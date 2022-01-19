Mesquite Monthly Healthcare Issue Update

The Mesquite Monthly Healthcare issue will be out on news racks today in Mesquite. Since the publication was printed a week ago, the following content included in the issue is not longer relevant as of today:

The City of Mesquite has suspended the distribution of COVID-19 self-test kits because they have run out of supplies. Please refer to the following link for more information: https://mesquitelocalnews.com/2022/01/19/suspending-distribution-of-covid-19-test-kits/

Reminder: January is your last month to fill out a Best of Mesquite ballot. The ballot has now been published twice, in the December and January issues of Mesquite Monthly and will run one more time in the Mesquite Monthly Health Care Issue that comes out next Wednesday (Jan. 19). Ballots are due by Feb. 1 and can be dropped off at the UPS Store or by mail at 355 W. Mesquite Blvd. No. D30-153, Mesquite NV 89027.