22ACO0032 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:36 Time Completed : 06:45
Synopsis:
22ACO0033 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:49 Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:
22MCC0043 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:20 Time Completed : 18:37
Synopsis:
22MCC0044 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 19:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:04 Time Completed : 19:17
Synopsis:
22MCC0045 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 19:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:29 Time Completed : 19:34
Synopsis:
22MCC0046 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:34 Time Completed : 20:43
Synopsis:
220103006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 06:39
Synopsis:
220103007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:36 Time Completed : 06:39
Synopsis:
220103008 Alarm
Incident Address : Palmer Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:01 Time Dispatched: 07:03
Time Arrived : 07:05 Time Completed : 07:07
Synopsis:
220103009 Found Property
Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:25 Time Completed : 07:55
Synopsis:
An officer completed a report for property that was found in the roadway.
220103010 Found Property
Incident Address : Turtleback Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:16 Time Dispatched: 08:21
Time Arrived : 08:27 Time Completed : 08:40
Synopsis:
220103011 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:25 Time Completed : 08:27
Synopsis:
220103012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:56 Time Dispatched: 08:58
Time Arrived : 08:56 Time Completed : 08:59
Synopsis:
220103013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:08 Time Completed : 09:09
Synopsis:
220103014 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Appletree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed :
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:23
Synopsis:
220103015 Fraud
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman
Disposition : A Active
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: 13:27
Time Arrived : 13:28 Time Completed : 13:46
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: 10:46
Time Arrived : 10:52 Time Completed : 11:17
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a business in reference to a fraud. The investigation is
currently ongoing.
220103016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:39 Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:
220103017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 11:11
Synopsis:
220103018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:17 Time Completed : 11:18
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:18 Time Completed : 11:27
Synopsis:
220103019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:07 Time Completed : 12:11
Synopsis:
220103020 Theft
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:46
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched: 12:24
Time Arrived : 12:29 Time Completed : 15:56
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a theft where an iPad was stolen. One adult female was
cited for petit larceny.
220103021 Wanted Person
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:42 Time Dispatched: 13:46
Time Arrived : 13:49 Time Completed : 14:28
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:42 Time Dispatched: 13:46
Time Arrived : 13:50 Time Completed : 14:44
Synopsis:
Officers made contact with a female adult who had an active warrant. The female
was arrested for her warrant.
220103022 Property Return
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220103023 Abandoned Vehicle
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:14 Time Dispatched: 14:30
Time Arrived : 14:38 Time Completed : 14:43
Synopsis:
220103024 Identification Check
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:34 Time Dispatched: 14:48
Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 15:10
Synopsis:
220103025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched: 14:55
Time Arrived : 14:44 Time Completed : 14:48
Synopsis:
220103026 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Sublimity Crst
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:05 Time Completed : 15:11
Synopsis:
220103027 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220103028 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:23 Time Completed : 15:25
Synopsis:
220103029 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Stout
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 15:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:28
Synopsis:
220103030 Person On Foot
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 16:48
Synopsis:
220103031 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched: 16:41
Time Arrived : 16:43 Time Completed : 16:57
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:39
Synopsis:
220103032 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & GREEN PARK Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman, R Hughes, L Stewart
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:26
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched: 17:22
Time Arrived : 17:24 Time Completed : 17:27
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:26
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched: 17:26
Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:57
Synopsis:
Officers arrested an adult female for an active bench warrant out of Mesquite
Municipal Court.
220103033 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Great Divide Trl
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:02 Time Dispatched: 18:12
Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 18:32
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:02 Time Dispatched: 18:12
Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 18:35
Synopsis:
220103034 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 18:28
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 18:11 Time Dispatched: 21:28
Time Arrived : 18:13 Time Completed : 19:11
Synopsis:
A detective located a male at a casino with a local warrant and placed the male
under arrest.
220103035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:29 Time Completed : 18:30
Synopsis:
220103036 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Peartree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:31 Time Dispatched: 18:35
Time Arrived : 18:40 Time Completed : 19:10
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:31 Time Dispatched: 18:35
Time Arrived : 18:40 Time Completed : 18:47
Synopsis:
220103037 Trespassing
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, J Stout
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:46
Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 18:53
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:47
Time Arrived : 18:48 Time Completed : 19:21
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:46
Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 19:03
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a casino and one adult male was arrested for breach of
peace and trespassing.
220103038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 19:41
Time Arrived : 18:53 Time Completed : 18:59
Synopsis:
220103039 Stolen Vehicle
Incident Address : Turtleback Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout
Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:56 Time Dispatched: 19:21
Time Arrived : 19:22 Time Completed :
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 18:56 Time Dispatched: 19:03
Time Arrived : 19:05 Time Completed : 20:35
Synopsis:
An Officer took a report of a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was later
located and returned to the owner.
