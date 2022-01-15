Mesquite Community Provides Testing for COVID – 19

The City of Mesquite is working with Southern Nevada Health District to host a mobile COVID-19 testing location at The Jimmie Hughes Campus, located at 150 North Yucca, Mesquite Nevada 89027.

The mobile testing site is monitored and administered by Curative, a leader in on-demand public health service programs and infrastructure development. Curative’s testing site will be running 2 days a week (Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00am-2:00pm). Shallow nasal PCR tests will be available.

“The city will evaluate and if needed will modify those days and hours based on the community needs, working in tandem with Curative,” said Blake Lackey, Director of Operations for Curative. “Curative is proud to support to the Mesquite community and will make accommodations to be successful within the community.”

Walk-ups are welcome; appointments can be made by visiting https://curative.com/. The COVID-19 test is FREE of cost, self-collected, and painless, helping you and your families stay healthy.

