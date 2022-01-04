01/03/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
For more information please contact our Public Information
22ACO0009 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:32
Synopsis:
22ACO0010 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 06:30
Synopsis:
22MCC0010 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 19:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:12 Time Completed : 19:12
Synopsis:
22MCC0011 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:58 Time Completed : 19:58
Synopsis:
22MCC0012 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:02 Time Completed : 20:02
Synopsis:
22MCC0013 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 20:09
Synopsis:
22MCC0014 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Gean St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 20:47
Synopsis:
22MCC0015 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Gean St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:46 Time Completed : 21:46
Synopsis:
22MCC0016 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 21:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 21:59
Synopsis:
22MCC0017 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 22:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:08 Time Completed : 22:12
Synopsis:
22MCC0018 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 00:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:09 Time Completed : 00:12
Synopsis:
For more information please contact our Public Information
220101018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:21 Time Completed : 08:25
Synopsis:
220101019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:23
Synopsis:
220101020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:09 Time Completed : 09:11
Synopsis:
220101021 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:25 Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:
220101022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 09:41
Synopsis:
220101023 Stolen Vehicle
Incident Address : Hagens Aly
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:39 Time Dispatched: 09:43
Time Arrived : 09:55 Time Completed : 10:56
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a private parking lot reference a stolen vehicle. This
incident is still ongoing.
220101024 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:27
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:58
Synopsis:
Officers stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. One adult female passenger
was arrested for a warrant out of Mesquite.
220101025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:00 Time Completed : 11:05
Synopsis:
220101026 Alarm
Incident Address : Gypsum Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: 11:32
Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:
220101027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:
220101028 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:14 Time Completed : 12:20
Synopsis:
220101029 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:22 Time Completed : 12:25
Synopsis:
220101030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:53 Time Completed : 12:54
Synopsis:
220101031 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:14
Synopsis:
220101032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched: 13:17
Time Arrived : 13:22 Time Completed : 13:39
Synopsis:
220101033 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:32 Time Completed : 13:36
Synopsis:
220101034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:06 Time Completed : 14:07
Synopsis:
220101035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:09 Time Completed : 14:10
Synopsis:
220101036 Stolen Property
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman, M Magadan, M Diaz,
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: 16:04
Time Arrived : 16:05 Time Completed : 17:08
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: 17:57
Time Arrived : 18:03 Time Completed : 19:23
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:04 Time Completed : 20:08
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: 17:22
Time Arrived : 17:29 Time Completed : 17:41
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: 17:25
Time Arrived : 17:15 Time Completed : 18:19
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:16 Time Completed : 18:48
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:17 Time Completed : 17:43
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:32 Time Completed : 18:48
Synopsis:
Officers observed a suspicious vehicle in a casino parking lot. After an
investigation one adult female was arrested for possession of burglary tools and
possession of drug paraphernalia.
220101037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:08 Time Completed : 17:11
Synopsis:
220101038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:41 Time Completed : 18:06
Synopsis:
220101039 Keep The Peace
Incident Address : Reber Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched: 19:09
Time Arrived : 19:13 Time Completed : 19:34
Synopsis:
220101040 Weapon Offense IP
Incident Address : Milky Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, J Stout
Disposition : C Unfounded
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:49
Time Arrived : 18:56 Time Completed : 18:58
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:48
Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 19:03
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:48
Time Arrived : 18:56 Time Completed : 18:56
Synopsis:
220101041 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Moss Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:39 Time Dispatched: 19:43
Time Arrived : 19:50 Time Completed : 20:02
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:50 Time Completed : 20:17
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 19:39 Time Dispatched: 19:43
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:46
Synopsis:
220101042 Stalking
Incident Address : Second South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched: 20:18
Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 20:34
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched: 20:18
Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 20:35
Synopsis:
220101043 Alarm
Incident Address : Palmer Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: 20:34
Time Arrived : 20:39 Time Completed : 20:52
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: 20:35
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:50
Synopsis:
220101044 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:11 Time Completed : 21:21
Synopsis:
220101045 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:27 Time Completed : 21:30
Synopsis:
220101046 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: 21:54
Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 23:40
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: 22:44
Time Arrived : 22:17 Time Completed : 23:40
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: 21:55
Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 22:43
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a report of a trespass violator being on property. One
male was issued a citation for trespassing.
