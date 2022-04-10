04/09/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
06:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 04/07/22

          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220407057     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 19:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:02      Time Completed : 19:06
Synopsis:




220407058     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:33      Time Completed : 19:34
Synopsis:




220407059     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:43      Time Completed : 19:46
Synopsis:




220407060     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Cholla Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:56      Time Completed : 20:00
Synopsis:




220407061     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:43      Time Completed : 20:45
Synopsis:




220407062     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:30      Time Dispatched: 20:45
	                    Time Arrived : 20:48      Time Completed : 20:58

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:30      Time Dispatched: 20:47
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 20:53

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:44      Time Completed : 21:01

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:30      Time Dispatched: 20:44
	                    Time Arrived : 20:47      Time Completed : 20:58
Synopsis:




220407063     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:35      Time Completed : 21:42
Synopsis:




220407064     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:10      Time Completed : 21:31
Synopsis:




220407065     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:18      Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:




220407066     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:32      Time Completed : 21:34
Synopsis:




220407067     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:41      Time Completed : 21:44
Synopsis:




220407068     Alarm
	Incident Address : Palmer Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:03      Time Completed : 22:22

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:18      Time Completed : 22:20

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:01      Time Dispatched: 22:03
	                    Time Arrived : 22:04      Time Completed : 22:20
Synopsis:




220407069     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:42      Time Completed : 22:48
Synopsis:




220407070     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:42      Time Completed : 22:45
Synopsis:




220407071     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:59      Time Completed : 23:09
Synopsis:




220407072     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:44      Time Completed : 23:52

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:44      Time Dispatched: 23:44
	                    Time Arrived : 23:45      Time Completed : 23:50
Synopsis:




220407073     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:42      Time Dispatched: 23:58
	                    Time Arrived : 23:58      Time Completed : 00:46

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:42      Time Dispatched: 23:59
	                    Time Arrived : 00:00      Time Completed : 00:43
Synopsis:




220408001     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : N WILLOW St & E MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 01:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:01      Time Completed : 01:07

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 01:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:01      Time Completed : 01:07
Synopsis:




220408002     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 01:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:15      Time Completed : 01:47
Synopsis:




220408003     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 01:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:37      Time Completed : 01:48
Synopsis:




220408004     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:06      Time Dispatched: 02:17
	                    Time Arrived : 02:18      Time Completed : 02:18
Synopsis:




220408005     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 02:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:52      Time Completed : 02:58

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 02:49      Time Dispatched: 02:50
	                    Time Arrived : 02:52      Time Completed : 02:58

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:50      Time Completed : 03:01
Synopsis:




220408006     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 03:12      Time Dispatched: 03:12
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 03:14

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 03:12      Time Dispatched: 03:12
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 03:13

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 03:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:12      Time Completed : 03:17
Synopsis:




220408007     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 04:49      Time Dispatched: 04:52
	                    Time Arrived : 04:57      Time Completed : 05:05

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 04:49      Time Dispatched: 04:52
	                    Time Arrived : 04:58      Time Completed : 05:05

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 04:49      Time Dispatched: 04:52
	                    Time Arrived : 04:57      Time Completed : 05:07
Synopsis:




220408008     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Jacaranda Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 05:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:12      Time Completed : 09:51

	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:13      Time Dispatched: 08:08
	                    Time Arrived : 08:12      Time Completed : 08:30

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 05:13      Time Dispatched: 05:26
	                    Time Arrived : 05:40      Time Completed : 05:47
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a residence, in reference to a welfare check.  An
elderly female was found deceased in the residence.


