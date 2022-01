01/04/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 01/02/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220102032 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, J Cheney, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6201 Time Reported: 18:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:31 Time Completed : 19:09 Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 18:26 Time Dispatched: 18:31 Time Arrived : 18:33 Time Completed : 19:04 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 18:26 Time Dispatched: 18:31 Time Arrived : 18:32 Time Completed : 18:40 Synopsis: 220102033 K9 Search Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 18:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:40 Time Completed : 19:29 Synopsis: 220102034 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 19:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:44 Time Completed : 20:14 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 19:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:43 Time Completed : 20:13 Synopsis: 220102035 Juvenile Problem Incident Address : N Yucca St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:48 Time Completed : 20:01 Synopsis: 220102036 Citizen Assist Incident Address : N Yucca St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:03 Time Completed : 20:13 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:02 Time Dispatched: 20:04 Time Arrived : 20:04 Time Completed : 20:06 Synopsis: 220102037 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, J Stout, J Cheney, D Woods, D Alejo Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: 6201 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: 20:45 Time Arrived : 20:34 Time Completed : 22:24 Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: 20:34 Time Arrived : 20:36 Time Completed : Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:38 Time Completed : 20:44 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: 20:35 Time Arrived : 20:43 Time Completed : 20:44 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: 20:35 Time Arrived : 20:36 Time Completed : 20:44 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: 20:35 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 20:42 Synopsis: An officer stopped a subject suspected of being intoxicated in the roadway. 01/04/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 01/02/22

220102007 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:04 Time Dispatched: 06:25 Time Arrived : 06:28 Time Completed : 08:20 Synopsis: An officer responded to a hit and run incident and a report was taken. 220102008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:56 Time Completed : 07:58 Synopsis: 220102009 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Colleen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:11 Time Dispatched: 08:37 Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:51 Synopsis: 220102010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Colleen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:51 Time Completed : 08:59 Synopsis: 220102011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Colleen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 09:07 Synopsis: 220102012 Follow Up Investigation Incident Address : Colleen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:09 Time Completed : 09:16 Synopsis: 220102013 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:33 Time Completed : 10:43 Synopsis: One adult male turned himself in for a warrant out of Mesquite. The male was arrested for the warrant. 220102014 Traffic Stop Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 09:52 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 09:57 Synopsis: 220102015 Traffic Problem Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & CRYSTAL Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:59 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 220102016 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: 10:30 Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:35 Synopsis: The police received a suspicious letter and a report was taken. 220102017 Suicidal Person Incident Address : Muirfield Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: 10:36 Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 12:16 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 11:34 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: 10:35 Time Arrived : 10:41 Time Completed : 11:01 Synopsis: An officer responded to a suicidal female. The female was transported to the hospital and admitted. 220102018 Found Person Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:00 Time Dispatched: 11:03 Time Arrived : 11:05 Time Completed : 11:10 Synopsis: 220102019 Traffic Problem Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & BULLDOG Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:23 Time Dispatched: 12:28 Time Arrived : 12:28 Time Completed : 12:34 Synopsis: 220102020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 12:36 Synopsis: 220102021 Missing Person Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:33 Time Dispatched: 13:49 Time Arrived : 13:49 Time Completed : 14:44 Synopsis: An officer spoke with a female about a missing family member and a missing person report was completed. 220102022 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:51 Time Dispatched: 12:56 Time Arrived : 12:58 Time Completed : 13:26 Synopsis: Officers cited an adult male for trespassing at a casino. 220102023 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:25 Time Dispatched: 14:13 Time Arrived : 14:13 Time Completed : 14:35 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:25 Time Dispatched: 13:43 Time Arrived : 13:26 Time Completed : 14:46 Synopsis: Officer arrested an adult female who was trespassing at casino and refused to leave property. 