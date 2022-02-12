Meet Bruno

Bruno is a distinguished dog. He is 7 yrs old. He thinks that he is a lap dog. He is smart, knows basic commands, and walks very well on the leash. He is very loyal and will become protective of his family. He loves and enjoys relaxing just next to you. He has not shown any aggression to any of our other dogs. He loves to go for short or long walks. Bruno is ready to make you happy for the rest of his days!

Meet Bandit Bandit was found as a stray. He was very ill when he came to the shelter and needed lots of care and medication. He is now ready to find his forever home. Bandit loves being with people and can be a little shy. He will need a home with a secure fenced yard as he can jump fences and go exploring. He does well on a leash. Meet Leah Leah is up for adoption! This lovely girl is just a hoot. She loves running, playing, and is full of energy. She was mainly raised outdoors. She knows basic commands like sit and paw. She loves playing with toys and can definitely entertain herself with them. Her coat markings are very pretty and the facial expressions she makes are priceless. She would do best in a home that is going to stay active with her and give her work/play to do. We know that she is going to make a home very happy!

Meet Mello Found as a stray. Shy but becoming more outgoing. He loves playing with toys, knows fetch, bring back, sit, shake, wait ,kneel and will dance on his hind legs! He loves attention. Medium in size. Pure white with a brown/black spot on his hind end near his tail.

Meet Monty Hi, I’m Monty! Yes, I am devilishly handsome, with distinctive markings on my face and a penetrating gaze. But much more importantly, I’m an affectionate, gentle, and laid-back fellow, and I love my people! My owner passed away and I went to live in a home but the cats in the home did not like me moving into their territory. I’m curious and playful and enjoy exploring my surroundings, but I’m also quite the talker and will reach up for pets! Not only is he the most handsome guy around, he is also extremely personable and outgoing.

Meet Sugar Sugar is a bit of a big girl, but it’s nothing a proper diet won’t fix! I say she’s as big as she is because of the size of her heart. Quite the talker, she’s never short on meows and always big on purrs! She’s content lying around in the presence of someone she knows will love and take good care of her. Due to quite a few changes in her life she was having difficulty adjusting to the last home she was in and ended up at the shelter.