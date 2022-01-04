01/03/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 01/01/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220101040 Weapon Offense IP Incident Address : Milky Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, J Stout Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:49 Time Arrived : 18:56 Time Completed : 18:58 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:48 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 19:03 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:48 Time Arrived : 18:56 Time Completed : 18:56 Synopsis: 220101041 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Moss Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:39 Time Dispatched: 19:43 Time Arrived : 19:50 Time Completed : 20:02 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:50 Time Completed : 20:17 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 19:39 Time Dispatched: 19:43 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:46 Synopsis: 220101042 Stalking Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched: 20:18 Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 20:34 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched: 20:18 Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 20:35 Synopsis: 220101043 Alarm Incident Address : Palmer Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: 20:34 Time Arrived : 20:39 Time Completed : 20:52 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: 20:35 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:50 Synopsis: 220101044 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:11 Time Completed : 21:21 Synopsis: 220101045 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:27 Time Completed : 21:30 Synopsis: 220101046 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: 21:54 Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 23:40 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: 22:44 Time Arrived : 22:17 Time Completed : 23:40 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: 21:55 Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 22:43 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of a trespass violator being on property. One male was issued a citation for trespassing. 220101047 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: 02:34 Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 02:34 Synopsis: Officers responded to trespass violator complaint from Security. One female was arrested for trespassing and resisting an Officer. 220101048 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 23:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:10 Time Completed : 23:49 Synopsis: 220101049 Controlled Substance Problem Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:40 Time Dispatched: 23:42 Time Arrived : 23:46 Time Completed : 03:02 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:40 Time Dispatched: 23:42 Time Arrived : 23:47 Time Completed : 00:07 Synopsis: Security found a wallet containing methamphetamine and heroin. The owner of the wallet was arrested for possession of Methamphetamine and heroin. 220102001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:08 Time Completed : 00:15 Synopsis: 220102002 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:10 Time Completed : 03:17 Synopsis: 220102003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 03:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:20 Time Completed : 03:29 Synopsis: 220102004 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:25 Time Completed : 03:35 Synopsis: 220102005 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:50 Time Completed : 04:31 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:56 Time Completed : 04:54 Synopsis: Officers responded to a male who was trespassed from a casino. The male was cited for trespassing. 220102006 Dead Body Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman, M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:49 Time Arrived : 06:23 Time Completed : 06:25 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:45 Time Completed : 06:25 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:05 Time Arrived : 05:13 Time Completed : 05:35 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:05 Time Arrived : 05:10 Time Completed : 06:08 Synopsis: An Officer was dispatched to an agency assist for Mesquite Fire Department. 22ACO0009 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:32 Synopsis: 22ACO0010 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 06:30 Synopsis: 22MCC0010 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 19:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:12 Time Completed : 19:12 Synopsis: 22MCC0011 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:58 Time Completed : 19:58 Synopsis: 22MCC0012 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:02 Time Completed : 20:02 Synopsis: 22MCC0013 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 20:09 Synopsis: 22MCC0014 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Gean St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 20:47 Synopsis: 22MCC0015 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Gean St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:46 Time Completed : 21:46 Synopsis: 22MCC0016 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 21:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 21:59 Synopsis: 22MCC0017 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 22:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:08 Time Completed : 22:12 Synopsis: 22MCC0018 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 00:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:09 Time Completed : 00:12 Synopsis:

The male was arrested for the warrant. 220102014 Traffic Stop Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 09:52 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 09:57 Synopsis: 220102015 Traffic Problem Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & CRYSTAL Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:59 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 220102016 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: 10:30 Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:35 Synopsis: The police received a suspicious letter and a report was taken. 220102017 Suicidal Person Incident Address : Muirfield Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: 10:36 Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 12:16 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 11:34 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: 10:35 Time Arrived : 10:41 Time Completed : 11:01 Synopsis: An officer responded to a suicidal female. The female was transported to the hospital and admitted. 220102018 Found Person Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:00 Time Dispatched: 11:03 Time Arrived : 11:05 Time Completed : 11:10 Synopsis: 220102019 Traffic Problem Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & BULLDOG Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:23 Time Dispatched: 12:28 Time Arrived : 12:28 Time Completed : 12:34 Synopsis: 220102020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 12:36 Synopsis: 220102021 Missing Person Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:33 Time Dispatched: 13:49 Time Arrived : 13:49 Time Completed : 14:44 Synopsis: An officer spoke with a female about a missing family member and a missing person report was completed. 220102022 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:51 Time Dispatched: 12:56 Time Arrived : 12:58 Time Completed : 13:26 Synopsis: Officers cited an adult male for trespassing at a casino. 