MONDAY, JAN. 31

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Book Bingo: 1-2 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. Play bingo, win books! Info: 702-507-4080.

Bereavement Group: 5-6:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. St. This is a group headed by Mesa View/Virgin Valley Hospice. For more information, call 702-346-5224.

TUESDAY, FEB. 1

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Toddler Storytime: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Toddlers enjoy songs, nursery rhymes, stories and finger plays. Call 702-507-4080.

Mesquite Book Club: 10 – 11 a.m.Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Pick up this month’s selection at the customer service desk and read it prior to the meeting. Then join in the discussion. Call 702-507-4080.

Brown Bag Lecture: noon-1 p.m. Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd. Artists of all media are invited to give a presentation. Members of the community are also welcome to bring a sack lunch and enjoy the lecture. Call 702-346-1338.

Rotary Club: Noon, Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Email questions to lindakgault@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRotary/.

Mesquite City Technical Review Meeting: 2:30-3 p.m. Meeting will be held in the Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of City Hall.

Arts Council Meeting: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Mesquite Arts Council Office, 150 N. Yucca St. Monthly board meeting of the Mesquite Arts Council. The public is welcome to attend. 702-346-2787.