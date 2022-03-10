03/09/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 03/07/22
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220307046 Background Ivestigation
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: I McOmie
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: D1 Time Reported: 18:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 20:14
Synopsis:
A Detective completed a business license background investigation for a liquor
license for the City of Mesquite Business Licensing Division.
220307047 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Magadan, L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:40 Time Dispatched: 18:47
Time Arrived : 18:53 Time Completed : 19:25
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 18:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:57 Time Completed : 19:14
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:40 Time Dispatched: 18:46
Time Arrived : 18:53 Time Completed : 19:29
Synopsis:
220307048 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:26 Time Dispatched: 19:37
Time Arrived : 19:52 Time Completed : 20:26
Synopsis:
220307049 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:52 Time Completed : 19:59
Synopsis:
220307050 Theft
Incident Address : Thistle St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : A Active
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:22 Time Dispatched: 20:26
Time Arrived : 20:30 Time Completed : 21:54
Synopsis:
An officer received a report of theft and the investigation is ongoing.
220307051 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : HARDY Way & HORIZON Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:35 Time Dispatched: 20:52
Time Arrived : 20:36 Time Completed : 20:53
Synopsis:
220307052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E HAFEN LN
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:38 Time Completed : 21:41
Synopsis:
220307053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:59 Time Completed : 23:01
Synopsis:
220307054 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:08 Time Completed : 23:17
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:05 Time Completed : 23:55
Synopsis:
220308001 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:31 Time Completed : 02:33
Synopsis:
220308002 Alarm
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:55 Time Completed : 03:04
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:57 Time Completed : 03:01
Synopsis:
220308003 Traffic Violation
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:39 Time Dispatched: 06:53
Time Arrived : 05:39 Time Completed : 05:40
Synopsis:
22ACO0737 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:39 Time Dispatched: 06:53
Time Arrived : 05:39 Time Completed : 05:40
Synopsis:
22ACO0738 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:40 Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:
22ACO0739 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:44 Time Completed : 06:48
Synopsis:
22MCC0837 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:57
Synopsis:
22MCC0838 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:25
Synopsis:
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 03/07/22` and `06:00:00 03/08/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
03/09/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 03/07/22
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220307004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:10 Time Completed : 06:16
Synopsis:
220307005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:16 Time Completed : 07:19
Synopsis:
220307006 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:22 Time Completed : 07:25
Synopsis:
220307007 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:26 Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:
220307008 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:31 Time Dispatched: 07:31
Time Arrived : 07:31 Time Completed : 07:37
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:31 Time Completed : 07:42
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:31 Time Completed : 07:36
Synopsis:
220307009 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:49 Time Completed : 07:53
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:49 Time Completed : 07:57
Synopsis:
220307010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:46 Time Completed : 08:46
Synopsis:
220307011 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:58 Time Completed : 08:59
Synopsis:
220307012 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 09:24
Synopsis:
220307013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:06
Synopsis:
220307014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Highland Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:36 Time Completed : 09:39
Synopsis:
220307015 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : CANYON Dr & CANYON VIEW Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:49
Synopsis:
220307016 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 10:04
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: 09:52
Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:
220307017 Vandalism
Incident Address : Haley Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:56 Time Dispatched: 10:14
Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 11:01
Synopsis:
Officer took a report of vandalism on private property.
220307018 Found Property
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:49
Time Arrived : 10:57 Time Completed : 11:28
Synopsis:
Officers took a report of found property.
220307019 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : E PIONEER BLVD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched: 11:02
Time Arrived : 11:02 Time Completed : 11:10
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched: 11:06
Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 11:08
Synopsis:
220307020 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220307021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:34
Synopsis:
220307022 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220307023 Found Property
Incident Address : W FIRST SOUTH St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched: 12:12
Time Arrived : 12:12 Time Completed : 12:32
Synopsis:
220307024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:59 Time Completed : 12:02
Synopsis:
220307025 Wanted Person
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:57 Time Dispatched: 14:43
Time Arrived : 12:57 Time Completed : 14:16
Synopsis:
Officers located a male with an active warrant out of Mesquite. One adult male
was arrested for the warrant.
220307026 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:09
Time Arrived : 13:20 Time Completed : 14:11
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a trespass violator.
