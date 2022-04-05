The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office Announces April Programming of Events

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office Announces

April Programming of Events

The Nevada College Savings Programs offer families across the state a wide variety of college savings options and plans. The following educational events are designed to assist those looking for information regarding services as well as help individuals and families navigate various college savings plans available.

Special Events

Say Yes To Financial Success! Free Financial University Workshop

Saturday, April 23 at 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

United Way of Southern Nevada

5830 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Register here

Join the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office, and a panel of experts for four interactive sessions filled with real-life scenarios, tips, and best practices to help set you up for financial success. Learn financial techniques to assist you on your journey in planning, saving, and paying for major life milestones –college, buying a home, retirement, and more. Those interested in attending must register using the link above. Check in begins at 8:30 a.m. Registered attendees will receive lunch and a $300 contribution into a brand new 529 account – limit one contribution per household/family.

Say Yes To Financial Success! Free Financial University Workshop

Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

University of Nevada, Reno Campus: Joe Crowley Student Union, Ballroom A

1664 N. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89557

Register here

Join the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office, and a panel of experts for four interactive sessions filled with real-life scenarios, tips, and best practices to help set you up for financial success. Learn financial techniques to assist you on your journey in planning, saving, and paying for major life milestones –college, buying a home, retirement, and more. Current UNR students interested in attending must register using the link above. Check in begins at 10:30 a.m. Registered UNR student attendees will receive lunch and a $100 VISA gift card – limit one gift card per student and must attend entire presentation to claim.

Nevada College Kick Start

Nevada College Kick Start Wednesday Webinar

Wednesday, April 20 at 1 p.m.

Register here

Join Jamille Walton, Management Analyst, and Troy Watts, Marketing Coordinator, from the State Treasurer’s Office as they discuss the different programs and resources available to Nevadans to help them plan and save for higher education. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the Nevada College Kick Start Program and the different benefits offered through Nevada’s 529 College Savings Plans. This free virtual webinar will take place on the third Wednesday of April. Those interested in attending can register for all events using the link above.

Governor Guinn Millennium Scholarship

Millennium Scholarship Webinars

Monday, April 4 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 14 at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, April 20 at 6 p.m.

Register here

Join Kristina Ramirez, Millennium Program Officer and Naomi Nevers, Millennium Administrative Assistant from the State Treasurer’s Office for a presentation on the details of how to earn and keep the Millennium Scholarship. All high school students, parents, school staff and current Millennium Scholars are encouraged to attend. This free virtual webinar will take place monthly throughout the year. Those interested in attending can register for all events using the link above.