The more than 600 Southern Nevada chapter volunteers also recognized at Saturday event

LAS VEGAS — The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada recognized 12 local volunteers at the annual Volunteer Excellence Awards ceremony on Saturday afternoon. Celebrating their distinguished service and dedication to the Red Cross mission, these volunteers selflessly donated beyond expectations to help the community.

The honorees, along with the more than 600 Red Cross volunteers in Southern Nevada, were acknowledged for their commitment to responding during this past year’s devastatingly destructive wildfire season, supporting disaster relief nationwide, and responding to local home fires – delivering services all while navigating the worldwide pandemic.

“Our volunteers are trained and dedicated to helping their neighbors, so no one has to go through an emergency or a disaster alone,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. “We rely on the support and kindness of our volunteers who believe deeply in the Red Cross mission.”

At this weekend’s virtual awards event, the highest volunteer award given, The Clara Barton Honor Award for Meritorious Volunteer Leadership, was posthumously bestowed upon Ronald Love for his tireless support of the Southern Nevada Chapter.

This event celebrated the extraordinary achievements of volunteers who respond to disasters, support military communities, prepare residents for the unexpected, help reconnect families separated by war and natural disasters, and help collect lifesaving blood.

“Every day I am grateful for the dedicated volunteers who are the heart of the American Red Cross,” said Stan Smith, Chairman of the Red Cross of Southern Nevada Board of Directors and Vice President of Emergency Management and General Services at Boyd Gaming. “The need remains great, and I encourage others in our community to join our effort.”

The awardees include:

Ronald Love Clara Barton Honor Award for Meritorious Volunteer Leadership

Kari Tanaka Rising Star Volunteer Award

Stan Smith Board Member Recognition Award

Tim Lakers Biomedical Achievement Award

Kathy Caan Business Operations Volunteer Award

Tony Gelish Business Operations Volunteer Award

Heather McMurran Disaster Response Volunteer Award

Eva Stowers International Services Award

Jackie Smiley Service to the Armed Forces Volunteer Award

Pamela Hoffman Volunteer Service Volunteer Award

Nikki Morachnick Special Citation for Exceptional Volunteer Service

