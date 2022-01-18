Celebrating 2021 Best Chamber Nonprofit in Mesquite

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce announced the Women’s History and Culture Center (WHCC) winner of 2021 Best Nonprofit in Mesquite. The award was presented at the Chamber’s State of the Chamber event.

WHCC is proud to have been among the many worthy Mesquite nominated Chamber Member organizations. Jean Watkins, WHCC Founder and Chairman of the Board, Carol Sue Saldivar, President, and Rosealee Lee, Director-at-Large, accepted the award with smiles and gratefulness for the many who voted to make this benchmark honor possible.

In synchronicity with the philosophy and culture of WHCC, Jean Watkins stated, “This award comes with the efforts of many people. The combined effort of our volunteers, class facilitators, board members, community, and community partners have all played a part since our opening in 2018. We cannot do what we do without the time and talents of those who support us in so many ways.”