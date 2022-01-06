01/05/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
                               Date: 01/03/22

                               Date: 01/03/22

220103033     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Great Divide Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 18:02      Time Dispatched: 18:12
	                    Time Arrived : 18:13      Time Completed : 18:32

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 18:02      Time Dispatched: 18:12
	                    Time Arrived : 18:13      Time Completed : 18:35
Synopsis:




220103034     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 18:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:13      Time Completed : 18:28

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 18:11      Time Dispatched: 21:28
	                    Time Arrived : 18:13      Time Completed : 19:11
Synopsis:

A detective located a male at a casino with a local warrant and placed the male
under arrest.


220103035     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 18:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:29      Time Completed : 18:30
Synopsis:




220103036     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Peartree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 18:31      Time Dispatched: 18:35
	                    Time Arrived : 18:40      Time Completed : 19:10

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 18:31      Time Dispatched: 18:35
	                    Time Arrived : 18:40      Time Completed : 18:47
Synopsis:




220103037     Trespassing
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, J Stout
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 18:42      Time Dispatched: 18:46
	                    Time Arrived : 18:51      Time Completed : 18:53

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 18:42      Time Dispatched: 18:47
	                    Time Arrived : 18:48      Time Completed : 19:21

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 18:42      Time Dispatched: 18:46
	                    Time Arrived : 18:51      Time Completed : 19:03
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a casino and one adult male was arrested for breach of
peace and trespassing.


220103038     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 18:53      Time Dispatched: 19:41
	                    Time Arrived : 18:53      Time Completed : 18:59
Synopsis:




220103039     Stolen Vehicle
	Incident Address : Turtleback Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout
	Disposition : ADF  Active, Dead File


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 18:56      Time Dispatched: 19:21
	                    Time Arrived : 19:22      Time Completed :

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 18:56      Time Dispatched: 19:03
	                    Time Arrived : 19:05      Time Completed : 20:35
Synopsis:

An Officer took a report of a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was later
located and returned to the owner.


220103040     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Woods
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 19:09      Time Dispatched: 19:12
	                    Time Arrived : 19:12      Time Completed : 19:49

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 19:09      Time Dispatched: 21:00
	                    Time Arrived : 19:11      Time Completed : 21:28
Synopsis:

A detective made contact with a male at a casino with a local warrant. The male
was placed under arrest and was charged with additional charges after being
placed under arrest.


220103041     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 19:46      Time Dispatched: 19:49
	                    Time Arrived : 19:50      Time Completed : 19:57

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 19:46      Time Dispatched: 19:49
	                    Time Arrived : 19:50      Time Completed : 00:36

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 19:46      Time Dispatched: 19:49
	                    Time Arrived : 19:52      Time Completed : 19:56
Synopsis:

One adult male was arrested for DUI and traffic offenses.


220104001     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 00:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:53      Time Completed : 00:59
Synopsis:




220104002     Alarm
	Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 01:31      Time Dispatched: 01:34
	                    Time Arrived : 01:39      Time Completed : 01:50

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 01:31      Time Dispatched: 01:34
	                    Time Arrived : 01:39      Time Completed : 01:44
Synopsis:




220104003     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 02:50      Time Dispatched: 03:08
	                    Time Arrived : 02:50      Time Completed : 02:58
Synopsis:




220104004     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : WILLIS CARRIER CYN
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 02:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:58      Time Completed : 03:08
Synopsis:




220104005     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 03:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:36      Time Completed : 03:42
Synopsis:




220104006     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 04:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:46      Time Completed : 04:47
Synopsis:




220104007     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 04:47      Time Dispatched: 04:56
	                    Time Arrived : 04:47      Time Completed : 04:48
Synopsis:




220104008     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 04:57      Time Dispatched: 04:57
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 04:58

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 04:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:57      Time Completed : 05:09
Synopsis:




220104009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 05:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:45      Time Completed : 05:48
Synopsis:




220104010     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 06:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:35      Time Completed : 06:37
Synopsis:




220104011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 06:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:36      Time Completed : 06:36
Synopsis:




220104012     Stolen Vehicle
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 07:53      Time Dispatched: 08:24
	                    Time Arrived : 08:30      Time Completed : 09:45
Synopsis:

Officers took a report of a stolen ATV. This incident is still ongoing.