220101047 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: 02:34
Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 02:34
Synopsis:
Officers responded to trespass violator complaint from Security. One female was
arrested for trespassing and resisting an Officer.
220101048 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Stout
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 23:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:10 Time Completed : 23:49
Synopsis:
220101049 Controlled Substance Problem
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:40 Time Dispatched: 23:42
Time Arrived : 23:46 Time Completed : 03:02
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:40 Time Dispatched: 23:42
Time Arrived : 23:47 Time Completed : 00:07
Synopsis:
Security found a wallet containing methamphetamine and heroin. The owner of the
wallet was arrested for possession of Methamphetamine and heroin.
220102001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:08 Time Completed : 00:15
Synopsis:
220102002 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:10 Time Completed : 03:17
Synopsis:
220102003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 03:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:20 Time Completed : 03:29
Synopsis:
220102004 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:25 Time Completed : 03:35
Synopsis:
220102005 Trespassing
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:50 Time Completed : 04:31
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:56 Time Completed : 04:54
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a male who was trespassed from a casino. The male was
cited for trespassing.
220102006 Dead Body
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman, M Magadan, L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:49
Time Arrived : 06:23 Time Completed : 06:25
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:45 Time Completed : 06:25
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:05
Time Arrived : 05:13 Time Completed : 05:35
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:05
Time Arrived : 05:10 Time Completed : 06:08
Synopsis:
An Officer was dispatched to an agency assist for Mesquite Fire Department.
220102007 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:04 Time Dispatched: 06:25
Time Arrived : 06:28 Time Completed : 08:20
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a hit and run incident and a report was taken.
220102008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:56 Time Completed : 07:58
Synopsis:
220102009 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Colleen Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:11 Time Dispatched: 08:37
Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:51
Synopsis:
220102010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Colleen Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:51 Time Completed : 08:59
Synopsis:
220102011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Colleen Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 09:07
Synopsis:
220102012 Follow Up Investigation
Incident Address : Colleen Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:09 Time Completed : 09:16
Synopsis:
220102013 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:33 Time Completed : 10:43
Synopsis:
One adult male turned himself in for a warrant out of Mesquite. The male was
arrested for the warrant.
220102014 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 09:52
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 09:57
Synopsis:
220102015 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & CRYSTAL Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:59 Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:
220102016 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: 10:30
Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:35
Synopsis:
The police received a suspicious letter and a report was taken.
220102017 Suicidal Person
Incident Address : Muirfield Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: 10:36
Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 12:16
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 11:34
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: 10:35
Time Arrived : 10:41 Time Completed : 11:01
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a suicidal female. The female was transported to the
hospital and admitted.
220102018 Found Person
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:00 Time Dispatched: 11:03
Time Arrived : 11:05 Time Completed : 11:10
Synopsis:
220102019 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & BULLDOG Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:23 Time Dispatched: 12:28
Time Arrived : 12:28 Time Completed : 12:34
Synopsis:
220102020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 12:36
Synopsis:
220102021 Missing Person
Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:33 Time Dispatched: 13:49
Time Arrived : 13:49 Time Completed : 14:44
Synopsis:
An officer spoke with a female about a missing family member and a missing
person report was completed.
220102022 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:51 Time Dispatched: 12:56
Time Arrived : 12:58 Time Completed : 13:26
Synopsis:
Officers cited an adult male for trespassing at a casino.
220102023 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:25 Time Dispatched: 14:13
Time Arrived : 14:13 Time Completed : 14:35
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:25 Time Dispatched: 13:43
Time Arrived : 13:26 Time Completed : 14:46
Synopsis:
Officer arrested an adult female who was trespassing at casino and refused to
leave property.
220102024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 13:58
Synopsis:
220102025 Alarm
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:19 Time Dispatched: 14:22
Time Arrived : 14:22 Time Completed : 14:25
Synopsis:
220102026 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Bird Rock Run
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: 15:33
Time Arrived : 15:37 Time Completed : 15:57
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: 15:36
Time Arrived : 15:36 Time Completed : 15:55
Synopsis:
220102027 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: 15:44
Time Arrived : 15:49 Time Completed : 15:55
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: 15:44
Time Arrived : 15:52 Time Completed : 15:56
Synopsis:
220102028 Domestic Violence IP
Incident Address : Reber Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman, M Diaz, J Stout
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:58
Time Arrived : 16:02 Time Completed : 16:22
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:57
Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 17:27
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:58
Time Arrived : 16:02 Time Completed : 16:22
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:57
Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 16:29
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:57
Time Arrived : 16:06 Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic. One adult male was
arrested for domestic battery.