220102024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 13:58 Synopsis: 220102025 Alarm Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:19 Time Dispatched: 14:22 Time Arrived : 14:22 Time Completed : 14:25 Synopsis: 220102026 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Bird Rock Run Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: 15:33 Time Arrived : 15:37 Time Completed : 15:57 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: 15:36 Time Arrived : 15:36 Time Completed : 15:55 Synopsis: 220102027 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: 15:44 Time Arrived : 15:49 Time Completed : 15:55 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: 15:44 Time Arrived : 15:52 Time Completed : 15:56 Synopsis: 220102028 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Reber Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman, M Diaz, J Stout Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:58 Time Arrived : 16:02 Time Completed : 16:22 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:57 Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 17:27 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:58 Time Arrived : 16:02 Time Completed : 16:22 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:57 Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 16:29 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:57 Time Arrived : 16:06 Time Completed : 16:21 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic. One adult male was arrested for domestic battery. 220102029 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:26 Time Dispatched: 16:34 Time Arrived : 16:34 Time Completed : 16:43 Synopsis: 220102030 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: 17:08 Time Arrived : 17:09 Time Completed : 17:12 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: 17:02 Time Arrived : 17:02 Time Completed : 17:13 Synopsis: 220102031 Alarm Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:17 Time Dispatched: 17:19 Time Arrived : 17:33 Time Completed : 17:34 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:17 Time Dispatched: 17:21 Time Arrived : 17:21 Time Completed : 17:22 Synopsis: 220102032 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, J Cheney, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6201 Time Reported: 18:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:31 Time Completed : 19:09 Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 18:26 Time Dispatched: 18:31 Time Arrived : 18:33 Time Completed : 19:04 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 18:26 Time Dispatched: 18:31 Time Arrived : 18:32 Time Completed : 18:40 Synopsis: 220102033 K9 Search Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 18:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:40 Time Completed : 19:29 Synopsis: 220102034 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 19:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:44 Time Completed : 20:14 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 19:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:43 Time Completed : 20:13 Synopsis: 220102035 Juvenile Problem Incident Address : N Yucca St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:48 Time Completed : 20:01 Synopsis: 220102036 Citizen Assist Incident Address : N Yucca St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:03 Time Completed : 20:13 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:02 Time Dispatched: 20:04 Time Arrived : 20:04 Time Completed : 20:06 Synopsis: 220102037 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, J Stout, J Cheney, D Woods, D Alejo Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: 6201 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: 20:45 Time Arrived : 20:34 Time Completed : 22:24 Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: 20:34 Time Arrived : 20:36 Time Completed : Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:38 Time Completed : 20:44 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: 20:35 Time Arrived : 20:43 Time Completed : 20:44 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: 20:35 Time Arrived : 20:36 Time Completed : 20:44 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: 20:35 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 20:42 Synopsis: An officer stopped a subject suspected of being intoxicated in the roadway. One adult male was arrested for obstruction and intoxicated person in a roadway. 220102038 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : JENSEN Dr & RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:44 Time Completed : 21:12 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:32 Time Dispatched: 23:40 Time Arrived : 20:38 Time Completed : 22:24 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:38 Time Completed : 21:07 Synopsis: An officer observed a traffic violation. One adult male was arrested for DUI second offense and fail to maintain lane. 220102040 Agency Assistance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:06 Time Dispatched: 22:10 Time Arrived : 22:15 Time Completed : 22:24 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 22:06 Time Dispatched: 22:10 Time Arrived : 22:13 Time Completed : 23:06 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 22:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:10 Synopsis: 220102041 Civil Matter Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, J Cheney, D Woods, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6201 Time Reported: 22:20 Time Dispatched: 22:24 Time Arrived : 22:27 Time Completed : 22:49 Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 22:20 Time Dispatched: 22:26 Time Arrived : 22:29 Time Completed : 22:49 Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:20 Time Dispatched: 22:24 Time Arrived : 22:26 Time Completed : 22:47 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:20 Time Dispatched: 22:24 Time Arrived : 22:28 Time Completed : 23:36 Synopsis: Officers were dispatched to two adult males fighting outside an apartment complex. It was determined there were no charges and the males agreed to go inside for the night. 220102042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 22:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 23:39 Synopsis: 220103001 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:36 Time Completed : 00:40 Synopsis: 220103002 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:01 Time Dispatched: 03:02 Time Arrived : 03:15 Time Completed : 03:39 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:02 Time Completed : 03:38 Synopsis: 220103003 Intoxicated Person Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:49 Time Dispatched: 03:50 Time Arrived : 03:54 Time Completed : 05:52 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 03:49 Time Dispatched: 03:50 Time Arrived : 03:54 Time Completed : 05:07 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:49 Time Dispatched: 03:50 Time Arrived : 03:51 Time Completed : 05:13 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated female at a casino. One female was issued a citation for trespassing and breach of peace. 