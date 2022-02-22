Joe John Italasano, an incredibly talented husband, father, grandfather, educator, and barber passed away and joined his sweetheart, Lila (1936 – 2015), on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022.

Joe grew up in Tooele, Utah with his three sisters (Dolores Nicks, Jo Ann Ekstrom, Linda Taylor) and met his beautiful bride after high school. Soon he and Lila established a life for themselves and their 4 children (Joey Italasano, Julie Chappell, Michael Italasano, Tina (Oly) Olson, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren), in Cottonwood Heights, Utah for 47 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bambina and Yannie Italasano, and son-in-law Mark.

Joe was quick-witted and made his guests feel welcome, and their home was always filled with friends, family, laughter, loud talking, and warmth. He had the gift of gab and loved running his own barber shop, Joe’s Barber Shop in the Cottonwood Mall. Still, his talents soon transitioned into teaching with a faculty position at Salt Lake Community College in 1974 as a lead instructor for the Barber program. As an educator, he got to engage with young minds and transfer his vast knowledge of the art and technique of barbering to his students and peers. Students today still enjoy using his textbook on Clipper Tapering techniques.

Joe and Lila moved to Mesquite, NV, where they enjoyed a fantastic, retired life. You could often find him playing BINGO, enjoying The Price is Right or socializing with his friends. But it was in Bear Lake on the Sweetwater hillside that was a special place in Joe’s heart. He built a cabin there for the family to gather and for him and Lila to escape to the cool mountains during the warm summer months. He could regularly be seen working in the yard or on the cabin, and at the end of a day, peering off the deck into the Caribbean blue waters of Bear Lake.

You will be greatly missed. We love you!

(Celebration of Life April 16th from 12-3 p.m. at the Mesquite Vistas Clubhouse in Mesquite, Nevada)