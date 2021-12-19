12/18/21                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
06:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 12/16/21

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
211216031     Found Property
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:20      Time Dispatched: 20:28
	                    Time Arrived : 20:31      Time Completed : 21:30

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:20      Time Dispatched: 20:28
	                    Time Arrived : 20:31      Time Completed : 20:39
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a business regarding found property.  The property was
secured at the Mesquite Police Department for safekeeping.


211216032     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & REDD HILLS Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:21      Time Dispatched: 19:26
	                    Time Arrived : 19:30      Time Completed : 19:42

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 19:21      Time Dispatched: 19:26
	                    Time Arrived : 19:30      Time Completed : 19:55
Synopsis:




211216033     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:53      Time Dispatched: 19:55
	                    Time Arrived : 19:57      Time Completed : 20:09

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 19:53      Time Dispatched: 19:55
	                    Time Arrived : 19:57      Time Completed : 20:09
Synopsis:




211216034     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:22      Time Completed : 20:27
Synopsis:




211216035     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:54      Time Dispatched: 21:06
	                    Time Arrived : 20:54      Time Completed : 21:08
Synopsis:




211216036     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:32      Time Completed : 21:40

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:30      Time Completed : 21:41
Synopsis:




211216037     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:43      Time Completed : 21:53
Synopsis:




211216038     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:58      Time Completed : 22:01
Synopsis:




211216039     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : W PIONEER BLVD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:06      Time Dispatched: 23:02
	                    Time Arrived : 22:10      Time Completed : 23:51

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:10      Time Completed : 23:01

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:19      Time Completed : 22:35
Synopsis:

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One
adult male was arrested for DUI.


211216040     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:29      Time Dispatched: 22:35
	                    Time Arrived : 22:39      Time Completed : 23:11

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:29      Time Dispatched: 22:35
	                    Time Arrived : 22:37      Time Completed : 22:51
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a casino reference a trespass violator. One male was
issued a citation for trespassing.


211216042     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Lewis St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:25      Time Dispatched: 23:50
	                    Time Arrived : 23:50      Time Completed : 23:53

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:29      Time Completed : 00:06

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 23:25      Time Dispatched: 23:46
	                    Time Arrived : 23:48      Time Completed : 23:52
Synopsis:




211216043     Keep The Peace
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:25      Time Dispatched: 23:31
	                    Time Arrived : 23:39      Time Completed : 23:50

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 23:25      Time Dispatched: 23:31
	                    Time Arrived : 23:33      Time Completed : 23:46
Synopsis:




211217001     Recovered Stolen Vehicle
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Rich, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 00:38      Time Dispatched: 00:38
	                    Time Arrived : 00:41      Time Completed : 02:49

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 00:38      Time Dispatched: 00:38
	                    Time Arrived : 00:41      Time Completed : 02:52

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:38      Time Dispatched: 02:13
	                    Time Arrived : 00:38      Time Completed : 05:10

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 00:38      Time Dispatched: 00:55
	                    Time Arrived : 01:03      Time Completed : 01:49
Synopsis:

Officers located an occupied stolen vehicle. One adult male and one adult female
were arrested for possession of stolen vehicle.



211217002     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 05:13      Time Dispatched: 05:16
	                    Time Arrived : 05:20      Time Completed : 05:23

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 05:13      Time Dispatched: 05:16
	                    Time Arrived : 05:19      Time Completed : 05:30
Synopsis:




21ACO3709     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:47      Time Completed : 06:48
Synopsis:




21MCC4795     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 19:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:14      Time Completed : 19:14
Synopsis:




21MCC4796     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 20:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:11      Time Completed : 20:11
Synopsis:




21MCC4797     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 20:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:43      Time Completed : 20:44
Synopsis:




21MCC4798     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 21:28      Time Dispatched: 09:09
	                    Time Arrived : 09:09      Time Completed : 09:09
Synopsis:




21MCC4799     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 22:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:27      Time Completed : 22:29
Synopsis:




21MCC4800     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 01:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:54      Time Completed : 02:35
Synopsis:




21MCC4801     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 02:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:35      Time Completed : 02:38
Synopsis:




21MDC0683     Safe Cell Hold Jail
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J5            Time Reported: 02:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:07      Time Completed : 03:41
Synopsis:

