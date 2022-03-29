WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

International Cinema (Film Discussion Group: 2-3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join to discuss (in English) a different film each month. Pick up a copy of the month’s selection at the Customer Service Desk. Call 702-507-4080.

Kids Artsy Craft Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Unleash your inner artist. Inspired by great artists, we’ll explore fun and different ways to create art. Ages 5-12. Call 702-507-4080.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494.

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, Appointments can be made on SNHD website https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/testing/

Teen Scene Crafternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Teen Scene offers a place for creativity, socialization, gaming, crafting, and lounging for ages 12-17. Call 702-507-4080.

March Makerspace Teens: 3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Held in the Makerspace area. A special maker activity for youths 6-11 years old. Info: 702-507-4080.