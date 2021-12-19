MONDAY, DEC. 20

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

VVAA General Meeting: 11 a.m. – noon. Mesquite Fin Arts Center Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

Coloring for Adults: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene Crafternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Teen Scene offers a place for creativity, socialization, gaming, crafting, and lounging for ages 12-17. Call 702-507-4080.

STEAM Activities for Kids: 4-5 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Participate each week in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Math activity. Info: 702-507-4080.

TUESDAY, DEC. 21

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Toddler Storytime: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Toddlers enjoy songs, nursery rhymes, stories and finger plays. Call 702-507-4080.

Intermediate Android Phone: 10:15-11:15 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Intermediate Android Phone Basics will help you get the most out of your device. Call 702-507-4080.

Rotary Club: Noon, Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Email questions to lindakgault@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRotary/.

Mesquite City Technical Review Meeting: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Meeting will be held in the Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of City Hall.