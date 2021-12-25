YIN YOGA Now Offered at the Senior Community Center

The City of Mesquite Community and Senior Center is now offing Y in Yoga. Yin Yoga is the practice of long-held floor poses (2-10 minutes) without the use of muscles. Gravity provides for and maintains the stretch. It is designed to gently stress and strengthen the joints, ligaments, tendons, and fascia tissue. Yin Yoga is one of the best paths to increased flexibility. Though not designed to build muscular strength, it supports it by helping the entire structure around the muscles and joints grow healthier. The asanas (poses) are supported by the use of blocks, bolsters, and blankets (please bring to class).

Yin Yoga is excellent for the aging population to keep the joints mobile and range of motion healthy. It is taught on Fridays from 9:00-9:45 at the Community and Senior Center by certified instructor Betty King.

This class is included in the monthly fee if students are already taking the Monday and Wednesday yoga classes. Drop-in clients are welcome for a small fee.

For more information about this programs and other information about the Senior Center, please contact Krissy Hall at 702-346-5290. For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/. Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!

