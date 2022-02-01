WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene “Paint Your Pride: Crafternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Teen Scene offers a place for creativity, socialization, gaming, crafting, and lounging for ages 12-17. Call 702-507-4080.

Kids Artsy Craft Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Unleash your inner artist. Inspired by great artists, we’ll explore fun and different ways to create art. Ages 5-12. Call 702-507-4080.

Virgin Valley History Series: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. In partnership with the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum, this monthly program explores different historical aspects of the area, including photographs, artifacts, stories, anecdotes and personal memories from local residents and historians. Call 702-507-4080.

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494.

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Cricut Basics: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn how to use a Cricut machine and the Circuit Design Space software. Info: 702-507-4080.

Coloring for Adults: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene Crafternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Teen Scene offers a place for creativity, socialization, gaming, crafting, and lounging for ages 12-17. Call 702-507-4080.

STEAM Activities for Kids: 4-5 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Participate each week in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Math activity. Info: 702-507-4080.