:




22ACO0738     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:40      Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:




22ACO0739     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:44      Time Completed : 06:48
Synopsis:




22MCC0837     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 18:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 18:57
Synopsis:




22MCC0838     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 21:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 21:25
Synopsis:




220307004     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 06:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:10      Time Completed : 06:16
Synopsis:




220307005     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 07:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:16      Time Completed : 07:19
Synopsis:




220307006     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 07:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:22      Time Completed : 07:25
Synopsis:




220307007     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 07:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:26      Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:




220307008     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 07:31      Time Dispatched: 07:31
	                    Time Arrived : 07:31      Time Completed : 07:37

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 07:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:31      Time Completed : 07:42

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 07:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:31      Time Completed : 07:36
Synopsis:




220307009     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 07:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:49      Time Completed : 07:53

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 07:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:49      Time Completed : 07:57
Synopsis:




220307010     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 08:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:46      Time Completed : 08:46
Synopsis:




220307011     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 08:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:58      Time Completed : 08:59
Synopsis:




220307012     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:04      Time Completed : 09:24
Synopsis:




220307013     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:05      Time Completed : 09:06
Synopsis:




220307014     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Highland Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:36      Time Completed : 09:39
Synopsis:




220307015     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : CANYON Dr & CANYON VIEW Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:44      Time Completed : 09:49
Synopsis:




220307016     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:52      Time Completed : 10:04

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:52      Time Dispatched: 09:52
	                    Time Arrived : 09:56      Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:




220307017     Vandalism
	Incident Address : Haley Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : ADF  Active, Dead File


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:56      Time Dispatched: 10:14
	                    Time Arrived : 10:38      Time Completed : 11:01
Synopsis:

Officer took a report of vandalism on private property.


220307018     Found Property
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 10:43      Time Dispatched: 10:49
	                    Time Arrived : 10:57      Time Completed : 11:28
Synopsis:

Officers took a report of found property.


220307019     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : E PIONEER BLVD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 10:57      Time Dispatched: 11:02
	                    Time Arrived : 11:02      Time Completed : 11:10

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 10:57      Time Dispatched: 11:06
	                    Time Arrived : 11:06      Time Completed : 11:08
Synopsis:




220307020     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220307021     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 11:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:33      Time Completed : 11:34
Synopsis:




220307022     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220307023     Found Property
	Incident Address : W FIRST SOUTH St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 11:57      Time Dispatched: 12:12
	                    Time Arrived : 12:12      Time Completed : 12:32
Synopsis:




220307024     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 11:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:59      Time Completed : 12:02
Synopsis:




220307025     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 12:57      Time Dispatched: 14:43
	                    Time Arrived : 12:57      Time Completed : 14:16
Synopsis:

Officers located a male with an active warrant out of Mesquite. One adult male
was arrested for the warrant.


220307026     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:03      Time Dispatched: 13:09
	                    Time Arrived : 13:20      Time Completed : 14:11
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a trespass violator.


220307027     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, D Alejos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 13:06      Time Dispatched: 14:04
	                    Time Arrived : 13:23      Time Completed : 13:57

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 13:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:23      Time Completed : 13:38
Synopsis:




220307028     K9 Search
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 13:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:23      Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:




220307029     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 13:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:57      Time Completed : 14:03
Synopsis:




220307030     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : SANTA THERESA Way & PULSIPHER Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 14:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:07      Time Completed : 14:25
Synopsis:




220307031     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : I15 SB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 14:05      Time Dispatched: 14:10
	                    Time Arrived : 14:25      Time Completed : 14:26
Synopsis:




220307032     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 14:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:16      Time Completed : 14:28

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 14:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:21      Time Completed : 14:28
Synopsis:




220307033     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 14:19      Time Dispatched: 14:31
	                    Time Arrived : 14:31      Time Completed : 14:53
Synopsis:




220307034     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 14:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:46      Time Completed : 14:48
Synopsis:




220307035     Found Property
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 15:24      Time Dispatched: 15:31
	                    Time Arrived : 15:37      Time Completed : 17:49
Synopsis:

Officers took a report of found propert. The item was booked into evidence for
safekeeping.


