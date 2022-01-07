By Abbey Snow

14th Annual Mesquite Motor Mania

2022 Mesquite Motor Mania to be held January 14th – 16th

Mesquite Motor Mania is set to hold their 14th annual event on January 14th – 16th with over 900 custom automobiles, classic cars, and vintage hot rods. Mesquite Gaming and the Mesquite Resort Association are partnering with the Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association to host a spectacular event including competitions, open header cruises and exhibitions.

“Mesquite Motor Mania is in its 14th year and is one of the largest car shows in the western region,” Assistant General Manager for Mesquite Gaming, Christian Adderson said “ We welcome car enthusiasts from all over the western region to Mesquite Motor Mania. We are proud to be one of the first car shows of the year and a great way for car enthusiasts to start their year.”

Adderson said Mesquite Motor Mania is open to all makes and models.They anticipate having over 900 cars at this year’s show. The event is free for the public to attend and spectators can vote for their favorite vehicle which goes towards the final results of the show.

“Not only do spectators get to look at and vote for their favorite vehicle, but they can really see what is under the hood with the other events that take place,” Adderson said. “We have an open header cruise, roaring engine competition, slow drags and burnout competition.”

Adderson said the event was held last year but at a later date in May due to Covid.They had a turn out of 976 cars participating. He is excited they are able to return to their original month of January for the event this year.

“Mesquite Motor Mania is set to prove once again that car lovers and family entertainment seekers have a wonderful event to experience every year in Mesquite, NV,” Adderson said. “It’s always fun to see these beautiful cars and incredible people converge in our city to turn back the clock and enjoy some of the coolest cars of all time.”

The event is free and open to the public. More than $15,000 in cash and prizes will be given away for the car show participants.

For more information on the event please visit http://casablancaresort.com/entertainment/mesquite-motor-mania

To view the schedule of events click here: Mesquite Motor Mania 2022 Schedule