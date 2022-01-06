01/05/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 01/03/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220103033 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Great Divide Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:02 Time Dispatched: 18:12 Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 18:32 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:02 Time Dispatched: 18:12 Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 18:35 Synopsis: 220103034 Wanted Person Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 18:28 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: 21:28 Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 19:11 Synopsis: A detective located a male at a casino with a local warrant and placed the male under arrest. 220103035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:29 Time Completed : 18:30 Synopsis: 220103036 Welfare Check Incident Address : Peartree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:31 Time Dispatched: 18:35 Time Arrived : 18:40 Time Completed : 19:10 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:31 Time Dispatched: 18:35 Time Arrived : 18:40 Time Completed : 18:47 Synopsis: 220103037 Trespassing Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, J Stout Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:46 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 18:53 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:47 Time Arrived : 18:48 Time Completed : 19:21 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:46 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 19:03 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino and one adult male was arrested for breach of peace and trespassing. 220103038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 19:41 Time Arrived : 18:53 Time Completed : 18:59 Synopsis: 220103039 Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : Turtleback Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:56 Time Dispatched: 19:21 Time Arrived : 19:22 Time Completed : Unit: S2 Time Reported: 18:56 Time Dispatched: 19:03 Time Arrived : 19:05 Time Completed : 20:35 Synopsis: An Officer took a report of a stolen motorcycle. 01/05/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 01/03/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220103006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 06:39 Synopsis: 220103007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:36 Time Completed : 06:39 Synopsis: 220103008 Alarm Incident Address : Palmer Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:01 Time Dispatched: 07:03 Time Arrived : 07:05 Time Completed : 07:07 Synopsis: 220103009 Found Property Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:25 Time Completed : 07:55 Synopsis: An officer completed a report for property that was found in the roadway. 220103010 Found Property Incident Address : Turtleback Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:16 Time Dispatched: 08:21 Time Arrived : 08:27 Time Completed : 08:40 Synopsis: 220103011 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:25 Time Completed : 08:27 Synopsis: 220103012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:56 Time Dispatched: 08:58 Time Arrived : 08:56 Time Completed : 08:59 Synopsis: 220103013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:08 Time Completed : 09:09 Synopsis: 220103014 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:23 Synopsis: 220103015 Fraud Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: 13:27 Time Arrived : 13:28 Time Completed : 13:46 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: 10:46 Time Arrived : 10:52 Time Completed : 11:17 Synopsis: Officers responded to a business in reference to a fraud. The investigation is currently ongoing. 220103016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:39 Time Completed : 10:40 Synopsis: 220103017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 11:11 Synopsis: 220103018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:17 Time Completed : 11:18 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:18 Time Completed : 11:27 Synopsis: 220103019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:07 Time Completed : 12:11 Synopsis: 220103020 Theft Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:46 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched: 12:24 Time Arrived : 12:29 Time Completed : 15:56 Synopsis: Officers responded to a theft where an iPad was stolen. One adult female was cited for petit larceny. 220103021 Wanted Person Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:42 Time Dispatched: 13:46 Time Arrived : 13:49 Time Completed : 14:28 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:42 Time Dispatched: 13:46 Time Arrived : 13:50 Time Completed : 14:44 Synopsis: Officers made contact with a female adult who had an active warrant. The female was arrested for her warrant. 220103022 Property Return Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220103023 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:14 Time Dispatched: 14:30 Time Arrived : 14:38 Time Completed : 14:43 Synopsis: 220103024 Identification Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:34 Time Dispatched: 14:48 Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 15:10 Synopsis: 220103025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched: 14:55 Time Arrived : 14:44 Time Completed : 14:48 Synopsis: 220103026 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Sublimity Crst Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:05 Time Completed : 15:11 Synopsis: 220103027 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220103028 Traffic Problem Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:23 Time Completed : 15:25 Synopsis: 220103029 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 15:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:28 Synopsis: 220103030 Person On Foot Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 16:48 Synopsis: 220103031 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched: 16:41 Time Arrived : 16:43 Time Completed : 16:57 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:39 Synopsis: 220103032 Traffic Stop Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & GREEN PARK Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman, R Hughes, L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:26 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched: 17:22 Time Arrived : 17:24 Time Completed : 17:27 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:26 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched: 17:26 Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:57 Synopsis: Officers arrested an adult female for an active bench warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court. 220103033 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Great Divide Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:02 Time Dispatched: 18:12 Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 18:32 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:02 Time Dispatched: 18:12 Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 18:35 Synopsis: 220103034 Wanted Person Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 18:28 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: 21:28 Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 19:11 Synopsis: A detective located a male at a casino with a local warrant and placed the male under arrest. 220103035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:29 Time Completed : 18:30 Synopsis: 220103036 Welfare Check Incident Address : Peartree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:31 Time Dispatched: 18:35 Time Arrived : 18:40 Time Completed : 19:10 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:31 Time Dispatched: 18:35 Time Arrived : 18:40 Time Completed : 18:47 Synopsis: 220103037 Trespassing Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, J Stout Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:46 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 18:53 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:47 Time Arrived : 18:48 Time Completed : 19:21 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:46 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 19:03 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino and one adult male was arrested for breach of peace and trespassing. 220103038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 19:41 Time Arrived : 18:53 Time Completed : 18:59 Synopsis: 220103039 Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : Turtleback Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:56 Time Dispatched: 19:21 Time Arrived : 19:22 Time Completed : Unit: S2 Time Reported: 18:56 Time Dispatched: 19:03 Time Arrived : 19:05 Time Completed : 20:35 Synopsis: An Officer took a report of a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was later located and returned to the owner. 220103040 Wanted Person Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:09 Time Dispatched: 19:12 Time Arrived : 19:12 Time Completed : 19:49 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 19:09 Time Dispatched: 21:00 Time Arrived : 19:11 Time Completed : 21:28 Synopsis: A detective made contact with a male at a casino with a local warrant. The male was placed under arrest and was charged with additional charges after being placed under arrest. 220103041 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:46 Time Dispatched: 19:49 Time Arrived : 19:50 Time Completed : 19:57 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:46 Time Dispatched: 19:49 Time Arrived : 19:50 Time Completed : 00:36 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:46 Time Dispatched: 19:49 Time Arrived : 19:52 Time Completed : 19:56 Synopsis: One adult male was arrested for DUI and traffic offenses. 220104001 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:53 Time Completed : 00:59 Synopsis: 220104002 Alarm Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:31 Time Dispatched: 01:34 Time Arrived : 01:39 Time Completed : 01:50 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:31 Time Dispatched: 01:34 Time Arrived : 01:39 Time Completed : 01:44 Synopsis: 220104003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:50 Time Dispatched: 03:08 Time Arrived : 02:50 Time Completed : 02:58 Synopsis: 220104004 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : WILLIS CARRIER CYN Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:58 Time Completed : 03:08 Synopsis: 220104005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:36 Time Completed : 03:42 Synopsis: 220104006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 04:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:46 Time Completed : 04:47 Synopsis: 220104007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 04:47 Time Dispatched: 04:56 Time Arrived : 04:47 Time Completed : 04:48 Synopsis: 220104008 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 04:57 Time Dispatched: 04:57 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 04:58 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 04:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:57 Time Completed : 05:09 Synopsis: 220104009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:45 Time Completed : 05:48 Synopsis: 220104010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 220104011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:36 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 220104012 Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : A Active Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:53 Time Dispatched: 08:24 Time Arrived : 08:30 Time Completed : 09:45 Synopsis: Officers took a report of a stolen ATV. This incident is still ongoing. 220104013 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: 08:35 Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 09:08 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: 08:35 Time Arrived : 08:43 Time Completed : 09:04 Synopsis: 220104014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:23 Synopsis: 220104015 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 10:12 Synopsis: 220104017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:10 Synopsis: 220104018 Burglary Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:12 Time Dispatched: 10:14 Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 12:08 Synopsis: An officer responded in reference stolen property and a report was taken. 220104019 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Yucca St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:10 Time Dispatched: 10:31 Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 10:40 Synopsis: 220104021 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:24 Synopsis: 220104023 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104024 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104025 Theft Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : A Active Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:40 Time Dispatched: 13:14 Time Arrived : 13:14 Time Completed : 13:14 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of a theft and a report was completed. 220104026 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104027 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104028 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : Highland Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched: 11:37 Time Arrived : 11:37 Time Completed : 11:51 Synopsis: 220104029 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104030 Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:24 Time Completed : 13:48 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched: 12:14 Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 14:45 Synopsis: Officers took a report for a stolen UTV that was recovered near where it was stolen. This investigation is still ongoing. 220104031 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Grayce Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: 12:36 Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 12:55 Synopsis: 220104032 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:02 Synopsis: 220104033 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104034 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104035 Court Order Incident Address : Rodeo Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:05 Time Dispatched: 14:09 Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 15:10 Synopsis: 220104036 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched: 15:02 Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 15:24 Synopsis: 220104037 Civil Matter Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 14:24 Time Dispatched: 14:56 Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 15:01 Synopsis: 220104038 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:19 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: 15:11 Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 15:21 Synopsis: 220104040 Alarm Incident Address : Pinnacle Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:07 Time Dispatched: 16:13 Time Arrived : 16:13 Time Completed : 16:14 Synopsis: 220104041 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:33 Time Completed : 16:34 Synopsis: 220104042 