220307036     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Yucca St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 15:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:28      Time Completed : 15:36
Synopsis:




220307037     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 15:32      Time Dispatched: 15:58
	                    Time Arrived : 15:58      Time Completed : 16:55
Synopsis:




220307038     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 15:33      Time Dispatched: 16:03
	                    Time Arrived : 16:03      Time Completed : 16:58
Synopsis:

Officers took a report of a past private property accident.


220307039     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 15:37      Time Dispatched: 15:43
	                    Time Arrived : 15:53      Time Completed : 16:01
Synopsis:




220307040     Property Damage, Non Vandalism
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 16:22      Time Dispatched: 16:56
	                    Time Arrived : 16:59      Time Completed : 17:20
Synopsis:

An officer took a report of a possible hit and run. This investigation is
ongoing until further information is obtained.


220307041     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : Partridge Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 16:25      Time Dispatched: 16:59
	                    Time Arrived : 16:59      Time Completed : 17:10
Synopsis:




220307042     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Alejos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 16:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:42      Time Completed : 17:07

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 16:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:42      Time Completed : 17:00
Synopsis:




220307043     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 17:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:15      Time Completed : 17:15
Synopsis:




220307044     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 17:15      Time Dispatched: 17:41
	                    Time Arrived : 17:41      Time Completed : 17:51
Synopsis:

Officers took a report of a verbal dispute.


220307045     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 17:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:50      Time Completed : 17:51
Synopsis:




220308004     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 06:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:14      Time Completed : 06:20
Synopsis:




220308005     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 07:59      Time Dispatched: 08:17
	                    Time Arrived : 08:17      Time Completed : 08:25
Synopsis:




220308006     K9 Search
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 08:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:32      Time Completed : 10:11
Synopsis:




220308007     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308008     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308009     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 08:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:41      Time Completed : 08:44
Synopsis:




220308010     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:01      Time Completed : 09:03
Synopsis:




220308011     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308012     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:04      Time Completed : 09:11

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 09:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:04      Time Completed : 09:10
Synopsis:




220308013     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308014     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & OASIS Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 09:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:13      Time Completed : 09:16
Synopsis:




220308015     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308016     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:21      Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:




220308017     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 09:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:26      Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:




220308018     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E FIRST SOUTH St & E HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 09:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:28      Time Completed : 09:29
Synopsis:




220308019     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:41      Time Completed : 09:49
Synopsis:




220308020     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 09:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:50      Time Completed : 09:56
Synopsis:




220308022     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308023     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:55      Time Completed : 09:57
Synopsis:




220308024     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N WILLOW St & E FIRST NORTH St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 09:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:00      Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:




220308025     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308026     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308027     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308028     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308029     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308030     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6197          Time Reported: 10:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:31      Time Completed : 10:38
Synopsis:




220308031     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308032     Alarm
	Incident Address : Rolling Hills Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : FAL  False Alarm


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 10:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:51      Time Completed : 10:51
Synopsis:




220308033     Controlled Substance Problem
	Incident Address : Primrose Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes, M Diaz, J Rich, J Gleave, E
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: 6197          Time Reported: 10:47      Time Dispatched: 10:50
	                    Time Arrived : 10:50      Time Completed : 10:50

	Unit: 6206          Time Reported: 10:47      Time Dispatched: 10:50
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:50

	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 10:47      Time Dispatched: 12:18
	                    Time Arrived : 10:47      Time Completed : 15:46

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 10:47      Time Dispatched: 10:49
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:51

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 10:47      Time Dispatched: 11:12
	                    Time Arrived : 11:12      Time Completed : 11:26

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 10:47      Time Dispatched: 10:47
	                    Time Arrived : 11:25      Time Completed : 11:44
Synopsis:

An officer located a male with an outstanding warrant. One male was arrested for
several new charges.


