12/18/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202
06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 12/16/21
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
211216031 Found Property
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:20 Time Dispatched: 20:28
Time Arrived : 20:31 Time Completed : 21:30
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:20 Time Dispatched: 20:28
Time Arrived : 20:31 Time Completed : 20:39
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a business regarding found property. The property was
secured at the Mesquite Police Department for safekeeping.
211216032 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & REDD HILLS Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:21 Time Dispatched: 19:26
Time Arrived : 19:30 Time Completed : 19:42
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:21 Time Dispatched: 19:26
Time Arrived : 19:30 Time Completed : 19:55
Synopsis:
211216033 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:53 Time Dispatched: 19:55
Time Arrived : 19:57 Time Completed : 20:09
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:53 Time Dispatched: 19:55
Time Arrived : 19:57 Time Completed : 20:09
Synopsis:
211216034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:22 Time Completed : 20:27
Synopsis:
211216035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:54 Time Dispatched: 21:06
Time Arrived : 20:54 Time Completed : 21:08
Synopsis:
211216036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:40
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:30 Time Completed : 21:41
Synopsis:
211216037 Welfare Check
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:43 Time Completed : 21:53
Synopsis:
211216038 Welfare Check
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:58 Time Completed : 22:01
Synopsis:
211216039 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : W PIONEER BLVD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, C Campos
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:06 Time Dispatched: 23:02
Time Arrived : 22:10 Time Completed : 23:51
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:10 Time Completed : 23:01
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:19 Time Completed : 22:35
Synopsis:
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One
adult male was arrested for DUI.
211216040 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: 22:35
Time Arrived : 22:39 Time Completed : 23:11
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: 22:35
Time Arrived : 22:37 Time Completed : 22:51
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a casino reference a trespass violator. One male was
issued a citation for trespassing.
211216042 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Lewis St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:25 Time Dispatched: 23:50
Time Arrived : 23:50 Time Completed : 23:53
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:29 Time Completed : 00:06
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:25 Time Dispatched: 23:46
Time Arrived : 23:48 Time Completed : 23:52
Synopsis:
211216043 Keep The Peace
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:25 Time Dispatched: 23:31
Time Arrived : 23:39 Time Completed : 23:50
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:25 Time Dispatched: 23:31
Time Arrived : 23:33 Time Completed : 23:46
Synopsis:
211217001 Recovered Stolen Vehicle
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Rich, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:38 Time Dispatched: 00:38
Time Arrived : 00:41 Time Completed : 02:49
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:38 Time Dispatched: 00:38
Time Arrived : 00:41 Time Completed : 02:52
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:38 Time Dispatched: 02:13
Time Arrived : 00:38 Time Completed : 05:10
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 00:38 Time Dispatched: 00:55
Time Arrived : 01:03 Time Completed : 01:49
Synopsis:
Officers located an occupied stolen vehicle. One adult male and one adult female
were arrested for possession of stolen vehicle.
