FRIDAY, DEC. 10

Mingle & Jingle Holiday Party: noon – 2 p.m. CasaBlanca Resort. Mesquite Chamber of Commerce event, $35 per person. Registration closes Dec. 3. RSVP by calling 702-346-2902.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

Christmas With the Donkeys

_________________________________________________________________________________________

A Neverland Christmas Carol

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Lost City Museum’s Holiday Open House

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lost City Museum, 721 S. Moapa Valley Blvd., Overton. Free admission, mask required. Support the Docent Council and Lost City Museum’s Education Program.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Mesquite Showgirls Bingo

Mesquite Showgirls BINGO: 1-3 p.m. Elks Lodge, 545 Riverside Drive. Cost is $20 per person. Limited seating, reserve by emailing themesquiteshowgirls@gmail.com

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

Story time for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Cardmaking for Adults: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Exercise your creativity by making two unique greeting cards. We will offer different designs each month. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

Family Craft: 11 a.m. – noon, Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St. Join for an artful craft or project that incorporates dexterity, imagination and fun. Call 702-507-4080.

Cricut Club: 3-4 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn the basics or get new ideas for projects. Call 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Live at the Library Concert Series: 3-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. Mike the Hitt Man and The Quintessential Quintet. Info: 702-507-4080