SATURDAY, APRIL 2
THE FIRST ANNUAL AUTISM AWARENESS FESTIVAL WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY APRIL 2,2022 FROM 11:00 A.M. TO 3:00 P.M. AT THE MESQUITE RECREATION CENTER WEST FIELD.
Skydome Lounge at CasaBlanca Resort
The Ride
Singing a great variety of classic rock and more from Aerosmith to ZZ Top and everything in between including Bob Seger, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Eric Clapton, Bad Company and more!
Free Admission! Must be 21 or older
*Band start time may be delayed due to the showing of televised sporting events or other special events
Mesquite Library
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
Workforce Connections One Stop: Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. One stop career center to help with job readiness, education and resources. Info: 702-507-4080.
Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.
SUNDAY, APRIL 3
Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Performing Cello Fusion & Horn Quintet. Info: 702-507-4080.