12/18/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 12/16/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211216006 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 06:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211216007 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 06:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211216008 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211216009 Welfare Check Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched: 08:13 Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:45 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched: 08:15 Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:31 Synopsis: 211216010 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211216011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:55 Time Completed : 08:58 Synopsis: 211216012 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:25 Time Completed : 09:26 Synopsis: 211216014 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : SMOKEY LN Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:22 Time Dispatched: 12:54 Time Arrived : 12:08 Time Completed : 12:23 Synopsis: 211216015 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211216016 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:21 Synopsis: 211216017 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched: 12:23 Time Arrived : 12:23 Time Completed : 12:54 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched: 12:16 Time Arrived : 12:23 Time Completed : 13:08 Synopsis: An officer was dispatched to a casino, in reference to a trespass violator. An adult male was issued a citation for trespassing. 211216018 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211216019 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211216020 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211216021 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211216022 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211216023 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:59 Time Dispatched: 13:14 Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 14:20 Synopsis: Police responded to a two vehicle accident. 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched: 07:52 Time Arrived : 06:50 Time Completed : 07:22 Synopsis: 211217005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:08 Synopsis: 211217006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:08 Synopsis: 211217007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:10 Synopsis: 211217008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Gleave, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:11 Time Dispatched: 07:22 Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 07:44 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:11 Time Dispatched: 07:12 Time Arrived : 07:26 Time Completed : 07:44 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:11 Time Dispatched: 07:12 Time Arrived : 07:26 Time Completed : 07:39 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:11 Time Dispatched: 07:12 Time Arrived : 07:25 Time Completed : 07:39 Synopsis: 211217009 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 07:24 Time Dispatched: 07:25 Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 07:43 Synopsis: 211217010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:44 Time Completed : 07:54 Synopsis: 211217011 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:44 Time Completed : 07:51 Synopsis: 211217012 Traffic Violation Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:06 Time Completed : 08:06 Synopsis: 211217013 Traffic Violation Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:07 Time Completed : 08:07 Synopsis: 211217014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:13 Time Completed : 08:16 Synopsis: 211217015 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched: 09:36 Time Arrived : 08:21 Time Completed : 08:31 Synopsis: 211217016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:27 Time Completed : 09:08 Synopsis: 211217017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:29 Time Dispatched: 08:57 Time Arrived : 08:30 Time Completed : 08:58 Synopsis: 211217018 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 08:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:31 Time Completed : 09:30 Synopsis: 211217019 Welfare Check Incident Address : Duchess Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:32 Time Dispatched: 08:37 Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 09:22 Synopsis: 211217020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:42 Time Completed : 09:12 Synopsis: 211217021 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211217022 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : S Arrowhead Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:49 Time Dispatched: 09:08 Time Arrived : 09:10 Time Completed : 09:31 Synopsis: 211217023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 10:11 Synopsis: 211217024 Wanted Person Incident Address : Goldenrod Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: 11:28 Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 11:34 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:08 Synopsis: Officers located a female with an active warrant. One female was taken into custody. 211217025 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211217026 Stolen Property Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave, A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:24 Time Dispatched: 14:36 Time Arrived : 10:34 Time Completed : 14:46 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:24 Time Dispatched: 13:49 Time Arrived : 13:53 Time Completed : 14:32 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:35 Time Completed : 11:21 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult female was arrested for possession of credit/debit card without owners consent. 211217027 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211217028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry, I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D3 Time Reported: 12:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:49 Time Completed : 13:45 Unit: E1 Time Reported: 12:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:37 Time Completed : 13:45 Synopsis: 211217029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: 12:42 Time Arrived : 12:45 Time Completed : 13:46 Synopsis: 211217030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 13:49 Synopsis: 211217031 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Verbena Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:58 Time Dispatched: 15:49 Time Arrived : 15:59 Time Completed : 18:00 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 14:58 Time Dispatched: 17:57 Time Arrived : 17:59 Time Completed : 18:10 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:58 Time Dispatched: 15:00 Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 17:34 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 14:58 Time Dispatched: 15:01 Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:14 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 14:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:01 Synopsis: An officer was dispatched to a residence in reference to a deceased person. The coroner responded and a report was taken. 