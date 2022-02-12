County Clerk Lynn Goya hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a new branch office in Mesquite on Jan. 6 at 10 E. Mesquite Boulevard.

“We are happy to be back in Mesquite,” Goya said. “This new office will make life easier for our rural constituents and visitors to northeast Clark County who may need a marriage license or one of our other services.”

The Clerk’s Mesquite branch office will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Fridays from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. The office will provide marriage licenses and fictitious firm name applications and renewals.

The opening marks a return to Mesquite for the Clerk’s Office, which had a branch office in the city until January 2012.

“This branch office brings more local government services to the northeast, making it easier for the residents of Mesquite and the surrounding area to take care of their personal and business issues close to home,” County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said.

“I couldn’t be happier that an office of the County Clerk will be open in Mesquite,” Mesquite Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Ramaker said. “Our citizens will now have the convenience of obtaining a marriage license and accessing other services without having to travel to Las Vegas.

“Also, Mesquite can become a wedding destination for couples in our neighboring states. I want to thank Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and County Clerk Lynn Goya for their commitment to bringing a County Clerk’s office to Mesquite. This is a great enhancement to our city.”