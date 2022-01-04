01/03/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
01/03/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
18:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 01/01/22

          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220101018     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 08:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:21      Time Completed : 08:25
Synopsis:




220101019     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 08:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:22      Time Completed : 08:23
Synopsis:




220101020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:09      Time Completed : 09:11
Synopsis:




220101021     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:25      Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:




220101022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 09:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:40      Time Completed : 09:41
Synopsis:




220101023     Stolen Vehicle
	Incident Address : Hagens Aly
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 09:39      Time Dispatched: 09:43
	                    Time Arrived : 09:55      Time Completed : 10:56
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a private parking lot reference a stolen vehicle. This
incident is still ongoing.


220101024     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:00      Time Completed : 10:27

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 09:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:00      Time Completed : 10:58
Synopsis:

Officers stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. One adult female passenger
was arrested for a warrant out of Mesquite.


220101025     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 11:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:00      Time Completed : 11:05
Synopsis:




220101026     Alarm
	Incident Address : Gypsum Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 11:30      Time Dispatched: 11:32
	                    Time Arrived : 11:42      Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:




220101027     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 12:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:06      Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:




220101028     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 12:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:14      Time Completed : 12:20
Synopsis:




220101029     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 12:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:22      Time Completed : 12:25
Synopsis:




220101030     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 12:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:53      Time Completed : 12:54
Synopsis:




220101031     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 13:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:10      Time Completed : 13:14
Synopsis:




220101032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 13:09      Time Dispatched: 13:17
	                    Time Arrived : 13:22      Time Completed : 13:39
Synopsis:




220101033     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : I15 SB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 13:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:32      Time Completed : 13:36
Synopsis:




220101034     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 14:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:06      Time Completed : 14:07
Synopsis:




220101035     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 14:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:09      Time Completed : 14:10
Synopsis:




220101036     Stolen Property
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman, M Magadan, M Diaz,
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 16:04      Time Dispatched: 16:04
	                    Time Arrived : 16:05      Time Completed : 17:08

	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 16:04      Time Dispatched: 17:57
	                    Time Arrived : 18:03      Time Completed : 19:23

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 16:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:04      Time Completed : 20:08

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 16:04      Time Dispatched: 17:22
	                    Time Arrived : 17:29      Time Completed : 17:41

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 16:04      Time Dispatched: 17:25
	                    Time Arrived : 17:15      Time Completed : 18:19

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 16:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:16      Time Completed : 18:48

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 16:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:17      Time Completed : 17:43

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 16:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:32      Time Completed : 18:48
Synopsis:

Officers observed a suspicious vehicle in a casino parking lot. After an
investigation one adult female was arrested for possession of burglary tools and
possession of drug paraphernalia.


220101037     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 17:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:08      Time Completed : 17:11
Synopsis:




220101038     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 17:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:41      Time Completed : 18:06
Synopsis:




220101039     Keep The Peace
	Incident Address : Reber Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 17:51      Time Dispatched: 19:09
	                    Time Arrived : 19:13      Time Completed : 19:34
Synopsis:




220101040     Weapon Offense IP
	Incident Address : Milky Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, J Stout
	Disposition : C    Unfounded


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 18:42      Time Dispatched: 18:49
	                    Time Arrived : 18:56      Time Completed : 18:58

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 18:42      Time Dispatched: 18:48
	                    Time Arrived : 18:51      Time Completed : 19:03

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 18:42      Time Dispatched: 18:48
	                    Time Arrived : 18:56      Time Completed : 18:56
Synopsis:




220101041     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Moss Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 19:39      Time Dispatched: 19:43
	                    Time Arrived : 19:50      Time Completed : 20:02

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 19:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:50      Time Completed : 20:17

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 19:39      Time Dispatched: 19:43
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 19:46
Synopsis:




220101042     Stalking
	Incident Address : Second South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 20:11      Time Dispatched: 20:18
	                    Time Arrived : 20:23      Time Completed : 20:34

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 20:11      Time Dispatched: 20:18
	                    Time Arrived : 20:23      Time Completed : 20:35
Synopsis:




220101043     Alarm
	Incident Address : Palmer Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 20:29      Time Dispatched: 20:34
	                    Time Arrived : 20:39      Time Completed : 20:52

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 20:29      Time Dispatched: 20:35
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 20:50
Synopsis:




220101044     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 21:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:11      Time Completed : 21:21
Synopsis:




220101045     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 21:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:27      Time Completed : 21:30
Synopsis:




220101046     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 21:51      Time Dispatched: 21:54
	                    Time Arrived : 21:56      Time Completed : 23:40

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 21:51      Time Dispatched: 22:44
	                    Time Arrived : 22:17      Time Completed : 23:40

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 21:51      Time Dispatched: 21:55
	                    Time Arrived : 21:56      Time Completed : 22:43
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a report of a trespass violator being on property. One
male was issued a citation for trespassing.


220101047     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 21:51      Time Dispatched: 02:34
	                    Time Arrived : 22:43      Time Completed : 02:34
Synopsis:

Officers responded to trespass violator complaint from Security. One female was
arrested for trespassing and resisting an Officer.


