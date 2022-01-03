The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office Announces January Programming of Events

The Nevada College Savings Programs offer families across the state a wide variety of college savings options and plans. The following educational events are designed to assist those looking for information regarding services as well as help individuals and families navigate various college savings plans available.

Governor Guinn Millennium Scholarship

Millennium Scholarship Webinars

Wednesday, January 5 at 1 p.m.

Monday, January 17 at 1 p.m.

Thursday, January 27 at 1 p.m.

Register here

Join Naomi Nevers, Millennium Administrative Assistant from the State Treasurer’s Office for a presentation on the details of how to earn and keep the Millennium Scholarship. All high school students, parents, school staff and current Millennium Scholars are encouraged to attend. Those interested in attending can register for all events using the link above.

Nevada College Kick Start

Nevada College Kick Start Wednesday Webinar

Wednesday, January 12 at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, January 26 at 1 p.m.



Register here



Join Jamille Walton, Management Analyst, and Troy Watts, Marketing Coordinator, from the State Treasurer’s Office as they discuss the different programs and resources available to Nevadans to help them plan and save for higher education. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the Nevada College Kick Start Program and the different benefits offered through Nevada’s 529 College Savings Plans. Those interested in attending can register for all events using the link above.

About Nevada State Treasurer’s Office

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is responsible for a number of critical State functions, including: State banking, and transaction management; investment and debt portfolio management; collecting and returning unclaimed property; and administering a number of college savings and scholarship programs.

The State Treasurer is elected by the people to a four-year term. Zach Conine is the current State Treasurer. For questions or more information email collegesavings@nevadatreasurer.gov or call 702-486-3889.