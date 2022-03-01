The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office Announces
March Programming of Events
The Nevada College Savings Programs offer families across the state a wide variety of college savings options and plans. The following educational events are designed to assist those looking for information regarding services as well as help individuals and families navigate various college savings plans available.
Special Events
HERstory: A Conversation with Mary Beth Sewald
Thursday, Mar. 3 at 3 p.m.
In honor of Women’s History Month, join State Treasurer Zach Conine for an engaging conversation with Mary Beth Sewald, President and CEO of the Vegas Chamber. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Mary’s trajectory working in media and public relations and the impact she has made as a trailblazer throughout her years in private and non-profit sectors.
HERstory: A Conversation with Dr. Michele Freeman
Thursday, Mar. 10 at 1 p.m.
In honor of Women’s History Month, join State Treasurer Zach Conine for an engaging conversation with Dr. Michele Freeman, retired Chief of the City of Las Vegas Department of Public. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Dr. Freeman’s trajectory working in public safety and the impact she has made as a trailblazer throughout her years in law enforcement.
HERstory: A Conversation with Frankie Sue Del Papa
Tuesday, Mar. 22 at 2 p.m.
In honor of Women’s History Month, join State Treasurer Zach Conine for an engaging conversation with Frankie Sue Del Papa, a private practice attorney and community leader who was Nevada’s first female Attorney General and Secretary of State. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Frankie’s trajectory working in government relations and the impact she has made as a trailblazer throughout her years in public service.
HERstory: A Conversation with Congresswoman Dina Titus
Wednesday, Mar. 30 at 1 p.m.
In honor of Women’s History Month, join State Treasurer Zach Conine for an engaging conversation with Congresswoman Dina Titus, who serves Nevada’s 1st Congressional District. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Congresswoman Titus’ trajectory working in government and the impact she has made as a trailblazer throughout her years in public service and education.
Nevada College Kick Start
Nevada College Kick Start Wednesday Webinar
Wednesday, March 9 at 1 p.m.
Wednesday, March 23 at 4 p.m.
Join Jamille Walton, Management Analyst, and Troy Watts, Marketing Coordinator, from the State Treasurer’s Office as they discuss the different programs and resources available to Nevadans to help them plan and save for higher education. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the Nevada College Kick Start Program and the different benefits offered through Nevada’s 529 College Savings Plans. This free virtual webinar will take place every other Wednesday in March. Those interested in attending can register for all events using the link above.
Governor Guinn Millennium Scholarship
Millennium Scholarship Webinars
Wednesday, March 9 at 4 p.m.
Monday, March 21 at 11 a.m.
Thursday, March 31 at 2 p.m.
Join Kristina Ramirez, Millennium Program Officer and Naomi Nevers, Millennium Administrative Assistant from the State Treasurer’s Office for a presentation on the details of how to earn and keep the Millennium Scholarship. All high school students, parents, school staff and current Millennium Scholars are encouraged to attend. This free virtual webinar will take place monthly throughout the year. Those interested in attending can register for all events using the link above.