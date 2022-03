03/07/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 03/05/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220305046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 19:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:27 Time Completed : 19:49 Synopsis: 220305047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:55 Time Dispatched: 19:59 Time Arrived : 19:59 Time Completed : 20:00 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:56 Time Completed : 19:57 Synopsis: 220305048 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave, C Campos, A Castaneda Disposition : A Active Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 20:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:31 Time Completed : 20:57 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:27 Time Dispatched: 20:32 Time Arrived : 20:39 Time Completed : 21:02 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:27 Time Dispatched: 20:31 Time Arrived : 20:32 Time Completed : 21:07 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 20:27 Time Dispatched: 20:31 Time Arrived : 20:38 Time Completed : 21:02 Synopsis: Officers respond to a residence where the reporting person stated someone caused damage to his vehicle. Officers arrived and observed the reporting persons vehicle to have significant damage to the rear tail lights and both side view mirrors. Due to no witnesses or surveillance footage, there are no suspect descriptions at this time. 220305049 Unknown Problem Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:05 Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:16 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:07 Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:10 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:05 Time Arrived : 21:06 Time Completed : 21:10 Synopsis: 220305050 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave, C Campos, B Whipple Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: 6214 Time Reported: 21:29 Time Dispatched: 22:18 Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 23:08 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:29 Time Dispatched: 21:32 Time Arrived : 21:36 Time Completed : 23:21 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:29 Time Dispatched: 21:33 Time Arrived : 21:36 Time Completed : 21:36 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 21:29 Time Dispatched: 21:33 Time Arrived : 21:36 Time Completed : 22:17 Synopsis: Police responded to a residence regarding a domestic incident. One adult female was arrested for domestic battery. 220305051 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, A Thatcher Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:39 Time Dispatched: 22:20 Time Arrived : 22:22 Time Completed : 01:04 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 21:39 Time Dispatched: 21:50 Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 21:57 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 21:39 Time Dispatched: 22:17 Time Arrived : 22:25 Time Completed : 23:21 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 21:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:50 Synopsis: Officers responded to a domestic in progress. One adult female was taken into custody for Domestic Battery. 220305052 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Colleen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:18 Time Dispatched: 23:21 Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 00:53 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:18 Time Dispatched: 23:21 Time Arrived : 23:24 Time Completed : 00:51 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 23:18 Time Dispatched: 23:21 Time Arrived : 23:24 Time Completed : 00:29 Synopsis: 220305053 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:07 Time Completed : 02:28 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:07 Time Completed : 02:07 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 23:46 Time Dispatched: 02:12 Time Arrived : 02:07 Time Completed : 02:18 Synopsis: 220306001 Civil Dispute Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched: 01:06 Time Arrived : 01:10 Time Completed : 01:47 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched: 01:04 Time Arrived : 01:04 Time Completed : 01:47 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched: 01:04 Time Arrived : 01:04 Time Completed : 01:57 Synopsis: 220306002 Welfare Check Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED, 2L Disposition : A Active Unit: 2L Time Reported: 01:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:43 Time Completed : 01:43 Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 01:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:43 Time Completed : 01:44 Synopsis: 220306003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:48 Time Completed : 01:50 Synopsis: 220306004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:49 Time Completed : 02:06 Synopsis: 220306005 Intoxicated Person Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 02:26 Time Dispatched: 04:46 Time Arrived : 04:46 Time Completed : 04:09 Synopsis: 220306006 Trespassing Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:04 Time Dispatched: 04:15 Time Arrived : 04:16 Time Completed : 04:39 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 04:04 Time Dispatched: 04:15 Time Arrived : 04:15 Time Completed : 04:36 Synopsis: 220306007 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:09 Time Dispatched: 04:43 Time Arrived : 04:43 Time Completed : 05:05 Synopsis: 220306008 Traffic Stop Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:39 Time Completed : 04:43 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 04:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:36 Time Completed : 04:45 Synopsis: 220306009 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:16 Time Completed : 05:16 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:01 Time Dispatched: 05:04 Time Arrived : 05:09 Time Completed : 05:28 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 05:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:16 Time Completed : 05:16 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 05:01 Time Dispatched: 05:04 Time Arrived : 05:08 Time Completed : 05:31 Synopsis: 220306010 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:16 Time Completed : 05:16 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 05:11 Time Dispatched: 05:16 Time Arrived : 05:16 Time Completed : 05:16 Synopsis: 220306011 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 