Richard Charles Wilson, 89, of Mesquite, NV, passed away on Friday February 18, 2022 at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins, Utah.

Richard was born on March 18, 1932, to Charles and Ferne Wilson of Stuart, IA.

Richard graduated from Stuart High School in 1950. During the Korean War, Richard decided to join the United States Coast Guard and enlisted on 1-12-1952.

After Honorable discharge from the USCG, Richard went to California where he met and married Barbara. Together, they owned and operated successful Atlantic-Richfield Company (ARCO) auto repair and gasoline stations from 1957 to 1982. One business was converted to an ARCO AM-PM Market, becoming one of the first in the Southern California area. Richard retired from self-employment and obtained his Real Estate License and began selling real estate. After many years as a volunteer with the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO), Richard was eventually selected as the National Executive Director of AYSO in 1991. Richard led AYSO close to a decade, retiring in 2000.

Richard was an active member in the community of Hawthorne, CA. where he lived from 1963 to 2003, with Barbara and their boys. Richard helped launch AYSO Region 21 in Hawthorne. Richard also volunteered with the National Wiseburn Little League, and was instrumental in beginning one of the first girls softball programs within the national Little League organization. Richard had a heart of gold when it came to the development of children. He spent nearly all volunteer opportunities he engaged in helping to develop children’s sports and education programs. Richard was also a member of the Wiseburn School District Board of Trustees for 20 years, and was an active member of the United Stroke Foundation in Hawthorne. The City of Hawthorne honored Richard by naming him their Citizen of The Year in 1984.

Richard traveled and explored other places, states and countries with Barbara, family and friends. He traveled in all 50 states and more than 30 countries spanning five continents, including the British Isles and the Soviet Union. Richard cherished his time with his grandchildren. The family cruises, and spending holidays with all of his family were some of his fondest memories.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ferne Wilson, brother Gary and sister Linda.

Survivors include Barbara, his wife of 63 years; four sons – Chuck (Chris) Layton, UT; Jeff (Linda) Scottsdale, AZ; Larry, Grand Forks, ND; and Jerry (Susan) of Los Angeles, CA. Grandchildren include, Candace Schiel (Matt) West Jordan, UT; Lindsay Wilson Barlow (Robert) Cottonwood Heights, UT; Tabatha Doherty (Tim) Annapolis, MD; Charles Wilson (Megan) Salt Lake City, UT; Matt Cross (Blake) Oakland CA; Corissa Thornock (Casey) Roy, UT; Jake Wilson (Megan) Phoenix, AZ; Randi Snarr (Austin) Taylorsville, UT; Katie Wilson, Fall City, WA; Nicole Whitmore, Los Angeles, CA; Lucas Wilson, Sacramento, CA; Tyler Wilson, Grand Forks, ND; and 10 great-grandchildren. Two Sisters, Joyce Hick (Stuart, IA); Ramona Vellinga (Bob), Palmview, TX.