220103004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:13 Time Dispatched: 05:13 Time Arrived : 05:13 Time Completed : 05:23 Synopsis: 220103005 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 05:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:08 Time Completed : 06:01 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 05:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:01 Time Completed : 06:23 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:53 Time Dispatched: 06:07 Time Arrived : 06:16 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: Officers cited and released an adult male for trespassing at a casino. 220103006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 06:39 Synopsis: 220103007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:36 Time Completed : 06:39 Synopsis: 220103008 Alarm Incident Address : Palmer Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:01 Time Dispatched: 07:03 Time Arrived : 07:05 Time Completed : 07:07 Synopsis: 220103009 Found Property Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:25 Time Completed : 07:55 Synopsis: An officer completed a report for property that was found in the roadway. 220103010 Found Property Incident Address : Turtleback Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:16 Time Dispatched: 08:21 Time Arrived : 08:27 Time Completed : 08:40 Synopsis: 220103011 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:25 Time Completed : 08:27 Synopsis: 220103012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:56 Time Dispatched: 08:58 Time Arrived : 08:56 Time Completed : 08:59 Synopsis: 220103013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:08 Time Completed : 09:09 Synopsis: 220103014 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:23 Synopsis: 220103015 Fraud Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: 13:27 Time Arrived : 13:28 Time Completed : 13:46 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: 10:46 Time Arrived : 10:52 Time Completed : 11:17 Synopsis: Officers responded to a business in reference to a fraud. The investigation is currently ongoing. 220103016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:39 Time Completed : 10:40 Synopsis: 220103017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 11:11 Synopsis: 220103018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:17 Time Completed : 11:18 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:18 Time Completed : 11:27 Synopsis: 220103019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:07 Time Completed : 12:11 Synopsis: 220103020 Theft Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:46 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched: 12:24 Time Arrived : 12:29 Time Completed : 15:56 Synopsis: Officers responded to a theft where an iPad was stolen. One adult female was cited for petit larceny. 220103021 Wanted Person Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:42 Time Dispatched: 13:46 Time Arrived : 13:49 Time Completed : 14:28 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:42 Time Dispatched: 13:46 Time Arrived : 13:50 Time Completed : 14:44 Synopsis: Officers made contact with a female adult who had an active warrant. The female was arrested for her warrant. 220103022 Property Return Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220103023 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:14 Time Dispatched: 14:30 Time Arrived : 14:38 Time Completed : 14:43 Synopsis: 220103024 Identification Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:34 Time Dispatched: 14:48 Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 15:10 Synopsis: 220103025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched: 14:55 Time Arrived : 14:44 Time Completed : 14:48 Synopsis: 220103026 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Sublimity Crst Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:05 Time Completed : 15:11 Synopsis: 220103027 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220103028 Traffic Problem Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:23 Time Completed : 15:25 Synopsis: 220103029 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 15:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:28 Synopsis: 220103030 Person On Foot Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 16:48 Synopsis: 220103031 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched: 16:41 Time Arrived : 16:43 Time Completed : 16:57 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:39 Synopsis: 220103032 Traffic Stop Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & GREEN PARK Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman, R Hughes, L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:26 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched: 17:22 Time Arrived : 17:24 Time Completed : 17:27 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:26 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched: 17:26 Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:57 Synopsis: Officers arrested an adult female for an active bench warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court. 