211217002 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:13 Time Dispatched: 05:16
Time Arrived : 05:20 Time Completed : 05:23
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 05:13 Time Dispatched: 05:16
Time Arrived : 05:19 Time Completed : 05:30
Synopsis:
21ACO3709 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:48
Synopsis:
21MCC4795 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:14
Synopsis:
21MCC4796 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:11 Time Completed : 20:11
Synopsis:
21MCC4797 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:43 Time Completed : 20:44
Synopsis:
21MCC4798 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:28 Time Dispatched: 09:09
Time Arrived : 09:09 Time Completed : 09:09
Synopsis:
21MCC4799 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 22:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:27 Time Completed : 22:29
Synopsis:
21MCC4800 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 01:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:54 Time Completed : 02:35
Synopsis:
21MCC4801 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 02:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:35 Time Completed : 02:38
Synopsis:
21MDC0683 Safe Cell Hold Jail
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J5 Time Reported: 02:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:07 Time Completed : 03:41
Synopsis:
An inmate was placed in safe holding due to being uncooperative.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 12/16/21` and `06:00:00 12/17/21`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
211217003 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry, J Gleave, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched: 06:43
Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 06:49
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 07:07
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 07:24
Synopsis:
211217004 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched: 07:52
Time Arrived : 06:50 Time Completed : 07:22
Synopsis:
211217005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:08
Synopsis:
211217006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:08
Synopsis:
211217007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:10
Synopsis:
211217008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Gleave, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:11 Time Dispatched: 07:22
Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 07:44
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:11 Time Dispatched: 07:12
Time Arrived : 07:26 Time Completed : 07:44
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:11 Time Dispatched: 07:12
Time Arrived : 07:26 Time Completed : 07:39
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:11 Time Dispatched: 07:12
Time Arrived : 07:25 Time Completed : 07:39
Synopsis:
211217009 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 07:24 Time Dispatched: 07:25
Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 07:43
Synopsis:
211217010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:44 Time Completed : 07:54
Synopsis:
211217011 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:44 Time Completed : 07:51
Synopsis:
211217012 Traffic Violation
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:06 Time Completed : 08:06
Synopsis:
211217013 Traffic Violation
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:07 Time Completed : 08:07
Synopsis:
211217014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:13 Time Completed : 08:16
Synopsis:
211217015 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched: 09:36
Time Arrived : 08:21 Time Completed : 08:31
Synopsis:
211217016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:27 Time Completed : 09:08
Synopsis:
211217017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:29 Time Dispatched: 08:57
Time Arrived : 08:30 Time Completed : 08:58
Synopsis:
211217018 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 08:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:31 Time Completed : 09:30
Synopsis:
211217019 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Duchess Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:32 Time Dispatched: 08:37
Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:
211217020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:42 Time Completed : 09:12
Synopsis:
211217021 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211217022 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : S Arrowhead Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:49 Time Dispatched: 09:08
Time Arrived : 09:10 Time Completed : 09:31
Synopsis:
211217023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 10:11
Synopsis:
211217024 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Goldenrod Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: 11:28
Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 11:34
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:
Officers located a female with an active warrant. One female was taken into
custody.
211217025 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211217026 Stolen Property
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave, A Castaneda
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:24 Time Dispatched: 14:36
Time Arrived : 10:34 Time Completed : 14:46
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:24 Time Dispatched: 13:49
Time Arrived : 13:53 Time Completed : 14:32
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:35 Time Completed : 11:21
Synopsis:
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One
adult female was arrested for possession of credit/debit card without owners
consent.
211217027 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211217028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry, I McOmie
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: D3 Time Reported: 12:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:49 Time Completed : 13:45
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 12:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:37 Time Completed : 13:45
Synopsis:
211217029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: 12:42
Time Arrived : 12:45 Time Completed : 13:46
Synopsis:
211217030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 13:49
Synopsis:
211217031 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Verbena Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:58 Time Dispatched: 15:49
Time Arrived : 15:59 Time Completed : 18:00
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 14:58 Time Dispatched: 17:57
Time Arrived : 17:59 Time Completed : 18:10
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:58 Time Dispatched: 15:00
Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 17:34
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 14:58 Time Dispatched: 15:01
Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:14
Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 14:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:01
Synopsis:
An officer was dispatched to a residence in reference to a deceased person. The
coroner responded and a report was taken.