220307027 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, D Alejos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:06 Time Dispatched: 14:04
Time Arrived : 13:23 Time Completed : 13:57
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 13:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:23 Time Completed : 13:38
Synopsis:
220307028 K9 Search
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E2 Time Reported: 13:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:23 Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:
220307029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 14:03
Synopsis:
220307030 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : SANTA THERESA Way & PULSIPHER Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E2 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:07 Time Completed : 14:25
Synopsis:
220307031 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:05 Time Dispatched: 14:10
Time Arrived : 14:25 Time Completed : 14:26
Synopsis:
220307032 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:16 Time Completed : 14:28
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:21 Time Completed : 14:28
Synopsis:
220307033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:19 Time Dispatched: 14:31
Time Arrived : 14:31 Time Completed : 14:53
Synopsis:
220307034 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:46 Time Completed : 14:48
Synopsis:
220307035 Found Property
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:24 Time Dispatched: 15:31
Time Arrived : 15:37 Time Completed : 17:49
Synopsis:
Officers took a report of found propert. The item was booked into evidence for
safekeeping.
220307036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Yucca St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:28 Time Completed : 15:36
Synopsis:
220307037 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: 15:58
Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 16:55
Synopsis:
220307038 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:33 Time Dispatched: 16:03
Time Arrived : 16:03 Time Completed : 16:58
Synopsis:
Officers took a report of a past private property accident.
220307039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:37 Time Dispatched: 15:43
Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 16:01
Synopsis:
220307040 Property Damage, Non Vandalism
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:22 Time Dispatched: 16:56
Time Arrived : 16:59 Time Completed : 17:20
Synopsis:
An officer took a report of a possible hit and run. This investigation is
ongoing until further information is obtained.
220307041 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : Partridge Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:25 Time Dispatched: 16:59
Time Arrived : 16:59 Time Completed : 17:10
Synopsis:
220307042 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Alejos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 16:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 17:07
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 16:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 17:00
Synopsis:
220307043 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 17:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:15 Time Completed : 17:15
Synopsis:
220307044 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:15 Time Dispatched: 17:41
Time Arrived : 17:41 Time Completed : 17:51
Synopsis:
Officers took a report of a verbal dispute.
220307045 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:50 Time Completed : 17:51
Synopsis:
220307046 Background Ivestigation
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: I McOmie
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: D1 Time Reported: 18:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 20:14
Synopsis:
A Detective completed a business license background investigation for a liquor
license for the City of Mesquite Business Licensing Division.
220307047 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Magadan, L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:40 Time Dispatched: 18:47
Time Arrived : 18:53 Time Completed : 19:25
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 18:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:57 Time Completed : 19:14
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:40 Time Dispatched: 18:46
Time Arrived : 18:53 Time Completed : 19:29
Synopsis:
220307048 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:26 Time Dispatched: 19:37
Time Arrived : 19:52 Time Completed : 20:26
Synopsis:
220307049 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:52 Time Completed : 19:59
Synopsis:
220307050 Theft
Incident Address : Thistle St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : A Active
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:22 Time Dispatched: 20:26
Time Arrived : 20:30 Time Completed : 21:54
Synopsis:
An officer received a report of theft and the investigation is ongoing.
