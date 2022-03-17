FRIDAY, MARCH 18

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, Appointments can be made on SNHD website https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/testing/

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

Wedding Bell Blues: 7 p.m., Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St. A melodrama set in the 1960s. Tickets available at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center, online or at the box office one hour prior to showtime. Info, visit the website, www.vvtgnv.com or www.mctnv.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “American Underdog” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-2 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Listen to The Hitt Men. Info: 702-507-4080.

Wedding Bell Blues: 2 p.m., Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St. A melodrama set in the 1960s. Tickets available at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center, online or at the box office one hour prior to showtime. Info, visit the website, www.vvtgnv.com or www.mctnv.com.