220101048     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Stout
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 23:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:10      Time Completed : 23:49
Synopsis:




220101049     Controlled Substance Problem
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 23:40      Time Dispatched: 23:42
	                    Time Arrived : 23:46      Time Completed : 03:02

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 23:40      Time Dispatched: 23:42
	                    Time Arrived : 23:47      Time Completed : 00:07
Synopsis:

Security found a wallet containing methamphetamine and heroin. The owner of the
wallet was arrested for possession of Methamphetamine and heroin.


220102001     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 00:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:08      Time Completed : 00:15
Synopsis:




220102002     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 03:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:10      Time Completed : 03:17
Synopsis:




220102003     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 03:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:20      Time Completed : 03:29
Synopsis:




220102004     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 03:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:25      Time Completed : 03:35
Synopsis:




220102005     Trespassing
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 03:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:50      Time Completed : 04:31

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 03:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:56      Time Completed : 04:54
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a male who was trespassed from a casino. The male was
cited for trespassing.


220102006     Dead Body
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman, M Magadan, L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 05:03      Time Dispatched: 05:49
	                    Time Arrived : 06:23      Time Completed : 06:25

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 05:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:45      Time Completed : 06:25

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 05:03      Time Dispatched: 05:05
	                    Time Arrived : 05:13      Time Completed : 05:35

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 05:03      Time Dispatched: 05:05
	                    Time Arrived : 05:10      Time Completed : 06:08
Synopsis:

An Officer was dispatched to an agency assist for Mesquite Fire Department.


220102007     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 06:04      Time Dispatched: 06:25
	                    Time Arrived : 06:28      Time Completed : 08:20
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a hit and run incident and a report was taken.


220102008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 07:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:56      Time Completed : 07:58
Synopsis:




220102009     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Colleen Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 08:11      Time Dispatched: 08:37
	                    Time Arrived : 08:41      Time Completed : 08:51
Synopsis:




220102010     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Colleen Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 08:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:51      Time Completed : 08:59
Synopsis:




220102011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Colleen Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:04      Time Completed : 09:07
Synopsis:




220102012     Follow Up Investigation
	Incident Address : Colleen Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:09      Time Completed : 09:16
Synopsis:




220102013     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 09:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:33      Time Completed : 10:43
Synopsis:

One adult male turned himself in for a warrant out of Mesquite. The male was
arrested for the warrant.


220102014     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:41      Time Completed : 09:52

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 09:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:41      Time Completed : 09:57
Synopsis:




220102015     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & CRYSTAL Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:59      Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:




220102016     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 10:13      Time Dispatched: 10:30
	                    Time Arrived : 10:30      Time Completed : 10:35
Synopsis:

The police received a suspicious letter and a report was taken.


220102017     Suicidal Person
	Incident Address : Muirfield Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 10:32      Time Dispatched: 10:36
	                    Time Arrived : 10:38      Time Completed : 12:16

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 10:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:38      Time Completed : 11:34

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 10:32      Time Dispatched: 10:35
	                    Time Arrived : 10:41      Time Completed : 11:01
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a suicidal female. The female was transported to the
hospital and admitted.


220102018     Found Person
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 11:00      Time Dispatched: 11:03
	                    Time Arrived : 11:05      Time Completed : 11:10
Synopsis:




220102019     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & BULLDOG Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 12:23      Time Dispatched: 12:28
	                    Time Arrived : 12:28      Time Completed : 12:34
Synopsis:




220102020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 12:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:33      Time Completed : 12:36
Synopsis:




220102021     Missing Person
	Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 12:33      Time Dispatched: 13:49
	                    Time Arrived : 13:49      Time Completed : 14:44
Synopsis:

An officer spoke with a female about a missing family member and a missing
person report was completed.


220102022     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 12:51      Time Dispatched: 12:56
	                    Time Arrived : 12:58      Time Completed : 13:26
Synopsis:

Officers cited an adult male for trespassing at a casino.


220102023     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 13:25      Time Dispatched: 14:13
	                    Time Arrived : 14:13      Time Completed : 14:35

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 13:25      Time Dispatched: 13:43
	                    Time Arrived : 13:26      Time Completed : 14:46
Synopsis:

Officer arrested an adult female who was trespassing at casino and refused to
leave property.


220102024     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 13:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:57      Time Completed : 13:58
Synopsis:




220102025     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 14:19      Time Dispatched: 14:22
	                    Time Arrived : 14:22      Time Completed : 14:25
Synopsis:




220102026     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Bird Rock Run
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 15:32      Time Dispatched: 15:33
	                    Time Arrived : 15:37      Time Completed : 15:57

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 15:32      Time Dispatched: 15:36
	                    Time Arrived : 15:36      Time Completed : 15:55
Synopsis:




220102027     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 15:41      Time Dispatched: 15:44
	                    Time Arrived : 15:49      Time Completed : 15:55

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 15:41      Time Dispatched: 15:44
	                    Time Arrived : 15:52      Time Completed : 15:56
Synopsis:




220102028     Domestic Violence IP
	Incident Address : Reber Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman, M Diaz, J Stout
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 15:54      Time Dispatched: 15:58
	                    Time Arrived : 16:02      Time Completed : 16:22

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 15:54      Time Dispatched: 15:57
	                    Time Arrived : 16:00      Time Completed : 17:27

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 15:54      Time Dispatched: 15:58
	                    Time Arrived : 16:02      Time Completed : 16:22

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 15:54      Time Dispatched: 15:57
	                    Time Arrived : 16:00      Time Completed : 16:29

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 15:54      Time Dispatched: 15:57
	                    Time Arrived : 16:06      Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic. One adult male was
arrested for domestic battery.


