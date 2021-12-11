12/10/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202
211208036 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:12 Time Dispatched: 19:15
Time Arrived : 19:19 Time Completed : 20:36
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:15 Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a equipment violation. One
male was arrested on drug charges.
211208037 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:47 Time Completed : 19:55
Synopsis:
211208038 Back Ground Investigation
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 19:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:27 Time Completed : 22:14
Synopsis:
211208039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 20:59
Synopsis:
211208040 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:03 Time Dispatched: 21:08
Time Arrived : 21:08 Time Completed : 21:08
Synopsis:
211208041 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & SUN VALLEY Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:41 Time Completed : 21:44
Synopsis:
211208042 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 22:01
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:54 Time Dispatched: 21:55
Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 21:57
Synopsis:
211208043 Intoxicated Person
Incident Address : Pinehurst Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:07 Time Dispatched: 22:11
Time Arrived : 22:16 Time Completed : 22:36
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:07 Time Dispatched: 22:10
Time Arrived : 22:16 Time Completed : 22:41
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:07 Time Dispatched: 22:12
Time Arrived : 22:16 Time Completed : 22:47
Synopsis:
211208044 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:05 Time Completed : 23:09
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:05 Time Completed : 23:06
Synopsis:
211209001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:33 Time Completed : 00:37
Synopsis:
211209002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:42 Time Completed : 01:45
Synopsis:
211209003 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:15 Time Completed : 02:20
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:15 Time Dispatched: 02:15
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:17
Synopsis:
211209004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:54 Time Completed : 02:57
Synopsis:
211209005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:16 Time Completed : 03:39
Synopsis:
21ACO3629 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:45 Time Completed : 06:48
Synopsis:
21ACO3630 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:
21MCC4708 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:37 Time Completed : 19:40
Synopsis:
21MCC4709 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:47 Time Completed : 20:07
Synopsis:
21MCC4710 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:40 Time Completed : 19:47
Synopsis:
21MCC4711 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 19:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:49 Time Completed : 20:27
Synopsis:
21MCC4712 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 20:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:07 Time Completed : 20:07
Synopsis:
21MCC4713 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 20:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:15 Time Completed : 20:55
Synopsis:
21MCC4714 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:27 Time Completed : 21:00
Synopsis:
21MCC4715 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 20:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:55 Time Completed : 20:55
Synopsis:
21MCC4716 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:07
Synopsis:
21MCC4717 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Chalet Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:07
Synopsis:
21MCC4718 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:03 Time Dispatched: 21:08
Time Arrived : 21:08 Time Completed : 21:08
Synopsis:
21MCC4719 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:50
Synopsis:
21MCC4720 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:44
Synopsis:
21MCC4721 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:45 Time Completed : 22:43
Synopsis:
21MCC4722 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:51 Time Completed : 21:51
Synopsis:
21MCC4723 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Carrara Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 02:24 Time Dispatched: 02:25
Time Arrived : 02:25 Time Completed : 02:25
Synopsis:
21MCC4724 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 02:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:45 Time Completed : 02:45
Synopsis:
21MCC4725 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 05:04 Time Dispatched: 05:05
Time Arrived : 05:06 Time Completed : 05:06
Synopsis:
21MDC0660 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: J Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched: 18:45
Time Arrived : 19:55 Time Completed : 22:31
Synopsis:
Transported two adults to the Clark County Detention Center.
211208005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:53 Time Completed : 08:58
Synopsis:
211208006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & PALM Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:
211208007 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 11:19
Synopsis:
Police responded to a business regarding suspicious activity. Information was
gathered for report.
211208008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:55 Time Completed : 09:59
Synopsis:
211208009 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211208010 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:31 Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:
211208011 Domestic Trouble
Incident Address : Hitching Post Pt
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Z Wood, A Castaneda
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:33 Time Dispatched: 10:38
Time Arrived : 10:42 Time Completed : 14:22
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:33 Time Dispatched: 10:55
Time Arrived : 10:58 Time Completed : 12:24
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a domestic violence call. A female was arrested for false
imprisonment and coercion.
