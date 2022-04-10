04/09/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 04/07/22
220407057 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:02 Time Completed : 19:06
Synopsis:
220407058 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:34
Synopsis:
220407059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : MESA Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:43 Time Completed : 19:46
Synopsis:
220407060 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Cholla Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:56 Time Completed : 20:00
Synopsis:
220407061 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:43 Time Completed : 20:45
Synopsis:
220407062 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched: 20:45
Time Arrived : 20:48 Time Completed : 20:58
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched: 20:47
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:53
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:44 Time Completed : 21:01
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched: 20:44
Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 20:58
Synopsis:
220407063 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:35 Time Completed : 21:42
Synopsis:
220407064 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:31
Synopsis:
220407065 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:18 Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:
220407066 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:34
Synopsis:
220407067 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:41 Time Completed : 21:44
Synopsis:
220407068 Alarm
Incident Address : Palmer Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:03 Time Completed : 22:22
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:18 Time Completed : 22:20
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:01 Time Dispatched: 22:03
Time Arrived : 22:04 Time Completed : 22:20
Synopsis:
220407069 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:42 Time Completed : 22:48
Synopsis:
220407070 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:42 Time Completed : 22:45
Synopsis:
220407071 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:59 Time Completed : 23:09
Synopsis:
220407072 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:44 Time Completed : 23:52
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:44 Time Dispatched: 23:44
Time Arrived : 23:45 Time Completed : 23:50
Synopsis:
220407073 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: 23:58
Time Arrived : 23:58 Time Completed : 00:46
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:42 Time Dispatched: 23:59
Time Arrived : 00:00 Time Completed : 00:43
Synopsis:
220408001 Person On Foot
Incident Address : N WILLOW St & E MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:01 Time Completed : 01:07
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 01:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:01 Time Completed : 01:07
Synopsis:
220408002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:15 Time Completed : 01:47
Synopsis:
220408003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:37 Time Completed : 01:48
Synopsis:
220408004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:06 Time Dispatched: 02:17
Time Arrived : 02:18 Time Completed : 02:18
Synopsis:
220408005 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:52 Time Completed : 02:58
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:49 Time Dispatched: 02:50
Time Arrived : 02:52 Time Completed : 02:58
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:50 Time Completed : 03:01
Synopsis:
220408006 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched: 03:12
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:14
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched: 03:12
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:13
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:12 Time Completed : 03:17
Synopsis:
220408007 Alarm
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:49 Time Dispatched: 04:52
Time Arrived : 04:57 Time Completed : 05:05
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 04:49 Time Dispatched: 04:52
Time Arrived : 04:58 Time Completed : 05:05
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:49 Time Dispatched: 04:52
Time Arrived : 04:57 Time Completed : 05:07
Synopsis:
220408008 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Jacaranda Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 05:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:12 Time Completed : 09:51
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:13 Time Dispatched: 08:08
Time Arrived : 08:12 Time Completed : 08:30
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 05:13 Time Dispatched: 05:26
Time Arrived : 05:40 Time Completed : 05:47
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a residence, in reference to a welfare check. An
elderly female was found deceased in the residence.
