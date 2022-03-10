By Kirk Kern

There were 186 building permits issued by the city of Mesquite in February, with a total value of $6.9 million. This is an decrease from the same month in 2021, when the city issued 199 permits, with a value at $10.3 million.

On a year-to-date basis, the city has issued 61 permits valued at $12 million, above the year-to-date total from 2021, which was 58 permits valued at $11.8 million.

As usual, single-family residences made up the bulk of the November permits, with 29 issued at a value of $6 million. This is a decrease from February of 2021, when there were 45 permits issued with a value of $8.8 million.

Pulte Homes issued 10 permits for single-family homes, followed by eight from Beazer Homes, six from Richmond America Homes and five from NRC,

The most expensive single-family home construction permit was valued at $303,420 by NCR, while the least expensive was built by Richmond American Homes, each valued at $137,904

There were no permits issued for multi-family residences in February, compared to zero in February 2021.

There were no commercial buildings permitted in February, compared to zero in February 2021 as well. There were no permits for commercial modifications in February compared to four in February 2021.

The city issued two new business permits, compared to three in February 2021.

The city issued 21 permits for blocks walls in February, compared to nine in February 2021. There were 11 permits for swimming pools/spas in February, while there were also 11 in February 2021.

There was one demolition permit filed in February, as well as zero in February 2021. There was one grading permit in February, compared to one in February 2020.