220104013     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 08:33      Time Dispatched: 08:35
	                    Time Arrived : 08:39      Time Completed : 09:08

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 08:33      Time Dispatched: 08:35
	                    Time Arrived : 08:43      Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:




220104014     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:21      Time Completed : 09:23
Synopsis:




220104015     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104016     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 10:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:04      Time Completed : 10:12
Synopsis:




220104017     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 10:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:08      Time Completed : 10:10
Synopsis:




220104018     Burglary
	Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : ADF  Active, Dead File


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 10:12      Time Dispatched: 10:14
	                    Time Arrived : 10:30      Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:

An officer responded in reference stolen property and a report was taken.


220104019     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Yucca St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 10:10      Time Dispatched: 10:31
	                    Time Arrived : 10:36      Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:




220104021     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 10:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:23      Time Completed : 10:24
Synopsis:




220104023     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104024     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104025     Theft
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 10:40      Time Dispatched: 13:14
	                    Time Arrived : 13:14      Time Completed : 13:14
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a report of a theft and a report was completed.


220104026     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104027     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104028     Abandoned Vehicle
	Incident Address : Highland Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 11:34      Time Dispatched: 11:37
	                    Time Arrived : 11:37      Time Completed : 11:51
Synopsis:




220104029     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104030     Stolen Vehicle
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 12:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:24      Time Completed : 13:48

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 12:09      Time Dispatched: 12:14
	                    Time Arrived : 12:19      Time Completed : 14:45
Synopsis:

Officers took a report for a stolen UTV that was recovered near where it was
stolen. This investigation is still ongoing.


220104031     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Grayce Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 12:13      Time Dispatched: 12:36
	                    Time Arrived : 12:36      Time Completed : 12:55
Synopsis:




220104032     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 12:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:00      Time Completed : 13:02
Synopsis:




220104033     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104034     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104035     Court Order
	Incident Address : Rodeo Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 14:05      Time Dispatched: 14:09
	                    Time Arrived : 14:14      Time Completed : 15:10
Synopsis:




220104036     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 14:12      Time Dispatched: 15:02
	                    Time Arrived : 15:03      Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:




220104037     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 14:24      Time Dispatched: 14:56
	                    Time Arrived : 14:56      Time Completed : 15:01
Synopsis:




220104038     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104039     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 15:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:19

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 15:02      Time Dispatched: 15:11
	                    Time Arrived : 15:11      Time Completed : 15:21
Synopsis:




220104040     Alarm
	Incident Address : Pinnacle Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 16:07      Time Dispatched: 16:13
	                    Time Arrived : 16:13      Time Completed : 16:14
Synopsis:




220104041     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 16:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:33      Time Completed : 16:34
Synopsis:




220104042     Theft From Veh
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
	Disposition : ADF  Active, Dead File


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 16:35      Time Dispatched: 16:50
	                    Time Arrived : 16:50      Time Completed : 17:14

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 16:35      Time Dispatched: 16:42
	                    Time Arrived : 16:50      Time Completed : 19:04
Synopsis:

Officers took a report for a theft from a motor vehicle in a business parking
lot.


220104043     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Joshua Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Stout
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 17:42      Time Dispatched: 18:45
	                    Time Arrived : 18:45      Time Completed : 18:47
Synopsis:




220104044     Information Report
	Incident Address : S SECOND WEST St
	                   Bunkerville          NV 89007
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart, J Stout
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 17:57      Time Dispatched: 18:17
	                    Time Arrived : 18:23      Time Completed : 18:51

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 17:57      Time Dispatched: 18:24
	                    Time Arrived : 18:24      Time Completed : 18:35

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 17:57      Time Dispatched: 18:24
	                    Time Arrived : 18:28      Time Completed : 18:28
Synopsis:




22ACO0020     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:38      Time Completed : 06:40
Synopsis:




22ACO0021     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:48      Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:




22ACO0022     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:52      Time Completed : 07:31
Synopsis:




22ACO0023     Animal Complain
	Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 11:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:11      Time Completed : 11:12
Synopsis:




22ACO0024     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Lisa Lane
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:14      Time Completed : 12:16
Synopsis:




22ACO0025     Animal Licensing
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 14:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:43      Time Completed : 14:45
Synopsis:




22ACO0026     Animal Licensing
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 14:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:46      Time Completed : 14:47
Synopsis:




22ACO0027     Animal Licensing
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 15:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:19      Time Completed : 15:20
Synopsis:




22ACO0028     Animal Licensing
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 15:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:26      Time Completed : 15:26
Synopsis:




