Musician of the Week – Benjamin Nelson

Benjamin Nelson, a sophomore at Virgin Valley High School, is currently a member of the VVHS Advanced Band, Jazz Band, and Pep Band.

“I enjoy making music because it’s fun, and everyone in the band is pretty cool,” Benjamin Nelson said.

Ben recently performed on trumpet in the Southern Nevada Band Association’s Honor Jazz Band at Green Valley High School on February 19,2022. At this performance he worked very hard and performed multiple solos with other students across the Clark County School District.

“Ben is a fantastic member of the ensembles at Virgin Valley High School,” Virgin Valley High School Band Director, Brittany Wagner said. “He works hard and always has a positive attitude. He is dependable and reliable and really loves what he does! I am so proud of him for representing Virgin Valley and Mesquite when he traveled to Henderson, Nevada to perform in the honor jazz band. He is a great reflection of our school and community.”

Dr. Richard McGee ( left) and Benjamin Nelson (right) (Photo Credit: Brittany Wagner)

Benjamin Nelson (Photo Credit: Brittany Wagner)