Mesquite resident Annie Black, currently representing District 19 in the Nevada Assembly, announced on twitter on Tuesday that she is entering the race for the U.S. Congress Fourth Congressional District seat currently held by Steven Horsford.

Hosford held the seat from 2010-2014, but then lost it to Mesquite’s Crescent Hardy. He took the seat back in 2018, again running against Hardy.

In her twitter post, Black said, “The Nevada I know and love is the land of opportunity, but Biden-Horsford economic policies are destroying our state and bankrupting Nevadans. I’m running for Congress to get our economy going again and to fight for every Nevadans chance to work for their American Dream ”

Black, 40, served on the Mesquite City Council in 2018 and in 2020 defeated incumbent Chris Edwards for the Assembly seat.

She will face a number of candidates in the Republican primary in June, including Sam Peters, a former U.S. Air Force officer, and Jessie Vargas, a former boxing champion. Also joining the race is Chance Bonaventura, who serves as an aid to Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore.