FRIDAY, APRIL 1

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, Appointments can be made on SNHD website https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/testing/

Workforce Connections One Stop: Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. One stop career center to help with job readiness, education and resources. Info: 702-507-4080.

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Performing Cello Fusion & Horn Quintet. Info: 702-507-4080.