220307051 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : HARDY Way & HORIZON Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:35 Time Dispatched: 20:52
Time Arrived : 20:36 Time Completed : 20:53
Synopsis:
220307052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E HAFEN LN
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:38 Time Completed : 21:41
Synopsis:
220307053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:59 Time Completed : 23:01
Synopsis:
220307054 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:08 Time Completed : 23:17
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:05 Time Completed : 23:55
Synopsis:
220308001 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:31 Time Completed : 02:33
Synopsis:
220308002 Alarm
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:55 Time Completed : 03:04
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:57 Time Completed : 03:01
Synopsis:
220308003 Traffic Violation
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:39 Time Dispatched: 06:53
Time Arrived : 05:39 Time Completed : 05:40
Synopsis:
220308004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:14 Time Completed : 06:20
Synopsis:
220308005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:59 Time Dispatched: 08:17
Time Arrived : 08:17 Time Completed : 08:25
Synopsis:
220308006 K9 Search
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E2 Time Reported: 08:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:32 Time Completed : 10:11
Synopsis:
220308007 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308008 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308009 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:44
Synopsis:
220308010 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:01 Time Completed : 09:03
Synopsis:
220308011 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308012 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 09:11
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 09:10
Synopsis:
220308013 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & OASIS Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:13 Time Completed : 09:16
Synopsis:
220308015 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308016 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:
220308017 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:
220308018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E FIRST SOUTH St & E HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 09:29
Synopsis:
220308019 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 09:49
Synopsis:
220308020 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 09:56
Synopsis:
220308022 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308023 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:55 Time Completed : 09:57
Synopsis:
220308024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N WILLOW St & E FIRST NORTH St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:
220308025 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308026 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308027 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308028 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308029 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:31 Time Completed : 10:38
Synopsis:
220308031 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308032 Alarm
Incident Address : Rolling Hills Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : FAL False Alarm
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:51 Time Completed : 10:51
Synopsis:
220308033 Controlled Substance Problem
Incident Address : Primrose Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes, M Diaz, J Rich, J Gleave, E
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 10:50
Time Arrived : 10:50 Time Completed : 10:50
Unit: 6206 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 10:50
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:50
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 12:18
Time Arrived : 10:47 Time Completed : 15:46
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 10:49
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:51
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 11:12
Time Arrived : 11:12 Time Completed : 11:26
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: 10:47
Time Arrived : 11:25 Time Completed : 11:44
Synopsis:
An officer located a male with an outstanding warrant. One male was arrested for
several new charges.
220308034 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308035 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308036 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308037 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308038 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308039 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308040 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308041 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308042 K9 Search
Incident Address : Primrose Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 11:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:26 Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:
220308043 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308044 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308045 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:29 Time Dispatched: 11:38
Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 11:55
Synopsis:
220308046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:35 Time Completed : 11:37
Synopsis:
220308047 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308048 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes, D Alejos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: 12:00
Time Arrived : 12:05 Time Completed : 13:30
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:49
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: 11:49
Time Arrived : 11:57 Time Completed : 12:49
Synopsis:
Officers took a report for a vehicle that was abandoned and towed.
220308049 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308050 Person On Foot
Incident Address : WOODBURY Ln & W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:55 Time Completed : 11:59
Synopsis:
220308051 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308052 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308053 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308054 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308055 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308056 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308057 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308058 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & KITTY HAWK Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched: 12:43
Time Arrived : 13:26 Time Completed : 15:28
Synopsis:
Officers took a report of a two vehicle accident.
220308059 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308060 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220308061 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : A Active
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 13:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:05 Time Completed : 13:18
Synopsis:
220308062 Theft From Veh
Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: 13:10
Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 15:06
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a report of a theft from vehicle. A report was completed.
220308063 Lost Property
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched: 13:53
Time Arrived : 13:54 Time Completed : 13:52
Synopsis:
Officers took a report for a cellphone that was lost inside of a grocery store.
220308064 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:08
Synopsis:
220308065 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Eagle St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:19 Time Dispatched: 14:53
Time Arrived : 14:53 Time Completed : 14:57
Synopsis:
220308066 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & WOODBURY Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:55 Time Dispatched: 16:34
Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 17:29
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 16:34
Synopsis:
Officers cited an adult male for having an open container of alcohol inside his
vehicle.