220408009 Alarm
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd # B
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 05:45 Time Dispatched: 05:47
Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 05:59
Synopsis:
22ACO1037 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 06:27
Synopsis:
22ACO1038 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 06:27
Synopsis:
22ACO1044 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Jacaranda Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 05:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:12 Time Completed : 09:51
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:13 Time Dispatched: 08:08
Time Arrived : 08:12 Time Completed : 08:30
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 05:13 Time Dispatched: 05:26
Time Arrived : 05:40 Time Completed : 05:47
Synopsis:
22MCC1267 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 18:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:09 Time Completed : 18:09
Synopsis:
22MCC1268 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 19:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:04 Time Completed : 19:33
Synopsis:
22MCC1269 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 20:45 Time Dispatched: 20:47
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:47
Synopsis:
04/09/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 04/07/22
220407012 Recovered Stolen Property
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:32 Time Dispatched: 15:21
Time Arrived : 09:08 Time Completed : 10:13
Synopsis:
220407013 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:45 Time Dispatched: 08:49
Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 09:11
Synopsis:
220407014 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407015 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : SWITCHBACK Rd & SIDEWINDER Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:46 Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:
220407016 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & TURTLEBACK Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:54 Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:
220407017 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:39
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: 10:39
Time Arrived : 10:14 Time Completed : 11:04
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: 10:28
Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:
220407018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:15
Synopsis:
220407019 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:26 Time Completed : 10:28
Synopsis:
220407021 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : HUGHES Ave & E MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:07 Time Completed : 11:08
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: 11:08
Time Arrived : 11:08 Time Completed : 11:10
Synopsis:
220407022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: 11:48
Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:44
Synopsis:
220407023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:44 Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:
220407024 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407025 K9 Search
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E2 Time Reported: 11:59 Time Dispatched: 12:00
Time Arrived : 12:01 Time Completed : 12:49
Synopsis:
220407026 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407027 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Whispering Wind Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:04 Time Completed : 12:34
Synopsis:
220407028 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407029 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407030 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407032 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407033 K9 Search
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E2 Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:53 Time Completed : 12:53
Synopsis:
220407034 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407035 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407036 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : SUN VALLEY Dr & W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:24 Time Completed : 13:37
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:20 Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:33 Time Completed : 13:34
Synopsis:
220407038 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407039 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407040 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney, G Garcia
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:46 Time Dispatched: 14:43
Time Arrived : 13:47 Time Completed : 14:58
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:46 Time Dispatched: 14:37
Time Arrived : 14:19 Time Completed : 15:33
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:46 Time Dispatched: 13:47
Time Arrived : 14:23 Time Completed : 14:44
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 13:46 Time Dispatched: 14:43
Time Arrived : 13:47 Time Completed : 16:48
Synopsis:
A Detective contacted a male reference a suspicious situation. The male was
arrested for ex-felon failure to register and multiple drug charges.
220407041 Phone Harassment
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:19
Synopsis:
220407042 Person On Foot
Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:07
Synopsis:
220407043 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220407044 Fraud
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:22 Time Dispatched: 15:05
Time Arrived : 15:09 Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a report of fraudulent activity and a report was taken.
220407045 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:02 Time Completed : 15:03
Synopsis:
220407046 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:57 Time Dispatched: 14:59
Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 15:28
Synopsis:
220407048 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Hermosa Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:55 Time Dispatched: 15:57
Time Arrived : 16:04 Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:
220407049 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: 16:13
Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 16:26
Synopsis:
220407050 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:18
Time Arrived : 16:14 Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:
220407051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: 16:19
Time Arrived : 16:17 Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:
220407052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:22 Time Completed : 16:28
Synopsis:
220407053 Domestic Violence IP
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:31 Time Dispatched: 16:34
Time Arrived : 16:38 Time Completed :
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:31 Time Dispatched: 16:34
Time Arrived : 16:38 Time Completed : 17:52
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:31 Time Dispatched: 16:34
Time Arrived : 16:41 Time Completed : 16:46
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:31 Time Dispatched: 16:34
Time Arrived : 16:40 Time Completed : 17:11
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a residence on a domestic call. One adult male was
arrested for domestic battery.