22ACO0011 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:32 Synopsis: 22ACO0012 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:54 Synopsis: 22ACO0013 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:48 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 22ACO0014 Animal complaint Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched: 09:18 Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 09:37 Synopsis: 22ACO0015 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:15 Time Completed : 11:18 Synopsis: 22ACO0016 Animal complaint Incident Address : DIAGONAL St Bunkerville NV 89007 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 16:18 Time Dispatched: 16:43 Time Arrived : 16:43 Time Completed : 16:51 Synopsis: 22ACO0017 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:40 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 22ACO0018 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 06:47 Synopsis: 22ACO0019 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardt Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:59 Time Completed : 06:38 Synopsis: 22ACO0020 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: 22ACO0021 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:48 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 22ACO0022 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 07:31 Synopsis: 22ACO0023 Animal Complain Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 11:12 Synopsis: 22ACO0024 Animal complaint Incident Address : Lisa Lane Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:14 Time Completed : 12:16 Synopsis: 22ACO0025 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:43 Time Completed : 14:45 Synopsis: 22ACO0026 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:46 Time Completed : 14:47 Synopsis: 22ACO0027 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:19 Time Completed : 15:20 Synopsis: 22ACO0028 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:26 Synopsis: 22ACO0029 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 15:31 Synopsis: 22ACO0030 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 15:36 Synopsis: 22ACO0031 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:38 Time Completed : 15:39 Synopsis: 22MCC0019 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Oakmont Rdg Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:59 Time Completed : 07:59 Synopsis: 22MCC0020 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:06 Time Completed : 08:19 Synopsis: 22MCC0021 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Hwy 91 Scenic AZ Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:57 Time Completed : 08:58 Synopsis: 22MCC0022 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:52 Synopsis: 22MCC0023 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 10:06 Synopsis: 22MCC0024 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:03 Time Completed : 13:03 Synopsis: 22MCC0025 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:17 Time Completed : 14:35 Synopsis: 22MCC0026 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 15:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:21 Time Completed : 16:12 Synopsis: 22MCC0027 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:30 Time Completed : 16:18 Synopsis: 22MCC0028 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:18 Time Completed : 16:33 Synopsis: 22MCC0029 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Burns Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:42 Synopsis: 22MCC0030 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:49 Time Completed : 20:49 Synopsis: 22MCC0031 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:06 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:06 Synopsis: 22MCC0032 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:06 Synopsis: 22MCC0033 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:12 Time Dispatched: 21:13 Time Arrived : 21:14 Time Completed : 22:21 Synopsis: 22MCC0034 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:38 Time Completed : 09:01 Synopsis: 22MCC0035 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:23 Time Completed : 09:41 Synopsis: 22MCC0036 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 10:59 Time Dispatched: 11:02 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:02 Synopsis: 22MCC0037 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:13 Time Completed : 11:16 Synopsis: 22MCC0038 None LEO Incident Incident Address : E Zion Blvd Beaver Dam AZ 86432 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:17 Synopsis: 22MCC0039 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Z Blvd Beaver Dam AZ 86432 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:04 Time Completed : 13:04 Synopsis: 22MCC0040 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:46 Time Completed : 15:09 Synopsis: 22MCC0041 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:13 Time Dispatched: 17:16 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:16 Synopsis: 22MCC0042 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:16 Time Completed : 17:56 Synopsis: 22MCE0001 Radar Trailer Deployment Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:27 Time Completed : 08:39 Synopsis: 22MCE0002 Parking Problem Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 08:57 Synopsis: 22MCE0003 Vacation Check Incident Address : Sunshine Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:16 Time Completed : 09:18 Synopsis: 22MCE0004 Vacation Check Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 09:27 Synopsis: 22MCE0005 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:23 Synopsis: 22MDC0001 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Knight Disposition : D Transfered other agency Unit: J6 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched: 13:06 Time Arrived : 14:16 Time Completed : 17:31 Synopsis: Two adult subjects transported to the Clark County Detention Center. 22MDC0002 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Responding Officers: B Knight Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J6 Time Reported: 18:17 Time Dispatched: 21:48 Time Arrived : 19:39 Time Completed : 23:05 Synopsis: Transported two males to Clark County Detention Center. 22MDC0003 Safe Cell Hold Jail Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Empey Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J4 Time Reported: 20:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:56 Time Completed : 04:46 Synopsis: One male adult was placed in the safe cell for the safety of the detention center and staff, due to actions prior to being arrested. 22MDC0004 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J7 Time Reported: 09:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 12:04 Synopsis: An adult male booked on a court sentence committment from Mesquite Municipal Court. Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 01/02/22` and `18:00:00 01/03/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies