Suspending distribution of COVID-19 Test Kits
At this time the City of Mesquite will be suspending the distribution of COVID-19 self-test kits as we have run out of supply. Over the last week, nearly 6,000 BinaxNOW COVID-19 self-test kits were distributed to our community via drive-thru behind City Hall. An additional 3,000 self-test kits were handed out to larger employers (those with 20+ employees). The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is working to bring additional self-test kits to Mesquite and when those are available the City will promptly publish a distribution process and schedule. Again, we would like to thank all those who assisted in the distribution particularly the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Mesquite Police Department (MPD) volunteers. Please see below for additional information on local resources for COVID-19 testing and vaccination.
- Curative is offering PCR testing in Mesquite. Log onto their website, Curative.com, to book your appointment. Appointments are available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The testing location is at The Jimmie Hughes Campus at 150 North Yucca Street near the Mesquite SNHD clinic. If you are visually impaired or need additional assistance, please call Curative’s support line at 888-702-9042 to find and book an appointment.
- Walgreens Pharmacy is offering COVID-19 PCR testing and vaccination by appointment only. Please contact at https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing?ext=gmb
- Smith’s Food & Drug is offering COVID-19 vaccination by appointment only. Please contact Smith’s at https://www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated
- Wal-Mart is accepting walk-ins for PCR testing and vaccinations. Vaccination appointments are at https://www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302. Appointments for testing may be scheduled at http://www.questcovid19.com/
● Our local SNHD office is offering vaccinations by appointment only. Please contact SNHD at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/
- Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. The tests can be ordered at https://www.covidtests.gov/