22ACO0029     Animal Licensing
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 15:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:31      Time Completed : 15:31
Synopsis:




22ACO0030     Animal Licensing
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 15:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:35      Time Completed : 15:36
Synopsis:




22ACO0031     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:38      Time Completed : 15:39
Synopsis:




22ACO0032     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:36      Time Completed : 06:45
Synopsis:




22ACO0033     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:49      Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:




22ACO0034     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:42      Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:




22ACO0035     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:46      Time Completed : 06:59
Synopsis:




22ACO0036     ACO Bunkerville Assist
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:04      Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:




22MCC0034     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 08:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:38      Time Completed : 09:01
Synopsis:




22MCC0035     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 09:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:23      Time Completed : 09:41
Synopsis:




22MCC0036     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 10:59      Time Dispatched: 11:02
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:02
Synopsis:




22MCC0037     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 11:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:13      Time Completed : 11:16
Synopsis:




22MCC0038     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : E Zion Blvd
	                   Beaver Dam           AZ 86432
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 11:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:16      Time Completed : 11:17
Synopsis:




22MCC0039     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Z Blvd
	                   Beaver Dam           AZ 86432
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 13:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:04      Time Completed : 13:04
Synopsis:




22MCC0040     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 14:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:46      Time Completed : 15:09
Synopsis:




22MCC0041     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 17:13      Time Dispatched: 17:16
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:16
Synopsis:




22MCC0042     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 17:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:16      Time Completed : 17:56
Synopsis:




22MCC0043     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 18:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:20      Time Completed : 18:37
Synopsis:




22MCC0044     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 19:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:04      Time Completed : 19:17
Synopsis:




22MCC0045     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 19:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:29      Time Completed : 19:34
Synopsis:




22MCC0046     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 20:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:34      Time Completed : 20:43
Synopsis:




22MCC0047     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 07:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:20      Time Completed : 07:30
Synopsis:




22MCC0048     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:07      Time Completed : 08:42
Synopsis:




22MCC0049     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : N Arizona Ave
	                   Beaver Dam           AZ 86432
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:38      Time Dispatched: 08:42
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:42
Synopsis:




22MCC0050     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:14      Time Dispatched: 09:15
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:16
Synopsis:




22MCC0051     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:26      Time Dispatched: 09:28
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:28
Synopsis:




22MCC0052     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:42      Time Dispatched: 09:44
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:




22MCC0053     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:53      Time Dispatched: 09:55
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:55
Synopsis:




22MCC0054     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 12:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:57      Time Completed : 12:58
Synopsis:




22MCC0055     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 12:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:00      Time Completed : 13:02
Synopsis:




22MCC0056     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 13:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:02      Time Completed : 13:10
Synopsis:




22MCC0057     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Calais Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 13:45      Time Dispatched: 13:47
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:47
Synopsis:




22MCC0058     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 15:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:31      Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:




22MCC0059     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 16:04      Time Dispatched: 16:05
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:06
Synopsis:




22MCC0060     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 16:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:33      Time Completed : 16:34
Synopsis:




22MCC0061     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 16:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:34      Time Completed : 16:34
Synopsis:




22MCC0062     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 16:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:41      Time Completed : 16:44
Synopsis:




22MCC0063     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 17:46      Time Dispatched: 17:47
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:47
Synopsis:




22MCE0001     Radar Trailer Deployment
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:27      Time Completed : 08:39
Synopsis:




22MCE0002     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:39      Time Completed : 08:57
Synopsis:




22MCE0003     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:16      Time Completed : 09:18
Synopsis:




22MCE0004     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:26      Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:




22MCE0005     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Appletree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 10:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:16      Time Completed :

	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:23
Synopsis:




22MDC0004     Court Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Rodriguez
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J7            Time Reported: 09:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:21      Time Completed : 12:04
Synopsis:

An adult male booked on a court sentence committment from Mesquite Municipal
Court.


22MDC0005     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Rodriguez
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J7            Time Reported: 07:14      Time Dispatched: 07:20
	                    Time Arrived : 07:20      Time Completed : 09:02
Synopsis:

One female adult taken into custody at the Mesquite Detention Center on a
Mesquite Municipal Court warrant.


22MDC0006     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: H Rodriguez
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J7            Time Reported: 10:59      Time Dispatched: 11:19
	                    Time Arrived : 12:31      Time Completed : 15:44
Synopsis:

Transported one adult male to the Clark County Detention Center.


