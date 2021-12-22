MPD “Shop with a Cop” Event and Photo Gallery

The Mesquite Police Department held their annual “Shop with a Cop” event on December 15,2021. Mesquite Police Officers along with neighboring law enforcement agencies participated in this event. On December 15th, children who were carefully pre-selected based upon their needs and circumstance were be picked up from school by their assigned officer and began their holiday shopping together. The children enjoyed one-on-one time with their officer while picking out gifts for themselves and their family.

They then attended the Mesquite Elks Lodge #2811 annual complementary luncheon with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The children and officers enjoyed a hot lunch along with dessert and a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. After lunch, the children were returned to school.

“The biggest secret to the success of this incredible event is the officers enjoy it just as much as the children” stated Chief MaQuade Chesley. He continued “It brings us all so much joy to see the happiness of these kids in a stress-free environment, and we’re thrilled we can keep this wonderful tradition alive and well”.

MPD would like to thank all past and future supporters of this incredible event, as it is fully funded through community donations.

You can view the total photo gallery at their Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=MesquiteNVPolice&set=a.280964300724521

(The following photos are from the Mesquite Police Department’s Facebook Page)