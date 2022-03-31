By Micheal Quinton

BEHOLD HE COMES

Do we dare look at the news anymore? It is very distressing…to those who have no hope.

How can you have hope when the world is falling apart?

Gone are the days of innocence, the days of leaving our doors unlocked, of leaving the keys in the ignition of our cars.

Wars, and rumors of wars, hate filled “music”, division, strife.

Are you a Christian? Have you trusted Christ as your Savior? Then stop living like those who have no hope.

Titus 2:12-13 You have that blessed hope of our great God and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Are you tired of evil and violence? Read Genesis 6 and 11. In the days of Noah there was only evil continually.

Isaiah 5:20 Woe to them that call evil good and good evil, that bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.

When Jesus returns the trials of this life will be over. Revelation 21:4 And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes, and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, nor any more pain.

In the Bible, the word “hope” is not uncertainty, as when we say, “I hope this happens or I hope that happens.”

Hope in the Bible is glad assurance something will happen as promised.

John 14:3 Jesus said, “I go and prepare a place for you. I will come again and receive you to myself that where I am you may be also.”

The event spoke of here, the Rapture, is described in 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 and 1 Corinthians 15:52

Until then, Christians are to seek to live, in the power of the Holy Spirit, a life of purity.

2 Corinthians 5:10 We shall all stand before Him and give an account of how we lived for Him…or not.

40 days after Easter Sunday when Jesus was resurrected from the dead, He returned to Heaven. Acts 1:9-11. In Revelation 1:7 He is coming back. Also, Jesus said in Matthew 24:26 You will see me coming in the clouds of Heaven

1 Thessalonians 1:17 We shall be caught up in the clouds to meet Him in the air and be with Him for ever and ever.

Behold He Comes riding on a cloud.

Michael Quinton is Pastor of Mesquite Baptist Church, 742 W. Pioneer Blvd., Suite A.

Sunday worship is at 10:30. We can also be found on Facebook and our website: mesquitebaptistchurch.com

(All messages in the Church Directory are the opinion of the writer, who submits them as a columnist)