211217032 Traffic Stop Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Gleave, I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:24 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:54 Unit: D3 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: 15:21 Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 18:08 Synopsis: 211217033 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Dogwood Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:43 Time Dispatched: 15:46 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:49 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:43 Time Dispatched: 15:51 Time Arrived : 16:01 Time Completed : 16:27 Synopsis: 211217034 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P5 Time Reported: 15:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:51 Time Completed : 16:54 Synopsis: 211217035 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : Hagens Aly Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:20 Time Dispatched: 16:28 Time Arrived : 16:34 Time Completed : 16:54 Synopsis: 211217036 Citizen Assist Incident Address : KENSINGTON Ave & OASIS Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:49 Time Completed : 16:58 Synopsis: 211217037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:59 Time Completed : 17:00 Synopsis: 211217038 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 17:43 Time Dispatched: 17:52 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:57 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:43 Time Dispatched: 17:51 Time Arrived : 17:58 Time Completed : 18:09 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 17:43 Time Dispatched: 17:51 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:06 Synopsis: 21ACO3703 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:41 Synopsis: 21ACO3704 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:01 Time Completed : 08:03 Synopsis: 21ACO3705 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Moss Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched: 11:45 Time Arrived : 11:51 Time Completed : 11:52 Synopsis: 21ACO3706 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:48 Time Completed : 13:49 Synopsis: 21ACO3707 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 14:58 Synopsis: 21ACO3708 Animal complaint Incident Address : Jackrabbit St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 15:51 Time Dispatched: 15:53 Time Arrived : 15:57 Time Completed : 16:09 Synopsis: 21ACO3709 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:48 Synopsis: 21ACO3710 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 06:41 Synopsis: 21ACO3711 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 21ACO3712 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:47 Synopsis: 21ACO3713 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:48 Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 21ACO3714 Animal Complain Incident Address : Riversie Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:45 Time Completed : 07:45 Synopsis: 21ACO3715 Traffic Violation Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : A Active Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:06 Time Completed : 08:06 Synopsis: 21ACO3716 Traffic Violation Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : A Active Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:07 Time Completed : 08:07 Synopsis: 21ACO3717 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd & Cottonwood dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:08 Time Completed : 08:10 Synopsis: 21ACO3718 Animal Complain Incident Address : E 1st st Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:52 Time Completed : 11:57 Synopsis: 21ACO3719 Animal Complain Incident Address : Stone Haven Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:47 Time Completed : 13:54 Synopsis: 21ACO3720 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:13 Time Completed : 14:15 Synopsis: 21MCC4793 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 12:36 Synopsis: 21MCC4794 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 13:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:07 Time Completed : 20:07 Synopsis: 21MCC4795 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:14 Synopsis: 21MCC4796 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:11 Time Completed : 20:11 Synopsis: 21MCC4797 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:43 Time Completed : 20:44 Synopsis: 21MCC4798 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:28 Time Dispatched: 09:09 Time Arrived : 09:09 Time Completed : 09:09 Synopsis: 21MCC4799 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 22:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:27 Time Completed : 22:29 Synopsis: 21MCC4800 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 01:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:54 Time Completed : 02:35 Synopsis: 21MCC4801 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 02:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:35 Time Completed : 02:38 Synopsis: 21MCC4802 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:18 Synopsis: 21MCC4803 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:40 Time Completed : 10:49 Synopsis: 21MCC4804 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:49 Time Completed : 10:49 Synopsis: 21MCC4805 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 10:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:44 Time Completed : 10:45 Synopsis: 21MCC4806 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:57 Time Completed : 11:03 Synopsis: 21MCC4807 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:10 Synopsis: 21MCC4808 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Paradise Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 14:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:22 Time Completed : 14:22 Synopsis: 21MCC4809 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 15:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 15:20 Synopsis: 21MCC4810 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : Colleen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:15 Time Arrived : 16:15 Time Completed : 16:15 Synopsis: 21MCC4811 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:45 Time Arrived : 16:45 Time Completed : 16:45 Synopsis: 21MCC4812 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 16:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:47 Time Completed : 16:47 Synopsis: 21MCC4813 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Via Ventana Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 16:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:58 Time Completed : 16:58 Synopsis: 21MCC4814 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:49 Time Completed : 17:49 Synopsis: 21MDC0680 Follow Up Investigation Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:00 Time Dispatched: 12:09 Time Arrived : 12:25 Time Completed : 12:54 Synopsis: 21MDC0681 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:11 Time Completed : 09:11 Synopsis: An adult female booked on a court sentence committment from Mesquite Municipal Court. 21MDC0682 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched: 13:57 Time Arrived : 13:56 Time Completed : 17:42 Synopsis: Officer transported one adult male to Clark County Detention Center. 21MDC0683 Safe Cell Hold Jail Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 02:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:07 Time Completed : 03:41 Synopsis: An inmate was placed in safe holding due to being uncooperative. 21MDC0684 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J8 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: 15:12 Time Arrived : 16:46 Time Completed : 19:38 Synopsis: Officer transported four adults to Clark County Detention Center. 