220102029     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 16:26      Time Dispatched: 16:34
	                    Time Arrived : 16:34      Time Completed : 16:43
Synopsis:




220102030     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 16:59      Time Dispatched: 17:08
	                    Time Arrived : 17:09      Time Completed : 17:12

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 16:59      Time Dispatched: 17:02
	                    Time Arrived : 17:02      Time Completed : 17:13
Synopsis:




220102031     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 17:17      Time Dispatched: 17:19
	                    Time Arrived : 17:33      Time Completed : 17:34

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 17:17      Time Dispatched: 17:21
	                    Time Arrived : 17:21      Time Completed : 17:22
Synopsis:




22ACO0003     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:22      Time Completed : 06:23
Synopsis:




22ACO0004     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:10      Time Completed : 07:24
Synopsis:




22ACO0005     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 10:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:52      Time Completed : 10:53
Synopsis:




22ACO0006     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Tex St
	
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 11:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:18      Time Completed : 11:31
Synopsis:




22ACO0007     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 11:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:55      Time Completed : 11:58
Synopsis:




22ACO0008     Animal Bite
	Incident Address : chapel way Diagonal st
	                   Bunkerville          NV 89007
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 15:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:34      Time Completed : 15:36
Synopsis:




22ACO0009     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:47      Time Completed : 06:32
Synopsis:




22ACO0010     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:50      Time Completed : 06:30
Synopsis:




22ACO0011     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:31      Time Completed : 06:32
Synopsis:




22ACO0012     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:38      Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:




22ACO0013     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:48      Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:




22ACO0014     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 09:15      Time Dispatched: 09:18
	                    Time Arrived : 09:22      Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:




22ACO0015     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 11:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:15      Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:




22ACO0016     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : DIAGONAL St
	                   Bunkerville          NV 89007
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 16:18      Time Dispatched: 16:43
	                    Time Arrived : 16:43      Time Completed : 16:51
Synopsis:




22MCC0003     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 06:50      Time Dispatched: 06:53
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 06:53
Synopsis:




22MCC0004     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:07      Time Dispatched: 09:08
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:08
Synopsis:




22MCC0005     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 10:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:29      Time Completed : 10:29
Synopsis:




22MCC0006     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 10:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:31      Time Completed : 10:43
Synopsis:




22MCC0007     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 10:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:48      Time Completed : 10:48
Synopsis:




22MCC0008     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Lisa Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 13:49      Time Dispatched: 13:50
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:51
Synopsis:




22MCC0009     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 15:11      Time Dispatched: 15:12
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:12
Synopsis:




22MCC0010     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 19:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:12      Time Completed : 19:12
Synopsis:




22MCC0011     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 19:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:58      Time Completed : 19:58
Synopsis:




22MCC0012     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 20:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:02      Time Completed : 20:02
Synopsis:




22MCC0013     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 20:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:09      Time Completed : 20:09
Synopsis:




22MCC0014     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Gean St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 20:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:47      Time Completed : 20:47
Synopsis:




22MCC0015     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Gean St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 21:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:46      Time Completed : 21:46
Synopsis:




22MCC0016     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 21:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:56      Time Completed : 21:59
Synopsis:




22MCC0017     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 22:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:08      Time Completed : 22:12
Synopsis:




22MCC0018     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 00:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:09      Time Completed : 00:12
Synopsis:




22MCC0019     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Oakmont Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 07:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:59      Time Completed : 07:59
Synopsis:




22MCC0020     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 08:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:06      Time Completed : 08:19
Synopsis:




22MCC0021     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : N Hwy 91
	                   Scenic               AZ
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 08:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:57      Time Completed : 08:58
Synopsis:




22MCC0022     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 09:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:45      Time Completed : 09:52
Synopsis:




22MCC0023     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 09:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:53      Time Completed : 10:06
Synopsis:




22MCC0024     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 13:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:03      Time Completed : 13:03
Synopsis:




22MCC0025     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 14:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:17      Time Completed : 14:35
Synopsis:




22MCC0026     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 15:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:21      Time Completed : 16:12
Synopsis:




22MCC0027     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 15:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:30      Time Completed : 16:18
Synopsis:




22MCC0028     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 16:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:18      Time Completed : 16:33
Synopsis:




22MDC0001     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Knight
	Disposition : D    Transfered other agency


	Unit: J6            Time Reported: 12:47      Time Dispatched: 13:06
	                    Time Arrived : 14:16      Time Completed : 17:31
Synopsis:

Two adult subjects transported to the Clark County Detention Center.


