220129046 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:15 Time Dispatched: 19:17 Time Arrived : 19:19 Time Completed : 19:27 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:15 Time Dispatched: 19:17 Time Arrived : 19:21 Time Completed : 19:25 Synopsis: 220129047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:34 Time Completed : 19:38 Synopsis: 220129048 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:37 Time Dispatched: 19:44 Time Arrived : 19:44 Time Completed : 19:52 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:41 Time Completed : 19:54 Synopsis: 220129049 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:05 Time Completed : 20:13 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:05 Time Completed : 20:12 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:05 Time Completed : 20:26 Synopsis: 220129050 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & WOODBURY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:42 Time Completed : 20:52 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:42 Time Completed : 20:50 Synopsis: 220129051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:12 Synopsis: 220129052 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Lisa Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:55 Time Dispatched: 21:57 Time Arrived : 22:00 Time Completed : 22:15 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:55 Time Dispatched: 21:57 Time Arrived : 22:02 Time Completed : 22:12 Synopsis: 220129053 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:12 Time Completed : 22:26 Synopsis: 220129054 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:17 Time Dispatched: 22:23 Time Arrived : 22:30 Time Completed : 22:37 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:17 Time Dispatched: 22:28 Time Arrived : 22:29 Time Completed : 22:38 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:17 Time Dispatched: 22:23 Time Arrived : 22:25 Time Completed : 22:36 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:17 Time Dispatched: 22:23 Time Arrived : 22:24 Time Completed : 22:36 Synopsis: 220129055 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched: 22:45 Time Arrived : 22:45 Time Completed : 22:49 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched: 22:45 Time Arrived : 22:45 Time Completed : 22:56 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:45 Time Completed : 22:57 Synopsis: 220129056 Mental Person Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:30 Time Dispatched: 23:33 Time Arrived : 23:34 Time Completed : 23:49 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:30 Time Dispatched: 23:33 Time Arrived : 23:38 Time Completed : 23:51 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:30 Time Dispatched: 23:33 Time Arrived : 23:35 Time Completed : 23:49 Synopsis: 220130001 Trespassing Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:31 Time Dispatched: 00:33 Time Arrived : 00:36 Time Completed : 01:08 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:51 Time Completed : 01:06 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:31 Time Dispatched: 00:33 Time Arrived : 00:37 Time Completed : 01:16 Synopsis: 220130002 Unsecure Premise Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:38 Time Completed : 02:19 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:37 Time Dispatched: 01:38 Time Arrived : 01:39 Time Completed : 02:13 Synopsis: 220130003 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Canceled Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCEL Time Reported: 01:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:50 Time Completed : 01:50 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 01:47 Time Dispatched: 01:53 Time Arrived : 01:57 Time Completed : 02:05 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 01:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 01:53 Synopsis: 220130004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:52 Time Completed : 03:55 Synopsis: 220130005 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 04:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:34 Time Completed : 04:36 Synopsis: 220130006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 05:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:09 Time Completed : 05:12 Synopsis: 22ACO0314 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 07:31 Synopsis: 22MCC0411 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 19:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:51 Time Completed : 19:51 Synopsis: 22MCC0412 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:06 Time Completed : 22:06 Synopsis: 22MCC0413 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 03:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:07 Time Completed : 03:07 Synopsis: 22MCC0414 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:14 Time Completed : 03:14 Synopsis: 22MCE0092 Special Event Detail Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson, Kristi Holley, Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V108 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 09:20 Unit: V125 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:53 Time One female adult was issued a citation. 220129013 Parking Problem Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:19 Time Completed : 07:30 Synopsis: 220129014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:30 Time Completed : 07:32 Synopsis: 220129015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:37 Time Completed : 07:39 Synopsis: 220129016 Alarm Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched: 07:49 Time Arrived : 07:54 Time Completed : 07:59 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched: 07:49 Time Arrived : 07:56 Time Completed : 07:59 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:56 Time Completed : 08:01 Synopsis: 220129017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:09 Time Completed : 08:11 Synopsis: 220129018 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:14 Time Completed : 08:19 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:14 Time Dispatched: 08:14 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:19 Synopsis: 220129019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:29 Time Completed : 08:33 Synopsis: 220129020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:47 Synopsis: 220129021 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:44 Time Completed : 08:49 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:42 Time Completed : 08:44 Synopsis: A resident came to the MDC lobby asking questions regarding an incarcerated subject. The officer answered the questions and advised they follow up with the courts on Monday. 220129022 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Highland Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:09 Time Completed : 09:16 Synopsis: 220129023 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:10 Time Completed : 09:14 Synopsis: 220129024 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched: 09:58 Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:00 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 10:03 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched: 09:38 Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 10:02 Synopsis: 220129025 Alarm Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched: 10:05 Time Arrived : 10:12 Time Completed : 10:12 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched: 10:05 Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:14 Synopsis: 220129026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:25 Time Completed : 13:26 Synopsis: 220129027 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Whispering Wind Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:29 Time Dispatched: 13:34 Time Arrived : 13:39 Time Completed : 14:05 Synopsis: 220129028 Theft Incident Address : Mountain Rdg Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:33 Time Dispatched: 14:53 Time Arrived : 15:00 Time Completed : 15:53 Synopsis: 220129029 Unknown Problem Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:04 Time Dispatched: 15:11 Time Arrived : 15:19 Time Completed : 15:21 Synopsis: 220129030 Traffic Stop Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D1 Time Reported: 15:00 Time Dispatched: 15:10 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:13 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:00 Time Dispatched: 17:39 Time Arrived : 15:10 Time Completed : 15:53 Synopsis: 220129031 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:21 Time Completed : 15:24 Synopsis: 220129032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:40 Time Completed : 15:48 Synopsis: 220129033 Person On Foot Incident Address : EAGLE St & FALCON St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 16:02 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:53 Time Dispatched: 15:54 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:55 Synopsis: 220129034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:08 Time Completed : 16:09 Synopsis: 220129035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:11 Time Completed : 16:12 Synopsis: 220129036 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:13 Time Dispatched: 16:17 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:29 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:13 Time Dispatched: 16:17 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:28 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:13 Time Dispatched: 16:28 Time Arrived : 16:18 Time Completed : 16:56 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino reference a trespass violator. One male adult was issued a citation. 220129037 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D1 Time Reported: 16:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:21 Time Completed : 17:19 Synopsis: 220129038 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Bunkhouse Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:38 Time Dispatched: 16:44 Time Arrived : 16:55 Time Completed : 17:17 Synopsis: 220129039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:49 Time Completed : 16:53 Synopsis: 220129040 Special Event Detail Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici, Judy Edginton, J Disposition : A Active Unit: V125 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:59 Time Completed : 19:13 Unit: V133 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 19:13 Unit: V142 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 19:13 Unit: V158 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 19:13 Unit: V171 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 19:13 Synopsis: 220129041 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 17:02 Time Dispatched: 17:13 Time Arrived : 17:16 Time Completed : 17:19 Synopsis: 220129042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bunkhouse Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:18 Time Completed : 17:19 Synopsis: 220129043 Traffic Problem Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:16 Time Dispatched: 18:17 Time Arrived : 18:23 Time Completed : 18:28 Synopsis: 220129044 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:27 Time Dispatched: 18:28 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:30 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 18:27 Time Dispatched: 23:13 Time Arrived : 18:27 Time Completed : 23:17 Synopsis: 220129045 Alarm Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:30 Time Dispatched: 18:33 Time Arrived : 18:35 Time Completed : 19:13 Synopsis: 220129046 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:15 Time Dispatched: 19:17 Time Arrived : 19:19 Time Completed : 19:27 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:15 Time Dispatched: 19:17 Time Arrived : 19:21 Time Completed : 19:25 Synopsis: 220129047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:34 Time Completed : 19:38 Synopsis: 220129048 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:37 Time Dispatched: 19:44 Time Arrived : 19:44 Time Completed : 19:52 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:41 Time Completed : 19:54 Synopsis: 220129049 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:05 Time Completed : 20:13 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:05 Time Completed : 20:12 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:05 Time Completed : 20:26 Synopsis: 220129050 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & WOODBURY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:42 Time Completed : 20:52 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:42 Time Completed : 20:50 Synopsis: 220129051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:12 Synopsis: 220129052 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Lisa Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:55 Time Dispatched: 21:57 Time Arrived : 22:00 Time Completed : 22:15 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:55 Time Dispatched: 21:57 Time Arrived : 22:02 Time Completed : 22:12 Synopsis: 220129053 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:12 Time Completed : 22:26 Synopsis: 220129054 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:17 Time Dispatched: 22:23 Time Arrived : 22:30 Time Completed : 22:37 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:17 Time Dispatched: 22:28 Time Arrived : 22:29 Time Completed : 22:38 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:17 Time Dispatched: 22:23 Time Arrived : 22:25 Time Completed : 22:36 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:17 Time Dispatched: 22:23 Time Arrived : 22:24 Time Completed : 22:36 Synopsis: 220129055 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched: 22:45 Time Arrived : 22:45 Time Completed : 22:49 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched: 22:45 Time Arrived : 22:45 Time Completed : 22:56 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:45 Time Completed : 22:57 Synopsis: 220129056 Mental Person Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:30 Time Dispatched: 23:33 Time Arrived : 23:34 Time Completed : 23:49 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:30 Time Dispatched: 23:33 Time Arrived : 23:38 Time Completed : 23:51 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:30 Time Dispatched: 23:33 Time Arrived : 23:35 Time Completed : 23:49 Synopsis: 220130001 Trespassing Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:31 Time Dispatched: 00:33 Time Arrived : 00:36 Time Completed : 01:08 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:51 