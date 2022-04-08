Virgin Valley High School

09 SAT → Spring Play Radio Theater Show VVHS Auditorium Sat Mat @2:00 Requested by Kelly Zarndt 1-21-22

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Mesquite Toes Spring Spectacular

Friday April 8th from 7-9 p.m., Saturday April 9th from 1-3 p.m.,Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St. Tickets $15, available online at mctnv.com

Read the article on this event at: https://mesquitelocalnews.com/2022/03/20/mesquite-toes-spring-spectacular-event/

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Mesquite’s Biggest Charity Book Sale

THE MESQUITE SUNRISE ROTARY INVITES YOU TO JOIN MESQUITE’S BIGGEST CHARITY BOOK SALE ON APRIL 9,2022 FROM 8 A.M. – 1 P.M. AT THE MESQUITE LIBRARY

To donate books, please call 702-420-4494 or drop them off at Desert Oasis Spa.

______________________________________________________

Skydome Lounge at CasaBlanca Resort

Gregg Peterson Band

Fri Apr 8th 8:00pm – 1:30am

Sat Apr 9th 8:00pm – 1:30am

Sun Apr 10th 7:00pm – 12:00am

Skydome Lounge @ CasaBlanca Resort , 950 West Mesquite Boulevard, Mesquite, NV 89027, USA map

Mesquite & Vegas’ favorite variety and dance band, Gregg Peterson Band! Click here for Gregg Peterson’s Facebook page. Free Admission – Must be 21 or older *Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts.

______________________________________________________

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Card Making: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Exercise your creativity by making two unique greeting cards.

Different designs each month. Info: 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Family Craft: 11 a.m. – noon, Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St. Join for an artful craft or project that incorporates dexterity, imagination and fun. Call 702-507-4080.

Cricut Club: 3-4:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn the basics or get new ideas for projects. Call 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “Belfast” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Half Notes and Arsenic and Old Lace. Info: 702-507-4080.