05:23 Time Dispatched: 05:27 Time Arrived : 05:30 Time Completed : 05:38 Synopsis: 220306012 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched: 06:02 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:42 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched: 06:02 Time Arrived : 06:28 Time Completed : 06:28 Synopsis: 22ACO0700 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 07:09 Synopsis: 22MCC0819 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:57 Synopsis: 22MCC0820 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 22:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:46 Time Completed : 22:47 Synopsis: 22MCC0821 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:49 Time Completed : 22:53 Synopsis: 22MCC0822 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 22:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 22:53 Synopsis: 22MCC0823 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 23:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:08 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 03/05/22` and `06:00:00 03/06/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies 220305014 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 06:54 Time Dispatched: 06:57 Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 06:58 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:54 Time Dispatched: 06:57 Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:36 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:54 Time Dispatched: 06:57 Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:30 Synopsis: 220305015 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:43 Time Dispatched: 07:47 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:47 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:43 Time Dispatched: 07:46 Time Arrived : 07:51 Time Completed : 08:02 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:43 Time Dispatched: 07:47 Time Arrived : 07:50 Time Completed : 08:01 Synopsis: 220305016 Welfare Check Incident Address : Mesa Springs Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched: 08:11 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:11 Synopsis: 220305017 Found Property Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:38 Time Dispatched: 09:15 Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:40 Synopsis: 220305018 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Milky Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, R Longman, J Cheney, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched: 09:40 Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 10:13 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched: 09:40 Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 10:23 Unit: D3 Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched: 09:40 Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 11:32 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched: 09:40 Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 10:09 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence for a report of a domestic. Officers arrived on scene and determined no crime was committed and a report was taken. 220305019 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Turquoise Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: 10:15 Time Arrived : 10:15 Time Completed : 10:32 Synopsis: 220305020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:15 Synopsis: 220305021 Found Property Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: 10:19 Time Arrived : 10:21 Time Completed : 10:35 Synopsis: 220305022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:27 Synopsis: 220305023 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:21 Time Dispatched: 10:28 Time Arrived : 10:29 Time Completed : 10:35 Synopsis: 220305024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:48 Time Completed : 11:00 Synopsis: 220305025 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: 11:41 Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 12:05 Synopsis: 220305026 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Goodsell, J Cheney, G Ga Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched: 12:57 Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:08 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 13:11 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:08 Time Completed : 14:19 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:18 Time Completed : 12:19 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:18 Time Completed : 14:19 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched: 12:09 Time Arrived : 12:13 Time Completed : 13:04 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. One adult male and one adult female were issued citations for drug paraphernalia. 220305027 K9 Search Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 12:47 Synopsis: 220305028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6185 Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:55 Time Completed : 12:56 Synopsis: 220305029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:05 Time Completed : 13:20 Synopsis: 220305030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:21 Time Completed : 13:32 Synopsis: 220305031 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : STARGAZER LN & FLAGSTONE BND Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:46 Time Completed : 13:55 Synopsis: 220305032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:27 Time Completed : 14:32 Synopsis: 220305033 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:11 Time Dispatched: 15:14 Time Arrived : 15:14 Time Completed : 15:14 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:11 Time Dispatched: 15:14 Time Arrived : 15:21 Time Completed : 15:21 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:11 Time Dispatched: 15:14 Time Arrived : 15:17 Time Completed : 15:22 Synopsis: 220305034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:25 Time Completed : 15:26 Synopsis: 220305035 Traffic Stop Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & S GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: 15:39 Time Arrived : 15:41 Time Completed : 15:47 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:39 Time Completed : 15:52 Synopsis: 220305036 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Shoshone Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:51 Time Dispatched: 15:58 Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 16:00 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 15:51 Time Dispatched: 15:54 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:57 Synopsis: 220305037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:59 Time Arrived : 16:13 Time Completed : 16:20 Synopsis: 220305038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:09 Time Completed : 16:10 Synopsis: 220305039 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : S LOWER FLAT TOP Dr & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:13 Time Completed : 16:14 Synopsis: 220305040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:27 Time Completed : 16:31 Synopsis: 220305041 Civil Dispute Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:42 Time Dispatched: 16:44 Time Arrived : 16:44 Time Completed : 17:10 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:42 Time Dispatched: 16:45 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:00 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:42 Time Dispatched: 16:46 Time Arrived : 16:50 Time Completed : 17:01 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:42 Time Dispatched: 16:45 Time Arrived : 16:49 Time Completed : 16:55 Synopsis: 220305042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 17:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 17:23 Synopsis: 220305043 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N ARROWHEAD Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 17:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:44 Time Completed : 18:00 Synopsis: 220305044 Dead Body Incident Address : Ken Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 17:40 Time Dispatched: 17:56 Time Arrived : 18:01 Time Completed : 18:37 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:40 Time Dispatched: 17:55 Time Arrived : 18:01 Time Completed : 22:20 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:40 Time Dispatched: 17:55 Time Arrived : 18:01 Time Completed : 18:45 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 17:40 Time Dispatched: 18:31 Time Arrived : 18:38 Time Completed : Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence regarding a welfare check. One adult male was found deceased in the home. 220305045 Hit & Run Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: RES-32, J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : A Active Unit: A4 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched: 18:37 Time Arrived : 18:41 Time Completed : 19:57 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched: 18:45 Time Arrived : 19:04 Time Completed : 18:46 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:06 Synopsis: Police responded to an apartment complex parking lot regarding a hit and run. Information was gathered and a report was completed. 220305046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 19:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:27 Time Completed : 19:49 Synopsis: 220305047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:55 Time Dispatched: 19:59 Time Arrived : 19:59 Time Completed : 20:00 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:56 Time Completed : 19:57 Synopsis: 220305048 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave, C Campos, A Castaneda Disposition : A Active Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 20:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:31 Time Completed : 20:57 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:27 Time Dispatched: 20:32 Time Arrived : 20:39 Time Completed : 21:02 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:27 Time Dispatched: 20:31 Time Arrived : 20:32 Time Completed : 21:07 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 20:27 Time Dispatched: 20:31 Time Arrived : 20:38 Time Completed : 21:02 Synopsis: Officers respond to a residence where the reporting person stated someone caused damage to his vehicle. Officers arrived and observed the reporting persons vehicle to have significant damage to the rear tail lights and both side view mirrors. Due to no witnesses or surveillance footage, there are no suspect descriptions at this time. 220305049 Unknown Problem Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:05 Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:16 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:07 Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:10 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:05 Time Arrived : 21:06 Time Completed : 21:10 Synopsis: 220305050 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave, C Campos, B Whipple Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: 6214 Time Reported: 21:29 Time Dispatched: 22:18 Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 23:08 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:29 Time Dispatched: 21:32 Time Arrived : 21:36 Time Completed : 23:21 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:29 Time Dispatched: 21:33 Time Arrived : 21:36 Time Completed : 21:36 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 21:29 Time Dispatched: 21:33 Time Arrived : 21:36 Time Completed : 22:17 Synopsis: Police responded to a residence regarding a domestic incident. One adult female was arrested for domestic battery. 220305051 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, A Thatcher Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:39 Time Dispatched: 22:20 Time Arrived : 22:22 Time Completed : 01:04 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 21:39 Time Dispatched: 21:50 Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 21:57 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 21:39 Time Dispatched: 22:17 Time Arrived : 22:25 Time Completed : 23:21 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 21:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:50 Synopsis: Officers responded to a domestic in progress. One adult female was taken into custody for Domestic Battery. 220305052 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Colleen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:18 Time Dispatched: 23:21 Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 00:53 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:18 Time Dispatched: 23:21 Time Arrived : 23:24 Time Completed : 00:51 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 23:18 Time Dispatched: 23:21 Time Arrived : 23:24 Time Completed : 00:29 Synopsis: 220305053 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:07 Time Completed : 02:28 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:07 Time Completed : 02:07 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 23:46 Time Dispatched: 02:12 Time Arrived : 02:07 Time Completed : 02:18 Synopsis: 220306001 Civil Dispute Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched: 01:06 Time Arrived : 01:10 Time Completed : 01:47 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched: 01:04 Time Arrived : 01:04 Time Completed : 01:47 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched: 01:04 Time Arrived : 01:04 Time Completed : 01:57 Synopsis: 220306002 Welfare Check Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED, 2L Disposition : A Active Unit: 2L Time Reported: 01:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:43 Time Completed : 01:43 Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 01:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:43 Time Completed : 01:44 Synopsis: 220306003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:48 Time Completed : 01:50 Synopsis: 220306004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:49 Time Completed : 02:06 Synopsis: 220306005 Intoxicated Person Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 02:26 Time Dispatched: 04:46 Time Arrived : 04:46 Time Completed : 04:09 Synopsis: 220306006 Trespassing Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:04 Time Dispatched: 04:15 Time Arrived : 04:16 Time Completed : 04:39 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 04:04 Time Dispatched: 04:15 Time Arrived : 04:15 Time Completed : 04:36 Synopsis: 220306007 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:09 Time Dispatched: 04:43 Time Arrived : 04:43 Time Completed : 05:05 Synopsis: 220306008 Traffic Stop Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:39 Time Completed : 04:43 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 04:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:36 Time Completed : 04:45 Synopsis: 220306009 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:16 Time Completed : 05:16 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:01 Time Dispatched: 05:04 Time Arrived : 05:09 Time Completed : 05:28 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 05:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:16 Time Completed : 05:16 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 05:01 Time Dispatched: 05:04 Time Arrived : 05:08 Time Completed : 05:31 Synopsis: 220306010 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:16 Time Completed : 05:16 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 05:11 Time Dispatched: 05:16 Time Arrived : 05:16 Time Completed : 05:16 Synopsis: 220306011 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 05:23 Time Dispatched: 05:27 Time Arrived : 05:30 Time Completed : 05:38 Synopsis: 220306012 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched: 06:02 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:42 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched: 06:02 Time Arrived : 06:28 Time Completed : 06:28 Synopsis: 220306013 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Weeping Rock Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Oliver, S Vent, S Ruth, M Diaz, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: 06:42 Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 07:57 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: 06:42 Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 12:51 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: 09:06 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:06 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: 09:06 Time Arrived : 09:17 Time Completed : 12:51 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: 06:42 Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 07:57 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: 06:40 Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 07:18 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: 06:44 Time Arrived : 06:46 Time Completed : 06:59 Synopsis: Officers took a report for a suicide that occurred inside of a residence. 220306014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:11 Time Dispatched: 08:17 Time Arrived : 08:11 Time Completed : 08:12 Synopsis: 220306015 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:12 Time Completed : 08:17 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:12 Time Completed : 08:20 Synopsis: 220306016 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:42 Time Completed : 08:49 Synopsis: 220306017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:07 Time Completed : 09:10 Synopsis: 220306018 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:10 Time Completed : 09:15 Synopsis: 220306019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 09:37 Synopsis: 220306020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:32 Time Completed : 10:37 Synopsis: 220306021 Recovered Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:36 Time Dispatched: 10:41 Time Arrived : 10:37 Time Completed : 10:41 Synopsis: An officer identified a stolen vehicle. This investigation is ongoing. 220306022 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Chaparral Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:37 Time Dispatched: 10:41 Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 10:41 Synopsis: An officer took a report of stolen property. 220306023 Citizen Dispute Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:54 Time Dispatched: 11:05 Time Arrived : 11:51 Time Completed : 11:54 Synopsis: 220306024 Tpo Violation Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: 12:27 Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 12:53 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: 12:10 Time Arrived : 12:20 Time Completed : 13:00 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: 12:10 Time Arrived : 12:15 Time Completed : 13:46 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino in reference to a trespassing call. One adult female was later arrested for violation of a protective order. 220306025 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched: 12:55 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:59 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched: 12:52 Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:33 Synopsis: 220306026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched: 12:59 Time Arrived : 12:54 Time Completed : 12:55 Synopsis: 220306027 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: 13:00 Time Arrived : 13:02 Time Completed : 13:55 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: 13:00 Time Arrived : 13:04 Time Completed : 13:23 Synopsis: An officer responded to a trespassing incident and located a female with an outs 220306028 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: 13:23 Time Arrived : 13:24 Time Completed : 13:28 Synopsis: 220306029 Theft From Veh Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : A Active Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:14 Time Dispatched: 13:30 Time Arrived : 13:41 Time Completed : 15:20 Synopsis: Officers took a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. This investigation is still ongoing. 220306030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:28 Time Completed : 13:29 Synopsis: 220306031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:05 Synopsis: 220306032 Wanted Person Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Hughes, D Alejos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:53 Time Dispatched: 15:01 Time Arrived : 15:13 Time Completed : 15:32 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:53 Time Completed : 16:33 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 14:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:55 Time Completed : 15:09 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:18 Synopsis: Detectives arrested a male who had 2 outstanding warrants out of Mesquite Municipal Court. 220306033 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: 15:20 Time Arrived : 15:24 Time Completed : 15:49 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: 15:18 Time Arrived : 15:25 Time Completed : 17:21 Synopsis: Officers responded to a two vehicle accident with no injuries. A report was completed. 220306034 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W FIRST NORTH St & DESERT Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 15:22 Synopsis: 220306035 Theft From Veh Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : A Active Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:19 Time Dispatched: 15:32 Time Arrived : 15:41 Time Completed : 17:03 Synopsis: Officer took a report for a catalytic converter that was stolen over night. This investigation is ongoing. 220306036 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:55 Time Dispatched: 15:59 Time Arrived : 16:06 Time Completed : 16:14 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 15:55 Time Dispatched: 15:59 Time Arrived : 16:04 Time Completed : 16:13 Synopsis: 220306037 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : Verbena Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:10 Time Dispatched: 16:15 Time Arrived : 16:30 Time Completed : 17:06 Synopsis: An officer responded to a private property accident. 220306038 Traffic Problem Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6205 Time Reported: 16:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:24 Time Completed : 16:30 Synopsis: 220306039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Verbena Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:06 Time Completed : 17:15 Synopsis: 220306040 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 17:44 Time Dispatched: 17:48 Time Arrived : 17:48 Time Completed : 18:19 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:44 Time Dispatched: 17:48 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:07 Synopsis: 22ACO0694 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: 22ACO0695 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:41 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 22ACO0696 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:33 Synopsis: 22ACO0697 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:34 Time Completed : 11:35 Synopsis: 22ACO0698 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:41 Time Completed : 14:42 Synopsis: 22ACO0699 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:57 Time Completed : 15:00 Synopsis: 22ACO0700 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 07:09 Synopsis: 22ACO0701 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:09 Time Completed : 07:10 Synopsis: 22ACO0702 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:10 Time Completed : 07:11 Synopsis: 22ACO0703 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:21 Time Completed : 07:23 Synopsis: 22ACO0704 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Unit 3108 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:09 Time Completed : 09:11 Synopsis: 22ACO0705 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:06 Synopsis: 22ACO0706 Dead animal pick up Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:10 Synopsis: 22ACO0707 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:46 Time Completed : 11:47 Synopsis: 22ACO0708 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:48 Time Completed : 11:49 Synopsis: 22ACO0709 Dead animal pick up Incident Address : Greens Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:50 Time Completed : 11:50 Synopsis: 22ACO0710 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:12 Time Completed : 12:14 Synopsis: 22ACO0711 Animal Noise Incident Address : Joshua Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:58 Time Dispatched: 14:01 Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 14:17 Synopsis: 22ACO0712 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:39 Time Completed : 14:41 Synopsis: 22MCC0817 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 07:03 Synopsis: 22MCC0818 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 17:33 Time Dispatched: 17:34 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:34 Synopsis: 22MCC0819 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:57 Synopsis: 22MCC0820 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 22:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:46 Time Completed : 22:47 Synopsis: 22MCC0821 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:49 Time Completed : 22:53 Synopsis: 22MCC0822 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 22:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 22:53 Synopsis: 22MCC0823 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 23:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:08 Synopsis: 22MCC0824 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mesquite Ln Scenic AZ Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:06 Time Completed : 08:06 Synopsis: 22MCC0825 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:07 Time Completed : 13:30 Synopsis: 22MCC0826 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:21 Time Completed : 13:36 Synopsis: 22MCC0827 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:58 Time Completed : 15:22 Synopsis: 22MCC0828 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W FIRST NORTH St & DESERT Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:22 Time Completed : 15:22 Synopsis: 22MDC0115 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J8 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 07:16 Synopsis: Adult male arrested on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant. 