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:35 Time Dispatched: 16:50 Time Arrived : 16:50 Time Completed : 17:14 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:35 Time Dispatched: 16:42 Time Arrived : 16:50 Time Completed : 19:04 Synopsis: Officers took a report for a theft from a motor vehicle in a business parking lot. 220104043 Welfare Check Incident Address : Joshua Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:42 Time Dispatched: 18:45 Time Arrived : 18:45 Time Completed : 18:47 Synopsis: 220104044 Information Report Incident Address : S SECOND WEST St Bunkerville NV 89007 Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:57 Time Dispatched: 18:17 Time Arrived : 18:23 Time Completed : 18:51 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:57 Time Dispatched: 18:24 Time Arrived : 18:24 Time Completed : 18:35 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:57 Time Dispatched: 18:24 Time Arrived : 18:28 Time Completed : 18:28 Synopsis: 22ACO0020 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: 22ACO0021 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:48 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 22ACO0022 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 07:31 Synopsis: 22ACO0023 Animal Complain Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 11:12 Synopsis: 22ACO0024 Animal complaint Incident Address : Lisa Lane Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:14 Time Completed : 12:16 Synopsis: 22ACO0025 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:43 Time Completed : 14:45 Synopsis: 22ACO0026 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:46 Time Completed : 14:47 Synopsis: 22ACO0027 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:19 Time Completed : 15:20 Synopsis: 22ACO0028 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:26 Synopsis: 22ACO0029 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 15:31 Synopsis: 22ACO0030 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 15:36 Synopsis: 22ACO0031 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:38 Time Completed : 15:39 Synopsis: 22ACO0032 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:36 Time Completed : 06:45 Synopsis: 22ACO0033 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:49 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 22ACO0034 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:43 Synopsis: 22ACO0035 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:46 Time Completed : 06:59 Synopsis: 22ACO0036 ACO Bunkerville Assist Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:04 Time Completed : 11:06 Synopsis: 22MCC0034 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:38 Time Completed : 09:01 Synopsis: 22MCC0035 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:23 Time Completed : 09:41 Synopsis: 22MCC0036 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 10:59 Time Dispatched: 11:02 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:02 Synopsis: 22MCC0037 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:13 Time Completed : 11:16 Synopsis: 22MCC0038 None LEO Incident Incident Address : E Zion Blvd Beaver Dam AZ 86432 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:17 Synopsis: 22MCC0039 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Z Blvd Beaver Dam AZ 86432 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:04 Time Completed : 13:04 Synopsis: 22MCC0040 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:46 Time Completed : 15:09 Synopsis: 22MCC0041 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:13 Time Dispatched: 17:16 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:16 Synopsis: 22MCC0042 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:16 Time Completed : 17:56 Synopsis: 22MCC0043 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:20 Time Completed : 18:37 Synopsis: 22MCC0044 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 19:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:04 Time Completed : 19:17 Synopsis: 22MCC0045 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 19:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:29 Time Completed : 19:34 Synopsis: 22MCC0046 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:34 Time Completed : 20:43 Synopsis: 22MCC0047 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 07:30 Synopsis: 22MCC0048 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:07 Time Completed : 08:42 Synopsis: 22MCC0049 None LEO Incident Incident Address : N Arizona Ave Beaver Dam AZ 86432 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:38 Time Dispatched: 08:42 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:42 Synopsis: 22MCC0050 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:14 Time Dispatched: 09:15 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:16 Synopsis: 22MCC0051 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: 09:28 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:28 Synopsis: 22MCC0052 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: 09:44 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 22MCC0053 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched: 09:55 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:55 Synopsis: 22MCC0054 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:57 Time Completed : 12:58 Synopsis: 22MCC0055 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:02 Synopsis: 22MCC0056 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:02 Time Completed : 13:10 Synopsis: 22MCC0057 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Calais Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched: 13:47 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:47 Synopsis: 22MCC0058 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 16:00 Synopsis: 22MCC0059 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: 16:05 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:06 Synopsis: 22MCC0060 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:33 Time Completed : 16:34 Synopsis: 22MCC0061 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:34 Time Completed : 16:34 Synopsis: 22MCC0062 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:41 Time Completed : 16:44 Synopsis: 22MCC0063 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 17:46 Time Dispatched: 17:47 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:47 Synopsis: 22MCE0001 Radar Trailer Deployment Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:27 Time Completed : 08:39 Synopsis: 22MCE0002 Parking Problem Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 08:57 Synopsis: 22MCE0003 Vacation Check Incident Address : Sunshine Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:16 Time Completed : 09:18 Synopsis: 22MCE0004 Vacation Check Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 09:27 Synopsis: 22MCE0005 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:23 Synopsis: 22MDC0004 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J7 Time Reported: 09:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 12:04 Synopsis: An adult male booked on a court sentence committment from Mesquite Municipal Court. 22MDC0005 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J7 Time Reported: 07:14 Time Dispatched: 07:20 Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 09:02 Synopsis: One female adult taken into custody at the Mesquite Detention Center on a Mesquite Municipal Court warrant. 22MDC0006 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: H Rodriguez Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J7 Time Reported: 10:59 Time Dispatched: 11:19 Time Arrived : 12:31 Time Completed : 15:44 Synopsis: Transported one adult male to the Clark County Detention Center. 