03/28/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 03/26/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220326029 Agency Assistance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:18 Time Dispatched: 18:23 Time Arrived : 18:28 Time Completed : 19:27 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:18 Time Dispatched: 18:23 Time Arrived : 18:28 Time Completed : 19:27 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 18:18 Time Dispatched: 18:23 Time Arrived : 18:25 Time Completed : 18:45 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 18:18 Time Dispatched: 18:22 Time Arrived : 18:26 Time Completed : 18:45 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 18:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:21 Synopsis: 220326030 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods, D Alejos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:35 Time Dispatched: 19:38 Time Arrived : 19:38 Time Completed : 20:27 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:35 Time Dispatched: 19:38 Time Arrived : 19:41 Time Completed : 21:32 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 19:35 Time Dispatched: 19:39 Time Arrived : 19:41 Time Completed : 20:27 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:35 Time Dispatched: 19:38 Time Arrived : 19:42 Time Completed : 20:36 Synopsis: Officers responded to a physical domestic disturbance. 220326031 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:47 Time Dispatched: 20:49 Time Arrived : 20:49 Time Completed : 21:32 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:47 Time Dispatched: 20:49 Time Arrived : 20:51 Time Completed : 21:00 Synopsis: Officers responded to a trespass violator being back on property. One male adult was arrested for trespassing. 220326032 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, J Stout, D Woods, D Al Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:05 Time Dispatched: 21:32 Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 21:57 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:05 Time Dispatched: 21:32 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:34 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 21:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:15 Time Completed : 21:57 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:13 Time Completed : 22:31 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:05 Time Dispatched: 21:32 Time Arrived : 21:13 Time Completed : 21:25 Synopsis: 220326033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:09 Time Dispatched: 22:31 Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:13 Synopsis: 220326034 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:13 Time Completed : 22:29 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:13 Time Completed : 22:29 Synopsis: 220326035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:08 Time Completed : 23:11 Synopsis: 220326036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:32 Time Completed : 23:42 Synopsis: 220327001 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:15 Time Dispatched: 00:17 Time Arrived : 00:17 Time Completed : 00:41 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:15 Time Dispatched: 00:16 Time Arrived : 00:18 Time Completed : 00:59 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino in reference to a trespassing call. One male adult was cited for trespassing. 220327002 Reckless Driver Incident Address : Saguaro Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:57 Time Completed : 01:00 Synopsis: 220327003 Civil Matter Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 00:55 Time Dispatched: 01:57 Time Arrived : 02:00 Time Completed : 02:23 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:55 Time Dispatched: 02:11 Time Arrived : 01:53 Time Completed : 02:45 Synopsis: 220327004 Juvenile Problem Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : F Cleared by Juvenile Arrest Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:02 Time Completed : 01:44 Synopsis: An Officer was called to a missing person when a juvenile did not come home. The juvenile was located and issued a citation for curfew violation. 220327005 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:28 Time Completed : 01:31 Synopsis: 220327006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:57 Time Dispatched: 02:43 Time Arrived : 01:57 Time Completed : 01:57 Synopsis: 220327007 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:19 Time Dispatched: 02:23 Time Arrived : 02:25 Time Completed : 02:40 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:19 Time Dispatched: 02:25 Time Arrived : 02:27 Time Completed : 02:38 Synopsis: 220327008 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 05:10 Time Dispatched: 05:13 Time Arrived : 05:15 Time Completed : 06:04 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:10 Time Dispatched: 05:15 Time Arrived : 05:18 Time Completed : 05:32 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:10 Time Dispatched: 05:17 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 05:25 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 05:10 Time Dispatched: 05:14 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 05:17 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino for a trespass violator being back on property. One female was issued a citation for trespassing. 220327009 Alarm Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:22 Time Dispatched: 05:25 Time Arrived : 05:28 Time Completed : 05:35 Synopsis: 220327010 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: 05:55 Time Arrived : 06:08 Time Completed : 06:26 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: 05:55 Time Arrived : 06:12 Time Completed : 06:12 Synopsis: 22ACO0915 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:54 Synopsis: 22MCC1078 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 18:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:16 Time Completed : 19:19 Synopsis: 22MCC1079 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 19:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:35 Time Completed : 19:35 Synopsis: 22MCC1080 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 20:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:07 Time Completed : 20:21 Synopsis: 22MCC1081 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:21 Synopsis: 22MCC1082 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 00:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:23 Time Completed : 00:24 Synopsis:

Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:31 Synopsis: 220327013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:32 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 220327014 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 220327015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 220327016 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched: 07:27 Time Arrived : 07:31 Time Completed : 07:49 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched: 07:23 Time Arrived : 07:24 Time Completed : 07:53 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched: 07:23 Time Arrived : 07:24 Time Completed : 07:53 Synopsis: Officers cited and released an adult female for trespassing at a casino. 220327017 Welfare Check Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:49 Time Dispatched: 07:49 Time Arrived : 07:55 Time Completed : 08:00 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:49 Time Completed : 08:04 Synopsis: 220327018 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched: 07:53 Time Arrived : 07:55 Time Completed : 08:11 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched: 07:53 Time Arrived : 07:55 Time Completed : 08:13 Synopsis: 220327019 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:01 Time Completed : 08:04 Synopsis: 220327020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:14 Time Completed : 08:16 Synopsis: 220327021 Alarm Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:24 Time Dispatched: 08:28 Time Arrived : 08:31 Time Completed : 08:33 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:24 Time Dispatched: 08:27 Time Arrived : 08:29 Time Completed : 08:34 Synopsis: 220327022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:29 Time Completed : 08:31 Synopsis: 220327023 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:44 Time Completed : 08:56 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:44 Time Completed : 08:52 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:44 Time Completed : 08:48 Synopsis: 220327024 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:02 Time Completed : 09:39 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:03 Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:25 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:03 Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:20 Synopsis: 220327025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:14 Time Dispatched: 12:03 Time Arrived : 09:15 Time Completed : 09:19 Synopsis: 220327026 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : Hagens Aly Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: 09:19 Time Arrived : 09:31 Time Completed : 12:03 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: 09:20 Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 10:09 Synopsis: Officers responded to a verbal dispute between a tow driver and the owner of a vehicle. An information report was completed. 220327027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:33 Time Completed : 09:38 Synopsis: 220327028 Hit & Run Incident Address : Topaz Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched: 11:00 Time Arrived : 11:12 Time Completed : 14:29 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:37 Time Completed : 12:55 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched: 12:27 Time Arrived : 12:32 Time Completed : 12:47 Synopsis: An officer responded to a property damage accident. One adult male was issued a citation. 220327029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 11:02 Synopsis: 220327030 Fire Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: 11:10 Time Arrived : 11:12 Time Completed : 11:22 Unit: ENG11 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: 11:10 Time Arrived : 11:13 Time Completed : 11:24 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: 11:09 Time Arrived : 11:13 Time Completed : 11:25 Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: 11:10 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:10 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: 11:10 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:14 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:08 Synopsis: 220327031 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:40 Time Completed : 12:19 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:40 Time Completed : 11:56 Synopsis: 220327032 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: 13:34 Time Arrived : 13:34 Time Completed : 13:36 Synopsis: 220327033 Battery on Person Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:51 Time Dispatched: 12:55 Time Arrived : 12:56 Time Completed : 14:15 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:51 Time Dispatched: 12:55 Time Arrived : 12:56 Time Completed : 15:22 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence in reference to a physical fight. Officers arrived and two adult females were cited for battery. 220327034 Animal Pickup Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:17 Time Dispatched: 13:25 Time Arrived : 13:32 Time Completed : 13:36 Synopsis: 220327035 Keep The Peace Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:54 Time Dispatched: 15:33 Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 15:53 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:54 Time Dispatched: 15:33 Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 15:45 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:54 Time Dispatched: 15:26 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:26 Synopsis: 220327036 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:18 Time Dispatched: 15:23 Time Arrived : 15:30 Time Completed : 15:31 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:18 Time Dispatched: 15:20 Time Arrived : 15:29 Time Completed : 15:23 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:18 Time Dispatched: 15:22 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:23 Synopsis: 220327037 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched: 15:26 Time Arrived : 15:32 Time Completed : 15:51 Synopsis: 220327038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:53 Time Dispatched: 16:07 Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 16:02 Synopsis: 220327039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:02 Time Completed : 16:06 