220407054 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Turtleback Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:39 Time Dispatched: 16:47
Time Arrived : 16:50 Time Completed : 17:02
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 16:39 Time Dispatched: 16:48
Time Arrived : 16:56 Time Completed : 17:00
Synopsis:
220407055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:33 Time Completed : 18:55
Synopsis:
220408010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: 07:56
Time Arrived : 07:56 Time Completed : 07:57
Synopsis:
220408011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched: 07:57
Time Arrived : 07:57 Time Completed : 07:57
Synopsis:
220408012 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Vista Del Monte Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched: 07:40
Time Arrived : 07:40 Time Completed : 07:40
Synopsis:
220408013 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:38 Time Completed : 07:45
Synopsis:
220408014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:55 Time Completed : 08:08
Synopsis:
220408015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:13 Time Dispatched: 08:15
Time Arrived : 08:15 Time Completed : 08:17
Synopsis:
220408016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : WOODBURY Ln & W OLD MILL Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:23 Time Completed : 08:25
Synopsis:
220408017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : MESA BLVD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:25 Time Completed : 08:28
Synopsis:
220408018 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220408019 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220408020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched: 08:38
Time Arrived : 09:54 Time Completed : 09:03
Synopsis:
220408021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : MARILYN Pkwy & MESA Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched: 09:52
Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:12
Synopsis:
220408022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched: 09:55
Time Arrived : 09:55 Time Completed : 09:55
Synopsis:
220408023 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : Riversbend Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:20 Time Dispatched: 09:33
Time Arrived : 09:33 Time Completed : 09:57
Unit: D3 Time Reported: 09:20 Time Dispatched: 09:33
Time Arrived : 09:36 Time Completed : 09:47
Unit: E2 Time Reported: 09:20 Time Dispatched: 09:33
Time Arrived : 09:35 Time Completed : 09:47
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:20 Time Dispatched: 09:33
Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:46
Synopsis:
220408024 Radar Trailer Deployment
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, G Lott
Disposition : A Active
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:38 Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:
220408025 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220408026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:37 Time Completed : 11:22
Synopsis:
220408027 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220408028 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220408029 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220408030 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln # 6102
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:26 Time Dispatched: 11:34
Time Arrived : 11:35 Time Completed : 11:43
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:26 Time Dispatched: 11:35
Time Arrived : 11:37 Time Completed : 11:50
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:26 Time Dispatched: 11:39
Time Arrived : 11:48 Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:
220408031 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220408032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:43 Time Dispatched: 11:57
Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:
220408034 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: 12:01
Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 12:24
Synopsis:
220408037 Juvenile Problem
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 12:26 Time Dispatched: 12:28
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:28
Synopsis:
220408038 Juvenile Problem
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E2 Time Reported: 12:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:27 Time Completed : 12:39
Synopsis:
220408039 Vet appt pick up
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:49 Time Completed : 12:53
Synopsis:
220408040 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220408041 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220408042 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Myrtle Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Goodsell, G Ga
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:15 Time Completed : 13:40
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:14 Time Completed : 13:40
Unit: E2 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: 13:19
Time Arrived : 13:19 Time Completed : 13:48
Unit: E3 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:11
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:15 Time Completed : 13:49
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: 13:14
Time Arrived : 13:14 Time Completed : 13:53
Synopsis:
220408043 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:12 Time Dispatched: 13:43
Time Arrived : 13:44 Time Completed : 13:52
Synopsis:
220408044 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 13:30 Time Dispatched: 14:06
Time Arrived : 14:06 Time Completed : 14:11
Synopsis:
220408045 Found Property
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched: 14:51
Time Arrived : 14:01 Time Completed : 14:57
Synopsis:
220408046 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched: 14:02
Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:14
Synopsis:
220408047 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220408049 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: 14:57
Time Arrived : 15:05 Time Completed : 15:08
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: 14:57
Time Arrived : 15:01 Time Completed : 15:03
Synopsis:
220408050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:14 Time Dispatched: 16:39
Time Arrived : 16:39 Time Completed : 16:40
Synopsis:
220408051 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries
Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, T Bundy, S Bruehl, R Longman, G Garci
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: 15:21
Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 17:42
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: 15:22
Time Arrived : 15:39 Time Completed : 16:01
Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: 15:27
Time Arrived : 15:27 Time Completed : 15:41
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: 15:24
Time Arrived : 15:28 Time Completed : 15:26
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: 15:42
Time Arrived : 15:46 Time Completed : 16:32
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: 15:21
Time Arrived : 15:28 Time Completed : 15:47
Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: 15:26
Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:47
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: 15:21
Time Arrived : 15:27 Time Completed : 16:06
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a traffic accident. One male was issued a citation.
