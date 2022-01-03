By Pastor Michael Quinton

WHO DO YOU SAY I AM?

This question has been asked by skeptics since Jesus came to earth. Matthew 1:18-23 and Luke 1:26-38, put to rest the earthly origin of Jesus (God in the flesh).

His birth was even predicted some 700 years prior in Isaiah 9:6 when the angel said, A virgin shall conceive and bear a boy child and His name shall be Jesus.

God came to earth in human form, Jesus, yet even His disciples speculated. In Matthew 16:13 and Mark 8:27 Jesus asked them, “Whom do people say I am?”

They replied that some said He was John the Baptist, Elijah, or even Jeremiah. He then asked them, “Whom do you say I am? In Matthew 16:16 Peter replied, “You are the Christ, the Son of the Living God.”

Jesus, fully God and fully man, never sinned, but became sin for us on the cross. He took your place and my place as payment for the sins we committed.

John 8:29 Jesus met all the requirements of a Holy God to be the perfect sacrifice for our sin. Jesus fulfilled over 300 prophecies from the Old Testament.

Matthew 4:13-14 And leaving Nazareth, came and dwelled in Capernaum that it might be fulfilled which was spoken of by Isaiah the prophet. Since the fall of mankind in the Garden of Eden in Genesis 3:21-23, the only way to be made right with God has been the blood of an innocent sacrifice.

Hebrews 9:22, Without the shedding of blood, there is no remission of sin.

His divine nature made Him fit to be our redeemer.

His human body allowed Him to shed blood necessary for redemption,

Matthew 26:28 This is my blood which is shed for you for the remission of sins.

If Jesus were merely a good man, His death would be powerless to save anyone.

1 Corinthians 15:3-4 Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures, and that He was buried, and that He rose again the third day.

WHOM DO YOU SAY THAT I AM?

Michael Quinton is Pastor of Mesquite Baptist Church, 742 W. Pioneer Blvd., Suite A.

Sunday worship is at 10:30. We can also be found on Facebook and our website: mesquitebaptistchurch.com