Synopsis: 220327040 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Stout, J Rich, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:23 Time Dispatched: 16:27 Time Arrived : 16:28 Time Completed : 16:47 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:23 Time Dispatched: 16:27 Time Arrived : 16:29 Time Completed : 16:41 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:23 Time Dispatched: 16:27 Time Arrived : 16:30 Time Completed : 16:38 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 16:23 Time Dispatched: 16:27 Time Arrived : 16:30 Time Completed : 16:44 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 16:23 Time Dispatched: 16:27 Time Arrived : 16:30 Time Completed : 16:41 Synopsis: 220327041 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:48 Time Completed : 16:51 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:48 Time Completed : 16:48 Synopsis: 220327042 Controlled Substance Problem Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:17 Time Dispatched: 19:21 Time Arrived : 19:21 Time Completed : 19:23 Synopsis: 220327044 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: A2 Time Reported: 17:44 Time Dispatched: 19:15 Time Arrived : 19:15 Time Completed : 19:36 Synopsis: 22ACO0912 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:10 Time Completed : 08:11 Synopsis: 22ACO0913 Animal Noise Incident Address : Francy Lane Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 09:43 Synopsis: 22ACO0914 Animal complaint Incident Address : Oregon Trail Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:10 Time Completed : 14:11 Synopsis: 22ACO0915 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:54 Synopsis: 22ACO0916 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:54 Time Completed : 06:57 Synopsis: 22ACO0917 Animal Pickup Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : A Active Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:17 Time Dispatched: 13:25 Time Arrived : 13:32 Time Completed : 13:36 Synopsis: 22ACO0918 Dead animal pick up Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:39 Time Completed : 13:43 Synopsis: 22ACO0919 Animal Pickup Incident Address : CHAPARRAL DR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:55 Time Dispatched: 15:04 Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 15:13 Synopsis: 22MCC1063 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:07 Synopsis: 22MCC1064 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:49 Time Completed : 07:52 Synopsis: 22MCC1065 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:07 Time Completed : 08:15 Synopsis: 22MCC1066 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:13 Time Completed : 08:30 Synopsis: 22MCC1067 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Harrier Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 08:47 Synopsis: 22MCC1068 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Desert Rose Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:09 Time Completed : 10:10 Synopsis: 22MCC1069 None LEO Incident Incident Address : N Nogales Beaver Dam AZ 86432 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 10:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:10 Time Completed : 10:10 Synopsis: 22MCC1070 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 10:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:26 Time Completed : 10:33 Synopsis: 22MCC1071 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:23 Time Completed : 12:52 Synopsis: 22MCC1072 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & E MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:19 Time Dispatched: 14:22 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:23 Synopsis: 22MCC1073 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:45 Time Completed : 15:36 Synopsis: 22MCC1074 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 14:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 15:01 Synopsis: 22MCC1075 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:36 Time Completed : 15:36 Synopsis: 22MCC1076 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:56 Time Completed : 16:31 Synopsis: 22MCC1077 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 17:09 Time Dispatched: 17:11 Time Arrived : 17:11 Time Completed : 17:11 Synopsis: 22MCC1078 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 18:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:16 Time Completed : 19:19 Synopsis: 22MCC1079 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 19:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:35 Time Completed : 19:35 Synopsis: 22MCC1080 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 20:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:07 Time Completed : 20:21 Synopsis: 22MCC1081 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:21 Synopsis: 22MCC1082 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 00:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:23 Time Completed : 00:24 Synopsis: 22MCC1083 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:46 Time Dispatched: 10:52 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:52 Synopsis: 22MCC1084 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:43 Time Dispatched: 13:45 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:45 Synopsis: 22MCC1085 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:53 Time Dispatched: 14:54 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:54 Synopsis: 22MCC1086 TAC Duties Non-Entry Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:56 Time Completed : 18:03 Synopsis: 22MCC1087 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 17:58 Time Dispatched: 17:59 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:59 Synopsis: 22MDC0159 Safe Cell Hold Jail Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith, H Rodriguez, C Empey Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J4 Time Reported: 16:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:33 Time Completed : 05:38 Unit: J5 Time Reported: 16:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:38 Time Completed : 10:27 Unit: J7 Time Reported: 16:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:05 Time Completed : 22:33 Synopsis: 22MDC0160 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J8 Time Reported: 11:56 Time Dispatched: 12:33 Time Arrived : 13:54 Time Completed : 16:21 Synopsis: An officer transported an adult male To CCDC without incident. 