220102023 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:25 Time Dispatched: 14:13 Time Arrived : 14:13 Time Completed : 14:35 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:25 Time Dispatched: 13:43 Time Arrived : 13:26 Time Completed : 14:46 Synopsis: Officer arrested an adult female who was trespassing at casino and refused to leave property. 220102024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 13:58 Synopsis: 220102025 Alarm Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:19 Time Dispatched: 14:22 Time Arrived : 14:22 Time Completed : 14:25 Synopsis: 220102026 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Bird Rock Run Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: 15:33 Time Arrived : 15:37 Time Completed : 15:57 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: 15:36 Time Arrived : 15:36 Time Completed : 15:55 Synopsis: 220102027 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: 15:44 Time Arrived : 15:49 Time Completed : 15:55 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: 15:44 Time Arrived : 15:52 Time Completed : 15:56 Synopsis: 220102028 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Reber Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman, M Diaz, J Stout Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:58 Time Arrived : 16:02 Time Completed : 16:22 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:57 Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 17:27 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:58 Time Arrived : 16:02 Time Completed : 16:22 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:57 Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 16:29 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:57 Time Arrived : 16:06 Time Completed : 16:21 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic. One adult male was arrested for domestic battery. 220102029 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:26 Time Dispatched: 16:34 Time Arrived : 16:34 Time Completed : 16:43 Synopsis: 220102030 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: 17:08 Time Arrived : 17:09 Time Completed : 17:12 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: 17:02 Time Arrived : 17:02 Time Completed : 17:13 Synopsis: 220102031 Alarm Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:17 Time Dispatched: 17:19 Time Arrived : 17:33 Time Completed : 17:34 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:17 Time Dispatched: 17:21 Time Arrived : 17:21 Time Completed : 17:22 Synopsis: 22ACO0003 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:22 Time Completed : 06:23 Synopsis: 22ACO0004 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:10 Time Completed : 07:24 Synopsis: 22ACO0005 Animal Pickup Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:52 Time Completed : 10:53 Synopsis: 22ACO0006 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Tex St Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:18 Time Completed : 11:31 Synopsis: 22ACO0007 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:55 Time Completed : 11:58 Synopsis: 22ACO0008 Animal Bite Incident Address : chapel way Diagonal st Bunkerville NV 89007 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:34 Time Completed : 15:36 Synopsis: 22ACO0009 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:32 Synopsis: 22ACO0010 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 06:30 Synopsis: 22ACO0011 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:32 Synopsis: 22ACO0012 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:54 Synopsis: 22ACO0013 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:48 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 22ACO0014 Animal complaint Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched: 09:18 Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 09:37 Synopsis: 22ACO0015 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:15 Time Completed : 11:18 Synopsis: 22ACO0016 Animal complaint Incident Address : DIAGONAL St Bunkerville NV 89007 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 16:18 Time Dispatched: 16:43 Time Arrived : 16:43 Time Completed : 16:51 Synopsis: 22MCC0003 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched: 06:53 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:53 Synopsis: 22MCC0004 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:07 Time Dispatched: 09:08 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:08 Synopsis: 22MCC0005 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:29 Time Completed : 10:29 Synopsis: 22MCC0006 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:31 Time Completed : 10:43 Synopsis: 22MCC0007 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:48 Time Completed : 10:48 Synopsis: 22MCC0008 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Lisa Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:49 Time Dispatched: 13:50 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:51 Synopsis: 22MCC0009 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:11 Time Dispatched: 15:12 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:12 Synopsis: 22MCC0010 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 19:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:12 Time Completed : 19:12 Synopsis: 22MCC0011 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:58 Time Completed : 19:58 Synopsis: 22MCC0012 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:02 Time Completed : 20:02 Synopsis: 22MCC0013 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 20:09 Synopsis: 22MCC0014 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Gean St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 20:47 Synopsis: 22MCC0015 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Gean St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:46 Time Completed : 21:46 Synopsis: 22MCC0016 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 21:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 21:59 Synopsis: 22MCC0017 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 22:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:08 Time Completed : 22:12 Synopsis: 22MCC0018 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 00:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:09 Time Completed : 00:12 Synopsis: 22MCC0019 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Oakmont Rdg Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:59 Time Completed : 07:59 Synopsis: 22MCC0020 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:06 Time Completed : 08:19 Synopsis: 22MCC0021 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Hwy 91 Scenic AZ Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:57 Time Completed : 08:58 Synopsis: 22MCC0022 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:52 Synopsis: 22MCC0023 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 10:06 Synopsis: 22MCC0024 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:03 Time Completed : 13:03 Synopsis: 22MCC0025 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:17 Time Completed : 14:35 Synopsis: 22MCC0026 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 15:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:21 Time Completed : 16:12 Synopsis: 22MCC0027 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:30 Time Completed : 16:18 Synopsis: 22MCC0028 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:18 Time Completed : 16:33 Synopsis: 22MDC0001 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Knight Disposition : D Transfered other agency Unit: J6 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched: 13:06 Time Arrived : 14:16 Time Completed : 17:31 Synopsis: Two adult subjects transported to the Clark County Detention Center. 