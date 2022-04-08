Virgin Valley High School
- All DayFFA State Livestock Contestin Moapa Valley @ Fair Grounds Requested by B. Kesl 1-6-22
- Spring Play Radio Theater ShowVVHS Auditorium Sat Mat @2:00 Requested by Kelly Zarndt 1-21-22
- 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM
- 4:15 PM – 7:00 PMHMS SoccerVVHS Football Field
- →Spring Play Radio Theater ShowVVHS Auditorium Sat Mat @2:00 Requested by Kelly Zarndt 1-21-22
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Mesquite Toes Spring Spectacular
Friday April 8th from 7-9 p.m., Saturday April 9th from 1-3 p.m.,Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St. Tickets $15, available online at mctnv.com
Read the article on this event at: https://mesquitelocalnews.com/2022/03/20/mesquite-toes-spring-spectacular-event/
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Mesquite’s Biggest Charity Book Sale
THE MESQUITE SUNRISE ROTARY INVITES YOU TO JOIN MESQUITE’S BIGGEST CHARITY BOOK SALE ON APRIL 9,2022 FROM 8 A.M. – 1 P.M. AT THE MESQUITE LIBRARY
To donate books, please call 702-420-4494 or drop them off at Desert Oasis Spa.
______________________________________________________
Skydome Lounge at CasaBlanca Resort
Gregg Peterson Band
Mesquite & Vegas’ favorite variety and dance band, Gregg Peterson Band! Click here for Gregg Peterson’s Facebook page.
Free Admission – Must be 21 or older
*Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts.
______________________________________________________
Mesquite Library
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
Card Making: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Exercise your creativity by making two unique greeting cards.
Different designs each month. Info: 702-507-4080.
Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
Family Craft: 11 a.m. – noon, Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St. Join for an artful craft or project that incorporates dexterity, imagination and fun. Call 702-507-4080.
Cricut Club: 3-4:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn the basics or get new ideas for projects. Call 702-507-4080.
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “Belfast” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.
Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Half Notes and Arsenic and Old Lace. Info: 702-507-4080.