220308034     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308035     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308036     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308037     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308038     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308039     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308040     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308041     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308042     K9 Search
	Incident Address : Primrose Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 11:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:26      Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:




220308043     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308044     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308045     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 11:29      Time Dispatched: 11:38
	                    Time Arrived : 11:42      Time Completed : 11:55
Synopsis:




220308046     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 11:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:35      Time Completed : 11:37
Synopsis:




220308047     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308048     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes, D Alejos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 11:41      Time Dispatched: 12:00
	                    Time Arrived : 12:05      Time Completed : 13:30

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 11:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:03      Time Completed : 12:49

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 11:41      Time Dispatched: 11:49
	                    Time Arrived : 11:57      Time Completed : 12:49
Synopsis:

Officers took a report for a vehicle that was abandoned and towed.


220308049     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308050     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : WOODBURY Ln & W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 11:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:55      Time Completed : 11:59
Synopsis:




220308051     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308052     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308053     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308054     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308055     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308056     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308057     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308058     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & KITTY HAWK Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 12:25      Time Dispatched: 12:43
	                    Time Arrived : 13:26      Time Completed : 15:28
Synopsis:

Officers took a report of a two vehicle accident.


220308059     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308060     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220308061     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 13:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:05      Time Completed : 13:18
Synopsis:




220308062     Theft From Veh
	Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : ADF  Active, Dead File


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched: 13:10
	                    Time Arrived : 13:10      Time Completed : 15:06
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a report of a theft from vehicle. A report was completed.


220308063     Lost Property
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 13:09      Time Dispatched: 13:53
	                    Time Arrived : 13:54      Time Completed : 13:52
Synopsis:

Officers took a report for a cellphone that was lost inside of a grocery store.


220308064     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 13:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:06      Time Completed : 15:08
Synopsis:




220308065     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Eagle St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 14:19      Time Dispatched: 14:53
	                    Time Arrived : 14:53      Time Completed : 14:57
Synopsis:




220308066     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & WOODBURY Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 15:55      Time Dispatched: 16:34
	                    Time Arrived : 16:00      Time Completed : 17:29

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 15:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:00      Time Completed : 16:34
Synopsis:

Officers cited an adult male for having an open container of alcohol inside his
vehicle.


220308067     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 17:06      Time Dispatched: 17:11
	                    Time Arrived : 17:30      Time Completed : 17:50

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 17:06      Time Dispatched: 17:11
	                    Time Arrived : 17:30      Time Completed : 17:46
Synopsis:




220308068     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N DAIRY Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 17:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:38      Time Completed : 17:39

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 17:32      Time Dispatched: 17:40
	                    Time Arrived : 17:45      Time Completed : 17:59
Synopsis:




220308069     K9 Search
	Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N DAIRY Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Alejos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 17:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:42      Time Completed : 18:39

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 17:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:39      Time Completed : 18:35
Synopsis:




220309002     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 17:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:35      Time Completed : 02:37
Synopsis:




22ACO0716     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:25      Time Completed : 06:28
Synopsis:




22ACO0717     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:29      Time Completed : 06:30
Synopsis:




22ACO0718     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:30      Time Completed : 06:30
Synopsis:




22ACO0719     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:31      Time Completed : 06:39
Synopsis:




22ACO0720     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:44      Time Completed : 06:45
Synopsis:




22ACO0721     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 07:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:03      Time Completed : 07:05
Synopsis:




22ACO0722     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:28      Time Dispatched: 07:31
	                    Time Arrived : 07:35      Time Completed : 07:47
Synopsis:




22ACO0723     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : RIverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 07:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:32      Time Completed : 07:32
Synopsis:




22ACO0724     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:58      Time Completed : 08:00
Synopsis:




22ACO0725     Animal Licensing
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 11:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:32      Time Completed : 11:34
Synopsis:




22ACO0726     Animal Licensing
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 11:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:41      Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:




22ACO0727     Animal Licensing
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 11:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:58      Time Completed : 11:59
Synopsis:




22ACO0728     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 13:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:33      Time Completed : 13:39
Synopsis:




22ACO0729     Animal Licensing
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 13:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:51      Time Completed : 13:53
Synopsis:




22ACO0730     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 13:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:59      Time Completed : 14:01
Synopsis:




22ACO0731     Animal Licensing
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 14:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:01      Time Completed : 14:02
Synopsis:




22ACO0732     Animal Licensing
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 14:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:12      Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:




22ACO0733     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 14:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:28      Time Completed : 14:29
Synopsis:




22ACO0734     Vet appt pick up
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 15:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:34      Time Completed : 15:35
Synopsis:




22ACO0735     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 15:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:46      Time Completed : 15:47
Synopsis:




22ACO0736     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 15:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:57      Time Completed : 15:57
Synopsis:




22ACO0740     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:48      Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:




22ACO0741     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:50      Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:




22ACO0742     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:51      Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:




22ACO0743     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : st south & Dairy Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:58      Time Completed : 07:59
Synopsis:




22MCC0832     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 07:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:48      Time Completed : 07:52
Synopsis:




22MCC0833     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:18      Time Dispatched: 08:21
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:21
Synopsis:




22MCC0834     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : N Desert Springs Ln
	
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:52      Time Dispatched: 08:53
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:53
Synopsis:




22MCC0835     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




22MCC0836     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 13:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:03      Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:




22MCC0837     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 18:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 18:57
Synopsis:




22MCC0838     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 21:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 21:25
Synopsis:




22MCC0839     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 07:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:10      Time Completed : 07:18
Synopsis:




22MCC0840     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 10:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:52      Time Completed : 11:04
Synopsis:




22MCC0841     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 11:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:05      Time Completed : 11:10
Synopsis:




22MCC0842     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 13:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:46      Time Completed : 15:15
Synopsis:




22MCC0843     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 14:20      Time Dispatched: 14:21
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:22
Synopsis:




22MCC0844     TAC Duties Non-Entry
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 16:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:39      Time Completed : 17:00
Synopsis:




22MCE0194     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Opal St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:19      Time Dispatched: 08:32
	                    Time Arrived : 08:32      Time Completed : 08:28
Synopsis:




22MCE0195     Radar Trailer Deployment
	Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:28      Time Completed : 08:28
Synopsis:




22MCE0196     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Habib Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:36      Time Dispatched: 08:38
	                    Time Arrived : 08:50      Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:




22MCE0197     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:01      Time Dispatched: 09:05
	                    Time Arrived : 09:14      Time Completed : 09:23
Synopsis:




22MCE0198     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Appletree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:28      Time Completed : 09:31
Synopsis:




22MCE0199     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Wild Horse Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:39      Time Completed : 09:47
Synopsis:




22MCE0200     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:01      Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:




22MCE0201     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:29      Time Dispatched: 10:31
	                    Time Arrived : 10:40      Time Completed : 11:04
Synopsis:




22MDC0116     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Smith
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J5            Time Reported: 07:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:48      Time Completed : 08:40
Synopsis:

An officer placed an adult male under arrest for an outstanding Bench Warrant.


22MDC0117     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 11:34      Time Dispatched: 11:38
	                    Time Arrived : 12:46      Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:

An officer transported two adult males to CCDC.


22MDC0118     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Smith
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J5            Time Reported: 07:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:09      Time Completed : 08:07
Synopsis:

An officer placed an adult male under arrest for an outstanding bench warrant.


22MDC0119     Court Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 10:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:04      Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:

Officer took one male subject into custody who was remanded from court.


22MDC0120     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 11:05      Time Dispatched: 11:12
	                    Time Arrived : 12:25      Time Completed : 14:48
Synopsis:

An officer transported one adult male to CCDC.