220308067 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:06 Time Dispatched: 17:11
Time Arrived : 17:30 Time Completed : 17:50
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:06 Time Dispatched: 17:11
Time Arrived : 17:30 Time Completed : 17:46
Synopsis:
220308068 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N DAIRY Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:38 Time Completed : 17:39
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:32 Time Dispatched: 17:40
Time Arrived : 17:45 Time Completed : 17:59
Synopsis:
220308069 K9 Search
Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N DAIRY Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Alejos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 17:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:42 Time Completed : 18:39
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:39 Time Completed : 18:35
Synopsis:
220309002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:35 Time Completed : 02:37
Synopsis:
22ACO0716 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:25 Time Completed : 06:28
Synopsis:
22ACO0717 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 06:30
Synopsis:
22ACO0718 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:30
Synopsis:
22ACO0719 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:39
Synopsis:
22ACO0720 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:44 Time Completed : 06:45
Synopsis:
22ACO0721 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:05
Synopsis:
22ACO0722 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:28 Time Dispatched: 07:31
Time Arrived : 07:35 Time Completed : 07:47
Synopsis:
22ACO0723 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : RIverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:32 Time Completed : 07:32
Synopsis:
22ACO0724 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:58 Time Completed : 08:00
Synopsis:
22ACO0725 Animal Licensing
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:32 Time Completed : 11:34
Synopsis:
22ACO0726 Animal Licensing
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:
22ACO0727 Animal Licensing
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:58 Time Completed : 11:59
Synopsis:
22ACO0728 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 13:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:33 Time Completed : 13:39
Synopsis:
22ACO0729 Animal Licensing
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:51 Time Completed : 13:53
Synopsis:
22ACO0730 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:59 Time Completed : 14:01
Synopsis:
22ACO0731 Animal Licensing
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:01 Time Completed : 14:02
Synopsis:
22ACO0732 Animal Licensing
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:
22ACO0733 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:28 Time Completed : 14:29
Synopsis:
22ACO0734 Vet appt pick up
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:34 Time Completed : 15:35
Synopsis:
22ACO0735 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:46 Time Completed : 15:47
Synopsis:
22ACO0736 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:57 Time Completed : 15:57
Synopsis:
22ACO0737 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:39 Time Dispatched: 06:53
Time Arrived : 05:39 Time Completed : 05:40
Synopsis:
22ACO0738 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:40 Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:
22ACO0739 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:44 Time Completed : 06:48
Synopsis:
22ACO0740 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:48 Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:
22ACO0741 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:50 Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:
22ACO0742 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:
22ACO0743 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
Incident Address : st south & Dairy Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:58 Time Completed : 07:59
Synopsis:
22MCC0832 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:48 Time Completed : 07:52
Synopsis:
22MCC0833 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:18 Time Dispatched: 08:21
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:21
Synopsis:
22MCC0834 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : N Desert Springs Ln
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:52 Time Dispatched: 08:53
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:53
Synopsis:
22MCC0835 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
22MCC0836 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:03 Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:
22MCC0837 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:57
Synopsis:
22MCC0838 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:25
Synopsis:
22MCC0839 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:10 Time Completed : 07:18
Synopsis:
22MCC0840 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:52 Time Completed : 11:04
Synopsis:
22MCC0841 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:05 Time Completed : 11:10
Synopsis:
22MCC0842 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:46 Time Completed : 15:15
Synopsis:
22MCC0843 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:20 Time Dispatched: 14:21
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:22
Synopsis:
22MCC0844 TAC Duties Non-Entry
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:39 Time Completed : 17:00
Synopsis:
22MCE0194 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Opal St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:19 Time Dispatched: 08:32
Time Arrived : 08:32 Time Completed : 08:28
Synopsis:
22MCE0195 Radar Trailer Deployment
Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:28 Time Completed : 08:28
Synopsis:
22MCE0196 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Habib Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched: 08:38
Time Arrived : 08:50 Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:
22MCE0197 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched: 09:05
Time Arrived : 09:14 Time Completed : 09:23
Synopsis:
22MCE0198 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Appletree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 09:31
Synopsis:
22MCE0199 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Wild Horse Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:39 Time Completed : 09:47
Synopsis:
22MCE0200 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:
22MCE0201 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched: 10:31
Time Arrived : 10:40 Time Completed : 11:04
Synopsis:
22MDC0116 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Smith
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J5 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:48 Time Completed : 08:40
Synopsis:
An officer placed an adult male under arrest for an outstanding Bench Warrant.
22MDC0117 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched: 11:38
Time Arrived : 12:46 Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:
An officer transported two adult males to CCDC.
22MDC0118 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Smith
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J5 Time Reported: 07:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:09 Time Completed : 08:07
Synopsis:
An officer placed an adult male under arrest for an outstanding bench warrant.
22MDC0119 Court Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 10:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:
Officer took one male subject into custody who was remanded from court.
22MDC0120 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: 11:12
Time Arrived : 12:25 Time Completed : 14:48
Synopsis:
An officer transported one adult male to CCDC.
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `06:00:00 03/07/22` and `18:00:00 03/08/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***