An inmate was placed in safe holding due to being uncooperative.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 12/16/21` and `06:00:00 12/17/21`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
12/18/21                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
18:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 12/16/21

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
211216006     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 06:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211216007     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 06:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211216008     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211216009     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 07:47      Time Dispatched: 08:13
	                    Time Arrived : 08:22      Time Completed : 08:45

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:47      Time Dispatched: 08:15
	                    Time Arrived : 08:22      Time Completed : 08:31
Synopsis:




211216010     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211216011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:55      Time Completed : 08:58
Synopsis:




211216012     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:25      Time Completed : 09:26
Synopsis:




211216014     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : SMOKEY LN
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:22      Time Dispatched: 12:54
	                    Time Arrived : 12:08      Time Completed : 12:23
Synopsis:




211216015     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211216016     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 12:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:10      Time Completed : 12:21
Synopsis:




211216017     Trespassing
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:09      Time Dispatched: 12:23
	                    Time Arrived : 12:23      Time Completed : 12:54

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:09      Time Dispatched: 12:16
	                    Time Arrived : 12:23      Time Completed : 13:08
Synopsis:

An officer was dispatched to a casino, in reference to a trespass violator.  An
adult male was issued a citation for trespassing.


211216018     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211216019     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211216020     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211216021     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211216022     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211216023     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:59      Time Dispatched: 13:14
	                    Time Arrived : 13:00      Time Completed : 14:20
Synopsis:

Police responded to a two vehicle accident.  A report was taken.


211216024     Keep The Peace
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 13:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:29      Time Completed : 13:29
Synopsis:




211216025     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:16      Time Dispatched: 13:25
	                    Time Arrived : 13:26      Time Completed : 13:40
Synopsis:




211216026     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:34      Time Dispatched: 13:41
	                    Time Arrived : 14:17      Time Completed : 13:46
Synopsis:




211216027     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Gean St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:38      Time Dispatched: 14:02
	                    Time Arrived : 14:02      Time Completed : 14:17
Synopsis:




211216028     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:18      Time Dispatched: 14:21
	                    Time Arrived : 14:22      Time Completed : 14:32

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:18      Time Dispatched: 14:20
	                    Time Arrived : 14:27      Time Completed : 14:39

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:18      Time Dispatched: 14:21
	                    Time Arrived : 14:29      Time Completed : 14:30
Synopsis:




211216029     Evidence Destruction
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211216030     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Goldenrod Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:25      Time Dispatched: 15:30
	                    Time Arrived : 15:38      Time Completed : 16:09

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:25      Time Dispatched: 15:33
	                    Time Arrived : 15:41      Time Completed : 16:05
Synopsis:




211217003     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry, J Gleave, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 06:42      Time Dispatched: 06:43
	                    Time Arrived : 06:49      Time Completed : 06:49

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 06:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:49      Time Completed : 07:07

	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 06:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:43      Time Completed : 07:24
Synopsis:




211217004     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 06:50      Time Dispatched: 07:52
	                    Time Arrived : 06:50      Time Completed : 07:22
Synopsis:




211217005     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:07      Time Completed : 07:08
Synopsis:




211217006     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 07:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:07      Time Completed : 07:08
Synopsis:




211217007     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 07:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:07      Time Completed : 07:10
Synopsis:




211217008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Gleave, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 07:11      Time Dispatched: 07:22
	                    Time Arrived : 07:29      Time Completed : 07:44

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 07:11      Time Dispatched: 07:12
	                    Time Arrived : 07:26      Time Completed : 07:44

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:11      Time Dispatched: 07:12
	                    Time Arrived : 07:26      Time Completed : 07:39

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 07:11      Time Dispatched: 07:12
	                    Time Arrived : 07:25      Time Completed : 07:39
Synopsis:




211217009     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 07:24      Time Dispatched: 07:25
	                    Time Arrived : 07:29      Time Completed : 07:43
Synopsis:




211217010     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 07:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:44      Time Completed : 07:54
Synopsis:




211217011     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 07:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:44      Time Completed : 07:51
Synopsis:




211217012     Traffic Violation
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 08:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:06      Time Completed : 08:06
Synopsis:




211217013     Traffic Violation
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 08:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:07      Time Completed : 08:07
Synopsis:




211217014     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:13      Time Completed : 08:16
Synopsis:




211217015     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 08:21      Time Dispatched: 09:36
	                    Time Arrived : 08:21      Time Completed : 08:31
Synopsis:




211217016     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 08:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:27      Time Completed : 09:08
Synopsis:




211217017     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:29      Time Dispatched: 08:57
	                    Time Arrived : 08:30      Time Completed : 08:58
Synopsis:




211217018     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 08:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:31      Time Completed : 09:30
Synopsis:




211217019     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Duchess Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:32      Time Dispatched: 08:37
	                    Time Arrived : 08:47      Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:




211217020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:42      Time Completed : 09:12
Synopsis:




211217021     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211217022     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : S Arrowhead Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 08:49      Time Dispatched: 09:08
	                    Time Arrived : 09:10      Time Completed : 09:31
Synopsis:




211217023     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:40      Time Completed : 10:11
Synopsis:




211217024     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Goldenrod Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:59      Time Dispatched: 11:28
	                    Time Arrived : 10:00      Time Completed : 11:34

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 09:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:00      Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:

Officers located a female with an active warrant.  One female was taken into
custody.


211217025     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211217026     Stolen Property
	Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave, A Castaneda
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:24      Time Dispatched: 14:36
	                    Time Arrived : 10:34      Time Completed : 14:46

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:24      Time Dispatched: 13:49
	                    Time Arrived : 13:53      Time Completed : 14:32

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:35      Time Completed : 11:21
Synopsis:

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One
adult female was arrested for possession of credit/debit card without owners
consent.


211217027     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211217028     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry, I McOmie
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: D3            Time Reported: 12:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:49      Time Completed : 13:45

	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 12:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:37      Time Completed : 13:45
Synopsis:




211217029     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:42      Time Dispatched: 12:42
	                    Time Arrived : 12:45      Time Completed : 13:46
Synopsis:




211217030     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:43      Time Completed : 13:49
Synopsis:




211217031     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Verbena Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:58      Time Dispatched: 15:49
	                    Time Arrived : 15:59      Time Completed : 18:00

	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 14:58      Time Dispatched: 17:57
	                    Time Arrived : 17:59      Time Completed : 18:10

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:58      Time Dispatched: 15:00
	                    Time Arrived : 15:11      Time Completed : 17:34

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 14:58      Time Dispatched: 15:01
	                    Time Arrived : 15:06      Time Completed : 15:14

	Unit: STA01         Time Reported: 14:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:01
Synopsis:

An officer was dispatched to a residence in reference to a deceased person. The
coroner responded and a report was taken.


211217032     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Gleave, I McOmie
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:06      Time Completed : 15:24

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:06      Time Completed : 15:54

	Unit: D3            Time Reported: 15:03      Time Dispatched: 15:21
	                    Time Arrived : 15:04      Time Completed : 18:08
Synopsis:




211217033     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Dogwood Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:43      Time Dispatched: 15:46
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:49

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:43      Time Dispatched: 15:51
	                    Time Arrived : 16:01      Time Completed : 16:27
Synopsis:




211217034     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 15:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:51      Time Completed : 16:54
Synopsis:




211217035     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : Hagens Aly
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:20      Time Dispatched: 16:28
	                    Time Arrived : 16:34      Time Completed : 16:54
Synopsis:




211217036     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : KENSINGTON Ave & OASIS Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:49      Time Completed : 16:58
Synopsis:




211217037     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:59      Time Completed : 17:00
Synopsis:




211217038     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 17:43      Time Dispatched: 17:52
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:57

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 17:43      Time Dispatched: 17:51
	                    Time Arrived : 17:58      Time Completed : 18:09

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 17:43      Time Dispatched: 17:51
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 18:06
Synopsis:




21ACO3703     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:03      Time Completed : 07:41
Synopsis:




21ACO3704     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 08:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:01      Time Completed : 08:03
Synopsis:




21ACO3705     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Moss Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 11:23      Time Dispatched: 11:45
	                    Time Arrived : 11:51      Time Completed : 11:52
Synopsis:




21ACO3706     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 13:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:48      Time Completed : 13:49
Synopsis:




21ACO3707     Vet appt pick up
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 14:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:56      Time Completed : 14:58
Synopsis:




21ACO3708     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Jackrabbit St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 15:51      Time Dispatched: 15:53
	                    Time Arrived : 15:57      Time Completed : 16:09
Synopsis:




21ACO3709     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:47      Time Completed : 06:48
Synopsis:




21ACO3710     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:40      Time Completed : 06:41
Synopsis:




21ACO3711     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:42      Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:




21ACO3712     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:45      Time Completed : 06:47
Synopsis:




21ACO3713     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:48      Time Completed : 06:56
Synopsis:




21ACO3714     Animal Complain
	Incident Address : Riversie Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 07:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:45      Time Completed : 07:45
Synopsis:




21ACO3715     Traffic Violation
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 08:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:06      Time Completed : 08:06
Synopsis:




21ACO3716     Traffic Violation
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 08:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:07      Time Completed : 08:07
Synopsis:




21ACO3717     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd & Cottonwood dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 08:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:08      Time Completed : 08:10
Synopsis:




21ACO3718     Animal Complain
	Incident Address : E 1st st
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 11:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:52      Time Completed : 11:57
Synopsis:




21ACO3719     Animal Complain
	Incident Address : Stone Haven
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 13:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:47      Time Completed : 13:54
Synopsis:




21ACO3720     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 14:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:13      Time Completed : 14:15
Synopsis:




21MCC4793     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 12:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:36      Time Completed : 12:36
Synopsis:




21MCC4794     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 13:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:07      Time Completed : 20:07
Synopsis:




21MCC4795     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 19:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:14      Time Completed : 19:14
Synopsis:




21MCC4796     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 20:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:11      Time Completed : 20:11
Synopsis:




21MCC4797     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 20:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:43      Time Completed : 20:44
Synopsis:




21MCC4798     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 21:28      Time Dispatched: 09:09
	                    Time Arrived : 09:09      Time Completed : 09:09
Synopsis:




21MCC4799     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 22:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:27      Time Completed : 22:29
Synopsis:




21MCC4800     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 01:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:54      Time Completed : 02:35
Synopsis:




21MCC4801     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 02:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:35      Time Completed : 02:38
Synopsis:




21MCC4802     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 10:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:08      Time Completed : 10:18
Synopsis:




21MCC4803     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 10:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:40      Time Completed : 10:49
Synopsis:




21MCC4804     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 10:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:49      Time Completed : 10:49
Synopsis:




21MCC4805     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 10:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:44      Time Completed : 10:45
Synopsis:




21MCC4806     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 10:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:57      Time Completed : 11:03
Synopsis:




21MCC4807     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 11:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:10      Time Completed : 11:10
Synopsis:




21MCC4808     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Paradise Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 14:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:22      Time Completed : 14:22
Synopsis:




21MCC4809     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 15:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:08      Time Completed : 15:20
Synopsis:




21MCC4810     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : Colleen Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched: 16:15
	                    Time Arrived : 16:15      Time Completed : 16:15
Synopsis:




21MCC4811     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:44      Time Dispatched: 16:45
	                    Time Arrived : 16:45      Time Completed : 16:45
Synopsis:




21MCC4812     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 16:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:47      Time Completed : 16:47
Synopsis:




21MCC4813     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Via Ventana Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 16:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:58      Time Completed : 16:58
Synopsis:




21MCC4814     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 17:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:49      Time Completed : 17:49
Synopsis:




21MDC0680     Follow Up Investigation
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:00      Time Dispatched: 12:09
	                    Time Arrived : 12:25      Time Completed : 12:54
Synopsis:




21MDC0681     Court Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Thornley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 09:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:11      Time Completed : 09:11
Synopsis:

An adult female booked on a court sentence committment from Mesquite Municipal
Court.


21MDC0682     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 13:55      Time Dispatched: 13:57
	                    Time Arrived : 13:56      Time Completed : 17:42
Synopsis:

Officer transported one adult male to Clark County Detention Center.


21MDC0683     Safe Cell Hold Jail
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J5            Time Reported: 02:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:07      Time Completed : 03:41
Synopsis:

An inmate was placed in safe holding due to being uncooperative.


21MDC0684     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: J Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 14:52      Time Dispatched: 15:12
	                    Time Arrived : 16:46      Time Completed : 19:38
Synopsis:

Officer transported four adults to Clark County Detention Center.