220408052 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:48 Time Completed : 15:48
Synopsis:
220408053 Animal complaint
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:32
Synopsis:
220408054 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Clouds Rest Pt
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: T Bundy, S Bruehl, G Garcia, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 16:21 Time Dispatched: 16:36
Time Arrived : 16:37 Time Completed : 17:02
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:21 Time Dispatched: 16:48
Time Arrived : 16:53 Time Completed : 17:06
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 16:21 Time Dispatched: 16:33
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:01
Synopsis:
220408055 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Riverside Rd # C
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, S Bruehl, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched: 17:03
Time Arrived : 17:10 Time Completed : 18:55
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched: 17:06
Time Arrived : 17:11 Time Completed : 17:15
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:06 Time Completed : 17:15
Synopsis:
220408056 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : Riversbend Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, S Bruehl, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 17:10 Time Dispatched: 17:15
Time Arrived : 17:17 Time Completed : 17:39
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:10 Time Dispatched: 17:28
Time Arrived : 17:30 Time Completed : 17:30
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 17:10 Time Dispatched: 17:15
Time Arrived : 17:17 Time Completed : 17:36
Synopsis:
220408057 Animal complaint
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:32 Time Dispatched: 17:35
Time Arrived : 17:38 Time Completed : 17:42
Synopsis:
220408058 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:42 Time Completed : 17:47
Synopsis:
561 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : E GRAVEL PIT Rd
Bunkerville NV 89007
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : A Active
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched: 17:53
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:54
Synopsis:
22ACO1031 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:44 Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:
22ACO1032 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:47
Synopsis:
22ACO1033 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:02 Time Completed : 07:02
Synopsis:
22ACO1034 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:04
Synopsis:
22ACO1035 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:04 Time Completed : 07:04
Synopsis:
22ACO1036 Animal complaint
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & LANTANA Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton, E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:43
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:33 Time Dispatched: 07:43
Time Arrived : 07:45 Time Completed : 07:58
Synopsis:
22ACO1039 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:27 Time Completed : 06:27
Synopsis:
22ACO1040 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:28 Time Completed : 06:28
Synopsis:
22ACO1041 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:28 Time Completed : 06:28
Synopsis:
22ACO1042 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : MOSS Dr & RIVERSIDE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: 06:49
Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 07:08
Synopsis:
22ACO1043 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : A Active
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:38 Time Completed : 07:45
Synopsis:
22ACO1045 Vet appt pick up
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : A Active
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:49 Time Completed : 12:53
Synopsis:
22ACO1046 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:26 Time Completed : 13:30
Synopsis:
22ACO1047 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:09 Time Completed : 14:11
Synopsis:
22ACO1048 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : A Active
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:48 Time Completed : 15:48
Synopsis:
22MCC1256 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : e kingman st
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 06:44 Time Dispatched: 06:45
Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:46
Synopsis:
22MCC1257 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Myrtle Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 07:35 Time Dispatched: 07:41
Time Arrived : 07:41 Time Completed : 07:41
Synopsis:
22MCC1258 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 08:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:19 Time Completed : 08:26
Synopsis:
22MCC1259 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 08:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:27 Time Completed : 08:32
Synopsis:
22MCC1260 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched: 13:10
Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:10
Synopsis:
22MCC1261 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:08 Time Completed : 17:14
Synopsis:
22MCC1262 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : WHITEY LEE LN
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 15:28 Time Dispatched: 15:33
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:34
Synopsis:
22MCC1263 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched: 16:45
Time Arrived : 16:45 Time Completed : 16:45
Synopsis:
22MCC1264 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:58 Time Completed : 17:04
Synopsis:
22MCC1265 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:33
Synopsis:
22MCC1266 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : E GRAVEL PIT Rd
Bunkerville NV 89007
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched: 17:53
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:54
Synopsis:
22MCC1267 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 18:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:09 Time Completed : 18:09
Synopsis:
22MCC1268 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 19:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:04 Time Completed : 19:33
Synopsis:
22MCC1269 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 20:45 Time Dispatched: 20:47
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:47
Synopsis:
22MCC1270 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 06:33 Time Dispatched: 06:35
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:36
Synopsis:
22MCC1271 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched: 06:48
Time Arrived : 06:48 Time Completed : 06:48
Synopsis:
22MCC1272 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Blue Ridge Trl
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: 10:03
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:
22MCC1273 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 11:35 Time Dispatched: 11:37
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:37
Synopsis:
22MCC1274 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 15:15 Time Dispatched: 15:16
Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 15:16
Synopsis:
22MCC1275 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 15:37 Time Dispatched: 15:39
Time Arrived : 15:39 Time Completed : 15:39
Synopsis:
22MCE0325 Radar Trailer Deployment
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:38 Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:
22MDC0183 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: C Thornley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: 09:52
Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 13:55
Synopsis:
Transported one adult male to Clark County Detention Center.
