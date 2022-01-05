Virgin Valley Little League Spring 2022 Registration

To Register, go online at https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/virginvalleylittleleague

(Note: The registration website is mobile friendly – in fact it is designed to work better on phones/tablets so if you have trouble on a desktop/laptop, try your phone or tablet)

Click on the REGISTRATION INFO tab Select AVAILABLE PROGRAMS Select the proper division for your child and click on +Register Now Create an account Fill out all information on the next page Select Register My Players Fill in all information as required View / Accept Little League Privacy Policy Select Clothing sizes For the Residency & School information, select school. When asked to upload proof of school, just click CONTINUE – YOU DO NOT NEED TO UPLOAD ANY DOCUMENTS After registering and paying, you will get a confirmation email with Little League Medical Form attached. Parent/Guardian must sign this form and please bring to the Skills Day REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2022. A Concussion Policy and Covid Statement will be available at Skills Day to sign. Additional Medical Forms will also be available. You will see a charge on your credit card from Virgin Valley Little League

Notes: There is a $3 per order service charge and a 3.4% credit card processing fee.

These fees are being paid for by The Virgin Valley Little League.

If you have any questions, please email us at vvllmesquitenv@gmail.com

If there is any one that is interested in coaching, umpiring or volunteering please inquire with the Leisure Services Department or Virgin Valley Little League there is a form you must fill out, we appreciate everyone’s involvement and dedication to the program and especially the youth of the valleys’.

SKILLS DAY will be SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2022 – at Virgin Valley High School.

ALL REGISTRANTS MUST ATTEND SKILLS DAY

BASEBALL

Minors (Ages 8-10) 10:00AM – 11:15AM

Majors (Ages 11-12) 11:30AM – 12:45PM

Juniors (Ages 13-14) 1:00PM – 2:15PM

SOFTBALL

Minors (Ages 8-11) 10:00AM – 11:15AM

Juniors (Ages 12-14) 11:30AM – 12:45PM

For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/. Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov for more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill