FRIDAY, DEC. 24

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

D.I.Y. Craft for Adults: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join us for a fun experience with a different craft each month. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, DEC. 25

Library closed for Christmas

SUNDAY, DEC. 26

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.