Time Completed : 01:06 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:31 Time Dispatched: 00:33 Time Arrived : 00:37 Time Completed : 01:16 Synopsis: 220130002 Unsecure Premise Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:38 Time Completed : 02:19 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:37 Time Dispatched: 01:38 Time Arrived : 01:39 Time Completed : 02:13 Synopsis: 220130003 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Canceled Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCEL Time Reported: 01:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:50 Time Completed : 01:50 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 01:47 Time Dispatched: 01:53 Time Arrived : 01:57 Time Completed : 02:05 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 01:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 01:53 Synopsis: 220130004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:52 Time Completed : 03:55 Synopsis: 220130005 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 04:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:34 Time Completed : 04:36 Synopsis: 220130006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 05:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:09 Time Completed : 05:12 Synopsis: 220130007 Welfare Check Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:21 Time Completed : 06:26 Synopsis: 220130008 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:33 Time Completed : 06:34 Synopsis: 220130009 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched: 06:51 Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 07:17 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 07:03 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched: 06:51 Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 220130010 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched: 07:21 Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 220130011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:18 Time Completed : 07:22 Synopsis: 220130012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:48 Time Completed : 07:51 Synopsis: 220130013 Theft Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:17 Time Dispatched: 08:21 Time Arrived : 08:24 Time Completed : 09:33 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:17 Time Dispatched: 08:21 Time Arrived : 08:24 Time Completed : 08:33 Synopsis: An officer took a report of a prior theft. 220130014 Wanted Person Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:33 Time Completed : 09:19 Synopsis: Officers made contact with a female adult at a casino. The female was arrested for an active warrant. 220130015 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:34 Time Completed : 08:51 Synopsis: 220130016 Found Property Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: 09:34 Time Arrived : 09:47 Time Completed : 09:50 Synopsis: 220130017 Intoxicated Person Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: 09:10 Time Arrived : 09:10 Time Completed : 09:27 Synopsis: 220130018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: 09:34 Time Arrived : 09:34 Time Completed : 09:43 Synopsis: 220130019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:34 Time Completed : 09:41 Synopsis: 220130020 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: 09:50 Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:45 Synopsis: 220130021 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: 10:05 Time Arrived : 10:10 Time Completed : 10:10 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:12 Synopsis: 220130022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:45 Time Completed : 10:47 Synopsis: 220130023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 11:02 Synopsis: 220130024 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched: 11:08 Time Arrived : 11:08 Time Completed : 11:10 Synopsis: 220130025 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:19 Time Dispatched: 11:36 Time Arrived : 11:48 Time Completed : 11:48 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:19 Time Dispatched: 11:28 Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:53 Synopsis: 220130026 Agency Assistance Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched: 11:33 Time Arrived : 11:49 Time Completed : 12:23 Synopsis: 220130027 Minor Gambling Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: 12:26 Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 13:42 Synopsis: Officers cited an adult male for gambling at a casino while under the age of 21. 220130028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:19 Time Dispatched: 12:25 Time Arrived : 12:25 Time Completed : 12:29 Synopsis: 220130029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched: 12:54 Time Arrived : 13:05 Time Completed : 13:18 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched: 12:54 Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:18 Synopsis: 220130030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:39 Time Completed : 13:42 Synopsis: 220130031 Private Property Accident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched: 14:03 Time Arrived : 14:09 Time Completed : 14:15 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched: 14:03 Time Arrived : 14:11 Time Completed : 15:00 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched: 14:42 Time Arrived : 14:44 Time Completed : 14:57 Synopsis: 220130032 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : Kelkim St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Stout, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:11 Time Dispatched: 14:15 Time Arrived : 14:17 Time Completed : 14:42 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:11 Time Dispatched: 14:15 Time Arrived : 14:23 Time Completed : 14:35 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 14:11 Time Dispatched: 14:15 Time Arrived : 14:22 Time Completed : 14:35 Synopsis: 220130033 Suicidal Person Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Stout, J Rich, I McOmie, D Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:57 Time Dispatched: 15:00 Time Arrived : 15:02 Time Completed : 15:30 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:57 Time Dispatched: 15:00 Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 15:27 Unit: D1 Time Reported: 14:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:17 Time Completed : 16:12 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:57 Time Dispatched: 15:00 Time Arrived : 15:36 Time Completed : 15:38 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:57 Time Dispatched: 15:00 Time Arrived : 15:02 Time Completed : 17:36 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 14:57 Time Dispatched: 15:05 Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 16:17 Synopsis: Officers responded to a suicidal person. One male adult was placed on a legal hold. 220130034 Found Property Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:17 Time Dispatched: 15:49 Time Arrived : 15:54 Time Completed : 16:01 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 15:17 Time Dispatched: 15:51 Time Arrived : 15:51 Time Completed : 16:01 Synopsis: An officer responded to take possession of found property. 220130035 Domestic Trouble Incident Address : Cliffrose Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched: 15:30 Time Arrived : 15:37 Time Completed : 15:46 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched: 15:27 Time Arrived : 15:33 Time Completed : 16:32 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched: 15:26 Time Arrived : 15:30 Time Completed : 16:22 Synopsis: Officers took a report for a verbal dispute between a husband and wife. 220130036 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : city of mesquite Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes, J Stout, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:32 Time Completed : 16:36 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 16:37 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:28 Time Completed : 16:37 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched: 16:21 Time Arrived : 16:21 Time Completed : 16:51 Synopsis: 220130037 Threatening Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 16:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:54 Time Completed : 17:52 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 16:21 Time Dispatched: 16:47 Time Arrived : 16:52 Time Completed : 17:57 Synopsis: 220130038 Civil Matter Incident Address : San Marcos Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 17:44 Time Arrived : 17:44 Time Completed : 17:45 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:48 Time Completed : 19:56 Synopsis: 220130039 Found Property Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 17:01 Time Arrived : 17:08 Time Completed : 17:43 Synopsis: An officer responded and took possession of found property. 220130040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:57 Time Completed : 19:12 Synopsis: 22ACO0304 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 22ACO0305 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 06:53 Synopsis: 22ACO0306 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 06:59 Synopsis: 22ACO0307 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 06:59 Synopsis: 22ACO0308 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 22ACO0309 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:01 Synopsis: 22ACO0310 Animal Complain Incident Address : Adobe Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 08:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:38 Time Completed : 08:44 Synopsis: 22ACO0311 Animal Complain Incident Address : Canyon View dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:14 Time Completed : 13:28 Synopsis: 22ACO0312 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:42 Time Completed : 15:43 Synopsis: 22ACO0313 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:43 Time Completed : 15:44 Synopsis: 22ACO0314 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 07:31 Synopsis: 22ACO0315 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:32 Time Completed : 07:32 Synopsis: 22ACO0316 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:33 Time Completed : 07:34 Synopsis: 22ACO0317 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:34 Time Completed : 07:35 Synopsis: 22ACO0318 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:35 Time Completed : 07:36 Synopsis: 22ACO0319 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:19 Time Completed : 11:20 Synopsis: 22ACO0320 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : HArdy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 11:22 Synopsis: 22ACO0321 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:22 Time Completed : 11:23 Synopsis: 22ACO0322 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:23 Time Completed : 11:24 Synopsis: 22ACO0323 Animal Foster Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:24 Time Completed : 11:26 Synopsis: 22ACO0324 Dead animal pick up Incident Address : Smokey Ln Unit5109 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:44 Time Completed : 11:49 Synopsis: 22ACO0325 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:25 Time Completed : 13:26 Synopsis: 22ACO0326 Animal Complain Incident Address : Gracye Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:03 Time Completed : 14:10 Synopsis: 22ACO0327 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:48 Time Completed : 14:49 Synopsis: 22MCC0406 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 06:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:22 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 22MCC0407 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 06:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 07:02 Synopsis: 22MCC0408 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 08:47 Synopsis: 22MCC0409 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Duchess Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 12:33 Synopsis: 22MCC0410 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : World Champion Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:31 Time Completed : 17:31 Synopsis: 22MCC0411 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 19:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:51 Time Completed : 19:51 Synopsis: 22MCC0412 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:06 Time Completed : 22:06 Synopsis: 22MCC0413 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 03:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:07 Time Completed : 03:07 Synopsis: 22MCC0414 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:14 Time Completed : 03:14 Synopsis: 22MCC0415 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 11:49 Synopsis: 22MCC0416 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 12:29 Time Dispatched: 12:31 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:31 Synopsis: 22MCC0417 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:10 Time Dispatched: 17:16 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:16 Synopsis: 22MCE0091 Special Event Detail Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, M Tortorici, Judy Edginton, J Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V125 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:59 Time Completed : 19:13 Unit: V133 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 19:13 Unit: V142 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 19:13 Unit: V158 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 19:13 Unit: V171 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 19:13 Synopsis: 22MCE0092 Special Event Detail Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson, Kristi Holley, Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V108 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 09:20 Unit: V125 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 09:20 Unit: V133 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 09:20 Unit: V139 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 09:20 Unit: V142 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 09:20 Unit: V154 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 09:20 Unit: V158 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 09:20 Synopsis: 22MDC0047 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:44 Time Completed : 08:49 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:42 Time Completed : 08:44 Synopsis: A resident came to the MDC lobby asking questions regarding an incarcerated subject. 