211217032 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Gleave, I McOmie
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:24
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:54
Unit: D3 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: 15:21
Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 18:08
Synopsis:
211217033 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Dogwood Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:43 Time Dispatched: 15:46
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:49
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:43 Time Dispatched: 15:51
Time Arrived : 16:01 Time Completed : 16:27
Synopsis:
211217034 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 15:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:51 Time Completed : 16:54
Synopsis:
211217035 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : Hagens Aly
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:20 Time Dispatched: 16:28
Time Arrived : 16:34 Time Completed : 16:54
Synopsis:
211217036 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : KENSINGTON Ave & OASIS Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:49 Time Completed : 16:58
Synopsis:
211217037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:59 Time Completed : 17:00
Synopsis:
211217038 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 17:43 Time Dispatched: 17:52
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:57
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:43 Time Dispatched: 17:51
Time Arrived : 17:58 Time Completed : 18:09
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 17:43 Time Dispatched: 17:51
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:06
Synopsis:
21ACO3703 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:41
Synopsis:
21ACO3704 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:01 Time Completed : 08:03
Synopsis:
21ACO3705 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Moss Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched: 11:45
Time Arrived : 11:51 Time Completed : 11:52
Synopsis:
21ACO3706 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:48 Time Completed : 13:49
Synopsis:
21ACO3707 Vet appt pick up
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 14:58
Synopsis:
21ACO3708 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Jackrabbit St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 15:51 Time Dispatched: 15:53
Time Arrived : 15:57 Time Completed : 16:09
Synopsis:
21ACO3709 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:48
Synopsis:
21ACO3710 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 06:41
Synopsis:
21ACO3711 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:
21ACO3712 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:47
Synopsis:
21ACO3713 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:48 Time Completed : 06:56
Synopsis:
21ACO3714 Animal Complain
Incident Address : Riversie Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:45 Time Completed : 07:45
Synopsis:
21ACO3715 Traffic Violation
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : A Active
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:06 Time Completed : 08:06
Synopsis:
21ACO3716 Traffic Violation
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : A Active
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:07 Time Completed : 08:07
Synopsis:
21ACO3717 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd & Cottonwood dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:08 Time Completed : 08:10
Synopsis:
21ACO3718 Animal Complain
Incident Address : E 1st st
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:52 Time Completed : 11:57
Synopsis:
21ACO3719 Animal Complain
Incident Address : Stone Haven
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:47 Time Completed : 13:54
Synopsis:
21ACO3720 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:13 Time Completed : 14:15
Synopsis:
21MCC4793 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 12:36
Synopsis:
21MCC4794 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 13:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:07 Time Completed : 20:07
Synopsis:
21MCC4795 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:14
Synopsis:
21MCC4796 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:11 Time Completed : 20:11
Synopsis:
21MCC4797 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:43 Time Completed : 20:44
Synopsis:
21MCC4798 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:28 Time Dispatched: 09:09
Time Arrived : 09:09 Time Completed : 09:09
Synopsis:
21MCC4799 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 22:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:27 Time Completed : 22:29
Synopsis:
21MCC4800 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 01:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:54 Time Completed : 02:35
Synopsis:
21MCC4801 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 02:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:35 Time Completed : 02:38
Synopsis:
21MCC4802 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:18
Synopsis:
21MCC4803 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:40 Time Completed : 10:49
Synopsis:
21MCC4804 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:49 Time Completed : 10:49
Synopsis:
21MCC4805 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 10:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:44 Time Completed : 10:45
Synopsis:
21MCC4806 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:57 Time Completed : 11:03
Synopsis:
21MCC4807 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:10
Synopsis:
21MCC4808 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Paradise Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 14:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:22 Time Completed : 14:22
Synopsis:
21MCC4809 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 15:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 15:20
Synopsis:
21MCC4810 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : Colleen Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: 16:15
Time Arrived : 16:15 Time Completed : 16:15
Synopsis:
21MCC4811 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:45
Time Arrived : 16:45 Time Completed : 16:45
Synopsis:
21MCC4812 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 16:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:47 Time Completed : 16:47
Synopsis:
21MCC4813 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Via Ventana Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 16:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:58 Time Completed : 16:58
Synopsis:
21MCC4814 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:49 Time Completed : 17:49
Synopsis:
21MDC0680 Follow Up Investigation
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:00 Time Dispatched: 12:09
Time Arrived : 12:25 Time Completed : 12:54
Synopsis:
21MDC0681 Court Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Thornley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:11 Time Completed : 09:11
Synopsis:
An adult female booked on a court sentence committment from Mesquite Municipal
Court.
21MDC0682 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched: 13:57
Time Arrived : 13:56 Time Completed : 17:42
Synopsis:
Officer transported one adult male to Clark County Detention Center.
21MDC0683 Safe Cell Hold Jail
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J5 Time Reported: 02:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:07 Time Completed : 03:41
Synopsis:
An inmate was placed in safe holding due to being uncooperative.
21MDC0684 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: J Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: 15:12
Time Arrived : 16:46 Time Completed : 19:38
Synopsis:
Officer transported four adults to Clark County Detention Center.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `06:00:00 12/16/21` and `18:00:00 12/17/21`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***