220103040 Wanted Person
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Woods
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:09 Time Dispatched: 19:12
Time Arrived : 19:12 Time Completed : 19:49
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 19:09 Time Dispatched: 21:00
Time Arrived : 19:11 Time Completed : 21:28
Synopsis:
A detective made contact with a male at a casino with a local warrant. The male
was placed under arrest and was charged with additional charges after being
placed under arrest.
220103041 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:46 Time Dispatched: 19:49
Time Arrived : 19:50 Time Completed : 19:57
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:46 Time Dispatched: 19:49
Time Arrived : 19:50 Time Completed : 00:36
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:46 Time Dispatched: 19:49
Time Arrived : 19:52 Time Completed : 19:56
Synopsis:
One adult male was arrested for DUI and traffic offenses.
220104001 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:53 Time Completed : 00:59
Synopsis:
220104002 Alarm
Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:31 Time Dispatched: 01:34
Time Arrived : 01:39 Time Completed : 01:50
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:31 Time Dispatched: 01:34
Time Arrived : 01:39 Time Completed : 01:44
Synopsis:
220104003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:50 Time Dispatched: 03:08
Time Arrived : 02:50 Time Completed : 02:58
Synopsis:
220104004 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : WILLIS CARRIER CYN
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:58 Time Completed : 03:08
Synopsis:
220104005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:36 Time Completed : 03:42
Synopsis:
220104006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 04:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:46 Time Completed : 04:47
Synopsis:
220104007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 04:47 Time Dispatched: 04:56
Time Arrived : 04:47 Time Completed : 04:48
Synopsis:
220104008 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 04:57 Time Dispatched: 04:57
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 04:58
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 04:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:57 Time Completed : 05:09
Synopsis:
220104009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:45 Time Completed : 05:48
Synopsis:
220104010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 06:37
Synopsis:
220104011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:36 Time Completed : 06:36
Synopsis:
220104012 Stolen Vehicle
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:53 Time Dispatched: 08:24
Time Arrived : 08:30 Time Completed : 09:45
Synopsis:
Officers took a report of a stolen ATV. This incident is still ongoing.
220104013 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: 08:35
Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 09:08
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: 08:35
Time Arrived : 08:43 Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:
220104014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:23
Synopsis:
220104015 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 10:12
Synopsis:
220104017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:10
Synopsis:
220104018 Burglary
Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:12 Time Dispatched: 10:14
Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:
An officer responded in reference stolen property and a report was taken.
220104019 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Yucca St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:10 Time Dispatched: 10:31
Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:
220104021 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:24
Synopsis:
220104023 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104024 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104025 Theft
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : A Active
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:40 Time Dispatched: 13:14
Time Arrived : 13:14 Time Completed : 13:14
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a report of a theft and a report was completed.
220104026 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104027 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104028 Abandoned Vehicle
Incident Address : Highland Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched: 11:37
Time Arrived : 11:37 Time Completed : 11:51
Synopsis:
220104029 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104030 Stolen Vehicle
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
Disposition : A Active
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:24 Time Completed : 13:48
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched: 12:14
Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 14:45
Synopsis:
Officers took a report for a stolen UTV that was recovered near where it was
stolen. This investigation is still ongoing.
220104031 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Grayce Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: 12:36
Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 12:55
Synopsis:
220104032 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:02
Synopsis:
220104033 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104034 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104035 Court Order
Incident Address : Rodeo Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:05 Time Dispatched: 14:09
Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 15:10
Synopsis:
220104036 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched: 15:02
Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:
220104037 Civil Matter
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 14:24 Time Dispatched: 14:56
Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 15:01
Synopsis:
220104038 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:19
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: 15:11
Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 15:21
Synopsis:
220104040 Alarm
Incident Address : Pinnacle Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:07 Time Dispatched: 16:13
Time Arrived : 16:13 Time Completed : 16:14
Synopsis:
220104041 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:33 Time Completed : 16:34
Synopsis:
220104042 Theft From Veh
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:35 Time Dispatched: 16:50
Time Arrived : 16:50 Time Completed : 17:14
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:35 Time Dispatched: 16:42
Time Arrived : 16:50 Time Completed : 19:04
Synopsis:
Officers took a report for a theft from a motor vehicle in a business parking
lot.
220104043 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Joshua Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Stout
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:42 Time Dispatched: 18:45
Time Arrived : 18:45 Time Completed : 18:47
Synopsis:
220104044 Information Report
Incident Address : S SECOND WEST St
Bunkerville NV 89007
Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart, J Stout
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:57 Time Dispatched: 18:17
Time Arrived : 18:23 Time Completed : 18:51
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:57 Time Dispatched: 18:24
Time Arrived : 18:24 Time Completed : 18:35
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:57 Time Dispatched: 18:24
Time Arrived : 18:28 Time Completed : 18:28
Synopsis:
22ACO0020 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:40
Synopsis:
22ACO0021 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:48 Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:
22ACO0022 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 07:31
Synopsis:
22ACO0023 Animal Complain
Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 11:12
Synopsis:
22ACO0024 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Lisa Lane
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:14 Time Completed : 12:16
Synopsis:
22ACO0025 Animal Licensing
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:43 Time Completed : 14:45
Synopsis:
22ACO0026 Animal Licensing
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:46 Time Completed : 14:47
Synopsis:
22ACO0027 Animal Licensing
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:19 Time Completed : 15:20
Synopsis:
22ACO0028 Animal Licensing
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:26
Synopsis:
22ACO0029 Animal Licensing
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 15:31
Synopsis:
22ACO0030 Animal Licensing
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 15:36
Synopsis:
22ACO0031 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:38 Time Completed : 15:39
Synopsis:
22ACO0032 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:36 Time Completed : 06:45
Synopsis:
22ACO0033 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:49 Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:
22ACO0034 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:
22ACO0035 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:46 Time Completed : 06:59
Synopsis:
22ACO0036 ACO Bunkerville Assist
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:04 Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:
22MCC0034 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:38 Time Completed : 09:01
Synopsis:
22MCC0035 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:23 Time Completed : 09:41
Synopsis:
22MCC0036 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 10:59 Time Dispatched: 11:02
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:02
Synopsis:
22MCC0037 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:13 Time Completed : 11:16
Synopsis:
22MCC0038 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : E Zion Blvd
Beaver Dam AZ 86432
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:17
Synopsis:
22MCC0039 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Z Blvd
Beaver Dam AZ 86432
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:04 Time Completed : 13:04
Synopsis:
22MCC0040 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:46 Time Completed : 15:09
Synopsis:
22MCC0041 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:13 Time Dispatched: 17:16
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:16
Synopsis:
22MCC0042 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:16 Time Completed : 17:56
Synopsis:
22MCC0043 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:20 Time Completed : 18:37
Synopsis:
22MCC0044 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 19:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:04 Time Completed : 19:17
Synopsis:
22MCC0045 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 19:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:29 Time Completed : 19:34
Synopsis:
22MCC0046 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:34 Time Completed : 20:43
Synopsis:
22MCC0047 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 07:30
Synopsis:
22MCC0048 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:07 Time Completed : 08:42
Synopsis:
22MCC0049 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : N Arizona Ave
Beaver Dam AZ 86432
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:38 Time Dispatched: 08:42
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:42
Synopsis:
22MCC0050 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:14 Time Dispatched: 09:15
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:16
Synopsis:
22MCC0051 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: 09:28
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:28
Synopsis:
22MCC0052 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: 09:44
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:
22MCC0053 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched: 09:55
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:55
Synopsis:
22MCC0054 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:57 Time Completed : 12:58
Synopsis:
22MCC0055 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:02
Synopsis:
22MCC0056 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:02 Time Completed : 13:10
Synopsis:
22MCC0057 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Calais Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched: 13:47
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:47
Synopsis:
22MCC0058 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:
22MCC0059 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: 16:05
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:06
Synopsis:
22MCC0060 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:33 Time Completed : 16:34
Synopsis:
22MCC0061 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:34 Time Completed : 16:34
Synopsis:
22MCC0062 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:41 Time Completed : 16:44
Synopsis:
22MCC0063 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 17:46 Time Dispatched: 17:47
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:47
Synopsis:
22MCE0001 Radar Trailer Deployment
Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:27 Time Completed : 08:39
Synopsis:
22MCE0002 Parking Problem
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 08:57
Synopsis:
22MCE0003 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:16 Time Completed : 09:18
Synopsis:
22MCE0004 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:
22MCE0005 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Appletree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed :
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:23
Synopsis:
22MDC0004 Court Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Rodriguez
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J7 Time Reported: 09:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 12:04
Synopsis:
An adult male booked on a court sentence committment from Mesquite Municipal
Court.
22MDC0005 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Rodriguez
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J7 Time Reported: 07:14 Time Dispatched: 07:20
Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 09:02
Synopsis:
One female adult taken into custody at the Mesquite Detention Center on a
Mesquite Municipal Court warrant.
22MDC0006 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: H Rodriguez
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J7 Time Reported: 10:59 Time Dispatched: 11:19
Time Arrived : 12:31 Time Completed : 15:44
Synopsis:
Transported one adult male to the Clark County Detention Center.