220102029 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:26 Time Dispatched: 16:34
Time Arrived : 16:34 Time Completed : 16:43
Synopsis:
220102030 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: 17:08
Time Arrived : 17:09 Time Completed : 17:12
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: 17:02
Time Arrived : 17:02 Time Completed : 17:13
Synopsis:
220102031 Alarm
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:17 Time Dispatched: 17:19
Time Arrived : 17:33 Time Completed : 17:34
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:17 Time Dispatched: 17:21
Time Arrived : 17:21 Time Completed : 17:22
Synopsis:
22ACO0003 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:22 Time Completed : 06:23
Synopsis:
22ACO0004 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:10 Time Completed : 07:24
Synopsis:
22ACO0005 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:52 Time Completed : 10:53
Synopsis:
22ACO0006 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Tex St
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:18 Time Completed : 11:31
Synopsis:
22ACO0007 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:55 Time Completed : 11:58
Synopsis:
22ACO0008 Animal Bite
Incident Address : chapel way Diagonal st
Bunkerville NV 89007
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:34 Time Completed : 15:36
Synopsis:
22ACO0009 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:32
Synopsis:
22ACO0010 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 06:30
Synopsis:
22ACO0011 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:32
Synopsis:
22ACO0012 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:
22ACO0013 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:48 Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:
22ACO0014 Animal complaint
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched: 09:18
Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:
22ACO0015 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:15 Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:
22ACO0016 Animal complaint
Incident Address : DIAGONAL St
Bunkerville NV 89007
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 16:18 Time Dispatched: 16:43
Time Arrived : 16:43 Time Completed : 16:51
Synopsis:
22MCC0003 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched: 06:53
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:53
Synopsis:
22MCC0004 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:07 Time Dispatched: 09:08
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:08
Synopsis:
22MCC0005 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:29 Time Completed : 10:29
Synopsis:
22MCC0006 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:31 Time Completed : 10:43
Synopsis:
22MCC0007 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:48 Time Completed : 10:48
Synopsis:
22MCC0008 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Lisa Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:49 Time Dispatched: 13:50
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:51
Synopsis:
22MCC0009 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:11 Time Dispatched: 15:12
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:12
Synopsis:
22MCC0010 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 19:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:12 Time Completed : 19:12
Synopsis:
22MCC0011 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:58 Time Completed : 19:58
Synopsis:
22MCC0012 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:02 Time Completed : 20:02
Synopsis:
22MCC0013 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 20:09
Synopsis:
22MCC0014 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Gean St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 20:47
Synopsis:
22MCC0015 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Gean St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:46 Time Completed : 21:46
Synopsis:
22MCC0016 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 21:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 21:59
Synopsis:
22MCC0017 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 22:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:08 Time Completed : 22:12
Synopsis:
22MCC0018 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 00:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:09 Time Completed : 00:12
Synopsis:
22MCC0019 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Oakmont Rdg
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:59 Time Completed : 07:59
Synopsis:
22MCC0020 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:06 Time Completed : 08:19
Synopsis:
22MCC0021 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : N Hwy 91
Scenic AZ
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:57 Time Completed : 08:58
Synopsis:
22MCC0022 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:52
Synopsis:
22MCC0023 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 10:06
Synopsis:
22MCC0024 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:03 Time Completed : 13:03
Synopsis:
22MCC0025 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:17 Time Completed : 14:35
Synopsis:
22MCC0026 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 15:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:21 Time Completed : 16:12
Synopsis:
22MCC0027 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:30 Time Completed : 16:18
Synopsis:
22MCC0028 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:18 Time Completed : 16:33
Synopsis:
22MDC0001 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Knight
Disposition : D Transfered other agency
Unit: J6 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched: 13:06
Time Arrived : 14:16 Time Completed : 17:31
Synopsis:
Two adult subjects transported to the Clark County Detention Center.
