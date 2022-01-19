Suspending distribution of COVID-19 Test Kits

Curative is offering PCR testing in Mesquite. Log onto their website,

Curative.com

to

book your appointment. Appointments are available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00

a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The testing location is at The Jimmie Hughes Campus at 150 North

Yucca Street near the Mesquite SNHD clinic. If you are visually impaired or need

additional assistance, please call Curative’s support line at 888-702-9042 to find and book

an appointment.