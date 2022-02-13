College of Southern Nevada Mesquite Center to offer Nursing Assistant Program

CSN Mesquite will be offering an 8-week short-term Nursing Assistant program beginning March 14. This program prepares graduates to perform basic nursing and restorative care for patients involving safety, personal hygiene, nutrition, mobility, basic mental health, patient protection and rights, observing the patient and reporting to the nurse. Completion of this program prepares students for the Nevada Certification Exam. Students will be required to enroll in the following: NURS 130 Lecture – Online, NURS 130 Lab Tuesdays 1:30 pm-8:35 pm, and NURS 130 Clinical Wednesdays & Thursdays 1:30 pm – 8:20 pm. An apprenticeship opportunity is available that includes job placement and program costs. Enrollment space is very limited. For information on prerequisites, price, and enrollment, please call CSN Mesquite at 702-346-2485.