220408009     Alarm
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd # B
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 05:45      Time Dispatched: 05:47
	                    Time Arrived : 05:47      Time Completed : 05:59
Synopsis:




22ACO1037     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:53      Time Completed : 06:27
Synopsis:




22ACO1038     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:55      Time Completed : 06:27
Synopsis:




22ACO1044     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Jacaranda Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 05:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:12      Time Completed : 09:51

	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:13      Time Dispatched: 08:08
	                    Time Arrived : 08:12      Time Completed : 08:30

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 05:13      Time Dispatched: 05:26
	                    Time Arrived : 05:40      Time Completed : 05:47
Synopsis:




22MCC1267     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 18:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:09      Time Completed : 18:09
Synopsis:




22MCC1268     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 19:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:04      Time Completed : 19:33
Synopsis:




22MCC1269     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 20:45      Time Dispatched: 20:47
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 20:47
Synopsis:




          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 04/07/22` and `06:00:00 04/08/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
04/09/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
18:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 04/07/22

          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220407012     Recovered Stolen Property
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:32      Time Dispatched: 15:21
	                    Time Arrived : 09:08      Time Completed : 10:13
Synopsis:




220407013     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:45      Time Dispatched: 08:49
	                    Time Arrived : 09:04      Time Completed : 09:11
Synopsis:




220407014     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407015     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : SWITCHBACK Rd & SIDEWINDER Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:46      Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:




220407016     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & TURTLEBACK Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:54      Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:




220407017     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:16      Time Completed : 10:39

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:01      Time Dispatched: 10:39
	                    Time Arrived : 10:14      Time Completed : 11:04

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:01      Time Dispatched: 10:28
	                    Time Arrived : 10:30      Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:




220407018     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:13      Time Completed : 10:15
Synopsis:




220407019     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:26      Time Completed : 10:28
Synopsis:




220407021     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : HUGHES Ave & E MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 11:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:07      Time Completed : 11:08

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:07      Time Dispatched: 11:08
	                    Time Arrived : 11:08      Time Completed : 11:10
Synopsis:




220407022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:30      Time Dispatched: 11:48
	                    Time Arrived : 11:31      Time Completed : 11:44
Synopsis:




220407023     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:44      Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:




220407024     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407025     K9 Search
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 11:59      Time Dispatched: 12:00
	                    Time Arrived : 12:01      Time Completed : 12:49
Synopsis:




220407026     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407027     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Whispering Wind Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:04      Time Completed : 12:34
Synopsis:




220407028     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407029     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407030     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407032     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407033     K9 Search
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 12:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:53      Time Completed : 12:53
Synopsis:




220407034     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407035     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407036     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : SUN VALLEY Dr & W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:24      Time Completed : 13:37

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:20      Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407037     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:33      Time Completed : 13:34
Synopsis:




220407038     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407039     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407040     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney, G Garcia
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:46      Time Dispatched: 14:43
	                    Time Arrived : 13:47      Time Completed : 14:58

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:46      Time Dispatched: 14:37
	                    Time Arrived : 14:19      Time Completed : 15:33

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:46      Time Dispatched: 13:47
	                    Time Arrived : 14:23      Time Completed : 14:44

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 13:46      Time Dispatched: 14:43
	                    Time Arrived : 13:47      Time Completed : 16:48
Synopsis:

A Detective contacted a male reference a suspicious situation. The male was
arrested for ex-felon failure to register and multiple drug charges.


220407041     Phone Harassment
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:04      Time Completed : 14:19
Synopsis:




220407042     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:04      Time Completed : 14:07
Synopsis:




220407043     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220407044     Fraud
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:22      Time Dispatched: 15:05
	                    Time Arrived : 15:09      Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a report of fraudulent activity and a report was taken.


220407045     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:02      Time Completed : 15:03
Synopsis:




220407046     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:57      Time Dispatched: 14:59
	                    Time Arrived : 15:04      Time Completed : 15:28
Synopsis:




220407048     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Hermosa Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:55      Time Dispatched: 15:57
	                    Time Arrived : 16:04      Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:




220407049     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:04      Time Dispatched: 16:13
	                    Time Arrived : 16:23      Time Completed : 16:26
Synopsis:




220407050     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched: 16:18
	                    Time Arrived : 16:14      Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:




220407051     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:16      Time Dispatched: 16:19
	                    Time Arrived : 16:17      Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:




220407052     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:22      Time Completed : 16:28
Synopsis:




220407053     Domestic Violence IP
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:31      Time Dispatched: 16:34
	                    Time Arrived : 16:38      Time Completed :

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:31      Time Dispatched: 16:34
	                    Time Arrived : 16:38      Time Completed : 17:52

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:31      Time Dispatched: 16:34
	                    Time Arrived : 16:41      Time Completed : 16:46

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:31      Time Dispatched: 16:34
	                    Time Arrived : 16:40      Time Completed : 17:11
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a residence on a domestic call. One adult male was
arrested for domestic battery.


220407054     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Turtleback Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:39      Time Dispatched: 16:47
	                    Time Arrived : 16:50      Time Completed : 17:02

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 16:39      Time Dispatched: 16:48
	                    Time Arrived : 16:56      Time Completed : 17:00
Synopsis:




220407055     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:33      Time Completed : 18:55
Synopsis:




220407057     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 19:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:02      Time Completed : 19:06
Synopsis:




220407058     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:33      Time Completed : 19:34
Synopsis:




220407059     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:43      Time Completed : 19:46
Synopsis:




220407060     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Cholla Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:56      Time Completed : 20:00
Synopsis:




220407061     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:43      Time Completed : 20:45
Synopsis:




220407062     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:30      Time Dispatched: 20:45
	                    Time Arrived : 20:48      Time Completed : 20:58

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:30      Time Dispatched: 20:47
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 20:53

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:44      Time Completed : 21:01

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:30      Time Dispatched: 20:44
	                    Time Arrived : 20:47      Time Completed : 20:58
Synopsis:




220407063     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:35      Time Completed : 21:42
Synopsis:




220407064     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:10      Time Completed : 21:31
Synopsis:




220407065     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:18      Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:




220407066     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:32      Time Completed : 21:34
Synopsis:




220407067     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:41      Time Completed : 21:44
Synopsis:




220407068     Alarm
	Incident Address : Palmer Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:03      Time Completed : 22:22

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:18      Time Completed : 22:20

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:01      Time Dispatched: 22:03
	                    Time Arrived : 22:04      Time Completed : 22:20
Synopsis:




220407069     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:42      Time Completed : 22:48
Synopsis:




220407070     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:42      Time Completed : 22:45
Synopsis:




220407071     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:59      Time Completed : 23:09
Synopsis:




220407072     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:44      Time Completed : 23:52

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:44      Time Dispatched: 23:44
	                    Time Arrived : 23:45      Time Completed : 23:50
Synopsis:




220407073     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:42      Time Dispatched: 23:58
	                    Time Arrived : 23:58      Time Completed : 00:46

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:42      Time Dispatched: 23:59
	                    Time Arrived : 00:00      Time Completed : 00:43
Synopsis:




220408001     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : N WILLOW St & E MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 01:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:01      Time Completed : 01:07

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 01:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:01      Time Completed : 01:07
Synopsis:




220408002     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 01:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:15      Time Completed : 01:47
Synopsis:




220408003     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 01:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:37      Time Completed : 01:48
Synopsis:




220408004     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:06      Time Dispatched: 02:17
	                    Time Arrived : 02:18      Time Completed : 02:18
Synopsis:




220408005     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 02:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:52      Time Completed : 02:58

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 02:49      Time Dispatched: 02:50
	                    Time Arrived : 02:52      Time Completed : 02:58

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:50      Time Completed : 03:01
Synopsis:




220408006     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 03:12      Time Dispatched: 03:12
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 03:14

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 03:12      Time Dispatched: 03:12
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 03:13

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 03:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:12      Time Completed : 03:17
Synopsis:




220408007     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 04:49      Time Dispatched: 04:52
	                    Time Arrived : 04:57      Time Completed : 05:05

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 04:49      Time Dispatched: 04:52
	                    Time Arrived : 04:58      Time Completed : 05:05

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 04:49      Time Dispatched: 04:52
	                    Time Arrived : 04:57      Time Completed : 05:07
Synopsis:




220408008     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Jacaranda Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 05:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:12      Time Completed : 09:51

	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:13      Time Dispatched: 08:08
	                    Time Arrived : 08:12      Time Completed : 08:30

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 05:13      Time Dispatched: 05:26
	                    Time Arrived : 05:40      Time Completed : 05:47
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a residence, in reference to a welfare check.  An
elderly female was found deceased in the residence.


220408009     Alarm
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd # B
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 05:45      Time Dispatched: 05:47
	                    Time Arrived : 05:47      Time Completed : 05:59
Synopsis:




220408010     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 06:43      Time Dispatched: 07:56
	                    Time Arrived : 07:56      Time Completed : 07:57
Synopsis:




220408011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 06:51      Time Dispatched: 07:57
	                    Time Arrived : 07:57      Time Completed : 07:57
Synopsis:




220408012     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Vista Del Monte Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 06:51      Time Dispatched: 07:40
	                    Time Arrived : 07:40      Time Completed : 07:40
Synopsis:




220408013     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:38      Time Completed : 07:45
Synopsis:




220408014     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 07:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:55      Time Completed : 08:08
Synopsis:




220408015     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:13      Time Dispatched: 08:15
	                    Time Arrived : 08:15      Time Completed : 08:17
Synopsis:




220408016     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : WOODBURY Ln & W OLD MILL Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:23      Time Completed : 08:25
Synopsis:




220408017     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : MESA BLVD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:25      Time Completed : 08:28
Synopsis:




220408018     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220408019     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220408020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:21      Time Dispatched: 08:38
	                    Time Arrived : 09:54      Time Completed : 09:03
Synopsis:




220408021     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : MARILYN Pkwy & MESA Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:03      Time Dispatched: 09:52
	                    Time Arrived : 09:03      Time Completed : 09:12
Synopsis:




220408022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:06      Time Dispatched: 09:55
	                    Time Arrived : 09:55      Time Completed : 09:55
Synopsis:




220408023     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : Riversbend Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:20      Time Dispatched: 09:33
	                    Time Arrived : 09:33      Time Completed : 09:57

	Unit: D3            Time Reported: 09:20      Time Dispatched: 09:33
	                    Time Arrived : 09:36      Time Completed : 09:47

	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 09:20      Time Dispatched: 09:33
	                    Time Arrived : 09:35      Time Completed : 09:47

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 09:20      Time Dispatched: 09:33
	                    Time Arrived : 09:43      Time Completed : 09:46
Synopsis:




220408024     Radar Trailer Deployment
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, G Lott
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:38      Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:




220408025     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220408026     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:37      Time Completed : 11:22
Synopsis:




220408027     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220408028     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220408029     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220408030     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln # 6102
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:26      Time Dispatched: 11:34
	                    Time Arrived : 11:35      Time Completed : 11:43

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:26      Time Dispatched: 11:35
	                    Time Arrived : 11:37      Time Completed : 11:50

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:26      Time Dispatched: 11:39
	                    Time Arrived : 11:48      Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:




220408031     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220408032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:43      Time Dispatched: 11:57
	                    Time Arrived : 11:43      Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:




220408034     Nuisance or Minor Disturbance
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:58      Time Dispatched: 12:01
	                    Time Arrived : 12:06      Time Completed : 12:24
Synopsis:




220408037     Juvenile Problem
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 12:26      Time Dispatched: 12:28
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 12:28
Synopsis:




220408038     Juvenile Problem
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 12:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:27      Time Completed : 12:39
Synopsis:




220408039     Vet appt pick up
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:49      Time Completed : 12:53
Synopsis:




220408040     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220408041     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220408042     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Myrtle Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Goodsell, G Ga
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:15      Time Completed : 13:40

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:14      Time Completed : 13:40

	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched: 13:19
	                    Time Arrived : 13:19      Time Completed : 13:48

	Unit: E3            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:11

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:15      Time Completed : 13:49

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched: 13:14
	                    Time Arrived : 13:14      Time Completed : 13:53
Synopsis:




220408043     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:12      Time Dispatched: 13:43
	                    Time Arrived : 13:44      Time Completed : 13:52
Synopsis:




220408044     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 13:30      Time Dispatched: 14:06
	                    Time Arrived : 14:06      Time Completed : 14:11
Synopsis:




220408045     Found Property
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 14:00      Time Dispatched: 14:51
	                    Time Arrived : 14:01      Time Completed : 14:57
Synopsis:




220408046     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:00      Time Dispatched: 14:02
	                    Time Arrived : 14:04      Time Completed : 14:14
Synopsis:




220408047     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220408049     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:52      Time Dispatched: 14:57
	                    Time Arrived : 15:05      Time Completed : 15:08

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 14:52      Time Dispatched: 14:57
	                    Time Arrived : 15:01      Time Completed : 15:03
Synopsis:




220408050     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:14      Time Dispatched: 16:39
	                    Time Arrived : 16:39      Time Completed : 16:40
Synopsis:




220408051     Traffic Accident w/ Injuries
	Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, T Bundy, S Bruehl, R Longman, G Garci
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:16      Time Dispatched: 15:21
	                    Time Arrived : 15:22      Time Completed : 17:42

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:16      Time Dispatched: 15:22
	                    Time Arrived : 15:39      Time Completed : 16:01

	Unit: ENG31         Time Reported: 15:16      Time Dispatched: 15:27
	                    Time Arrived : 15:27      Time Completed : 15:41

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 15:16      Time Dispatched: 15:24
	                    Time Arrived : 15:28      Time Completed : 15:26

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:16      Time Dispatched: 15:42
	                    Time Arrived : 15:46      Time Completed : 16:32

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 15:16      Time Dispatched: 15:21
	                    Time Arrived : 15:28      Time Completed : 15:47

	Unit: RES12         Time Reported: 15:16      Time Dispatched: 15:26
	                    Time Arrived : 15:26      Time Completed : 15:47

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 15:16      Time Dispatched: 15:21
	                    Time Arrived : 15:27      Time Completed : 16:06
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a traffic accident. One male was issued a citation.


220408052     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 15:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:48      Time Completed : 15:48
Synopsis:




220408053     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:32
Synopsis:




220408054     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Clouds Rest Pt
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, S Bruehl, G Garcia, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 16:21      Time Dispatched: 16:36
	                    Time Arrived : 16:37      Time Completed : 17:02

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:21      Time Dispatched: 16:48
	                    Time Arrived : 16:53      Time Completed : 17:06

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 16:21      Time Dispatched: 16:33
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:01
Synopsis:




220408055     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd # C
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, S Bruehl, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 16:54      Time Dispatched: 17:03
	                    Time Arrived : 17:10      Time Completed : 18:55

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:54      Time Dispatched: 17:06
	                    Time Arrived : 17:11      Time Completed : 17:15

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 16:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:06      Time Completed : 17:15
Synopsis:




220408056     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : Riversbend Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, S Bruehl, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 17:10      Time Dispatched: 17:15
	                    Time Arrived : 17:17      Time Completed : 17:39

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:10      Time Dispatched: 17:28
	                    Time Arrived : 17:30      Time Completed : 17:30

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 17:10      Time Dispatched: 17:15
	                    Time Arrived : 17:17      Time Completed : 17:36
Synopsis:




220408057     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:32      Time Dispatched: 17:35
	                    Time Arrived : 17:38      Time Completed : 17:42
Synopsis:




220408058     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:42      Time Completed : 17:47
Synopsis:




      561     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : E GRAVEL PIT Rd
	                   Bunkerville          NV 89007
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 17:51      Time Dispatched: 17:53
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:54
Synopsis:




22ACO1031     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:44      Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:




22ACO1032     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:47      Time Completed : 06:47
Synopsis:




22ACO1033     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:02      Time Completed : 07:02
Synopsis:




22ACO1034     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:03      Time Completed : 07:04
Synopsis:




22ACO1035     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:04      Time Completed : 07:04
Synopsis:




22ACO1036     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & LANTANA Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton, E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 07:43

	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:33      Time Dispatched: 07:43
	                    Time Arrived : 07:45      Time Completed : 07:58
Synopsis:




22ACO1037     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:53      Time Completed : 06:27
Synopsis:




22ACO1038     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:55      Time Completed : 06:27
Synopsis:




22ACO1039     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:27      Time Completed : 06:27
Synopsis:




22ACO1040     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:28      Time Completed : 06:28
Synopsis:




22ACO1041     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:28      Time Completed : 06:28
Synopsis:




22ACO1042     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : MOSS Dr & RIVERSIDE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:43      Time Dispatched: 06:49
	                    Time Arrived : 06:57      Time Completed : 07:08
Synopsis:




22ACO1043     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:38      Time Completed : 07:45
Synopsis:




22ACO1044     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Jacaranda Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 05:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:12      Time Completed : 09:51

	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:13      Time Dispatched: 08:08
	                    Time Arrived : 08:12      Time Completed : 08:30

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 05:13      Time Dispatched: 05:26
	                    Time Arrived : 05:40      Time Completed : 05:47
Synopsis:




22ACO1045     Vet appt pick up
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:49      Time Completed : 12:53
Synopsis:




22ACO1046     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 13:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:26      Time Completed : 13:30
Synopsis:




22ACO1047     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 14:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:09      Time Completed : 14:11
Synopsis:




22ACO1048     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 15:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:48      Time Completed : 15:48
Synopsis:




22MCC1256     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : e kingman st
	
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 06:44      Time Dispatched: 06:45
	                    Time Arrived : 06:45      Time Completed : 06:46
Synopsis:




22MCC1257     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Myrtle Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 07:35      Time Dispatched: 07:41
	                    Time Arrived : 07:41      Time Completed : 07:41
Synopsis:




22MCC1258     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 08:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:19      Time Completed : 08:26
Synopsis:




22MCC1259     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 08:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:27      Time Completed : 08:32
Synopsis:




22MCC1260     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:08      Time Dispatched: 13:10
	                    Time Arrived : 13:10      Time Completed : 13:10
Synopsis:




22MCC1261     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 14:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:08      Time Completed : 17:14
Synopsis:




22MCC1262     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : WHITEY LEE LN
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 15:28      Time Dispatched: 15:33
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:34
Synopsis:




22MCC1263     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:33      Time Dispatched: 16:45
	                    Time Arrived : 16:45      Time Completed : 16:45
Synopsis:




22MCC1264     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:58      Time Completed : 17:04
Synopsis:




22MCC1265     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 17:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:33      Time Completed : 19:33
Synopsis:




22MCC1266     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : E GRAVEL PIT Rd
	                   Bunkerville          NV 89007
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 17:51      Time Dispatched: 17:53
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:54
Synopsis:




22MCC1267     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 18:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:09      Time Completed : 18:09
Synopsis:




22MCC1268     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 19:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:04      Time Completed : 19:33
Synopsis:




22MCC1269     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 20:45      Time Dispatched: 20:47
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 20:47
Synopsis:




22MCC1270     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 06:33      Time Dispatched: 06:35
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 06:36
Synopsis:




22MCC1271     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 06:47      Time Dispatched: 06:48
	                    Time Arrived : 06:48      Time Completed : 06:48
Synopsis:




22MCC1272     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Blue Ridge Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 10:01      Time Dispatched: 10:03
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:




22MCC1273     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 11:35      Time Dispatched: 11:37
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:37
Synopsis:




22MCC1274     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 15:15      Time Dispatched: 15:16
	                    Time Arrived : 15:16      Time Completed : 15:16
Synopsis:




22MCC1275     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 15:37      Time Dispatched: 15:39
	                    Time Arrived : 15:39      Time Completed : 15:39
Synopsis:




22MCE0325     Radar Trailer Deployment
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:38      Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:




22MDC0183     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: C Thornley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 09:42      Time Dispatched: 09:52
	                    Time Arrived : 11:42      Time Completed : 13:55
Synopsis:

Transported one adult male to Clark County Detention Center.


          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `06:00:00 04/07/22` and `18:00:00 04/08/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***