211208012 Ex-Felon Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211208014 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211208015 Fingerprints
Incident Address :
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211208016 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211208017 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211208018 Records Dissemination
Incident Address :
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211208019 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211208020 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 12:26
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 12:27
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:28 Time Completed : 12:28
Synopsis:
211208021 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:27 Time Completed : 12:27
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:28 Time Completed : 12:28
Synopsis:
211208022 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:27 Time Completed : 12:28
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:29 Time Completed : 12:51
Synopsis:
211208023 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:00
Synopsis:
211208024 Civil Matter
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:24 Time Dispatched: 13:28
Time Arrived : 13:40 Time Completed : 14:42
Synopsis:
211208025 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:45 Time Completed : 13:59
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:45 Time Completed : 13:59
Synopsis:
211208027 Verbal Disturbance IP
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:05 Time Dispatched: 14:12
Time Arrived : 14:15 Time Completed : 14:42
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 14:05 Time Dispatched: 14:12
Time Arrived : 14:15 Time Completed : 14:42
Synopsis:
Mesquite Detectives responded to a verbal dispute involving two male adults.
211208028 Mental Person
Incident Address : N Willow St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:10 Time Dispatched: 14:58
Time Arrived : 15:10 Time Completed : 14:58
Synopsis:
211208029 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Goodsell, J Gleave, G Garcia
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:26 Time Dispatched: 14:42
Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 15:16
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:26 Time Dispatched: 14:45
Time Arrived : 14:46 Time Completed : 18:11
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 14:26 Time Dispatched: 14:45
Time Arrived : 14:46 Time Completed : 18:11
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:55 Time Completed : 15:01
Synopsis:
Detectives made contact with one male who was cited for several misdemeanor
violations.
211208030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: 15:38
Time Arrived : 15:27 Time Completed : 15:32
Synopsis:
211208031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W First North St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:32 Time Completed : 15:38
Synopsis:
211208032 Evidence Destruction
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211208033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & PULSIPHER Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:19 Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:
211208034 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:22 Time Completed : 17:39
Synopsis:
211208036 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:12 Time Dispatched: 19:15
Time Arrived : 19:19 Time Completed : 20:36
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:15 Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a equipment violation. One
male was arrested on drug charges.
211208037 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:47 Time Completed : 19:55
Synopsis:
211208038 Back Ground Investigation
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 19:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:27 Time Completed : 22:14
Synopsis:
211208039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 20:59
Synopsis:
211208040 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:03 Time Dispatched: 21:08
Time Arrived : 21:08 Time Completed : 21:08
Synopsis:
211208041 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & SUN VALLEY Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:41 Time Completed : 21:44
Synopsis:
211208042 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 22:01
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:54 Time Dispatched: 21:55
Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 21:57
Synopsis:
211208043 Intoxicated Person
Incident Address : Pinehurst Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:07 Time Dispatched: 22:11
Time Arrived : 22:16 Time Completed : 22:36
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:07 Time Dispatched: 22:10
Time Arrived : 22:16 Time Completed : 22:41
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:07 Time Dispatched: 22:12
Time Arrived : 22:16 Time Completed : 22:47
Synopsis:
211208044 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:05 Time Completed : 23:09
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:05 Time Completed : 23:06
Synopsis:
211209001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:33 Time Completed : 00:37
Synopsis:
211209002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:42 Time Completed : 01:45
Synopsis:
211209003 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:15 Time Completed : 02:20
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:15 Time Dispatched: 02:15
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:17
Synopsis:
211209004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:54 Time Completed : 02:57
Synopsis:
211209005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:16 Time Completed : 03:39
Synopsis:
211209006 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:24 Time Dispatched: 07:33
Time Arrived : 07:40 Time Completed : 07:43
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:24 Time Dispatched: 07:38
Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 07:55
Synopsis:
211209007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:47 Time Completed : 09:24
Synopsis:
211209008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:00 Time Completed : 09:28
Synopsis:
211209009 Alarm
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, FR3
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:44 Time Dispatched: 08:47
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:49
Unit: FR3 Time Reported: 08:44 Time Dispatched: 08:47
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:47
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:44 Time Dispatched: 08:47
Time Arrived : 08:48 Time Completed : 08:50
Synopsis:
211209010 Person On Foot
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:09 Time Dispatched: 09:10
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:16
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:10 Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:
211209011 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : Flagstone Buff & Windsong Xing
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:38
Synopsis:
211209012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:39 Time Completed : 10:10
Synopsis:
211209013 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211209015 Lost Property
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:37 Time Dispatched: 10:46
Time Arrived : 10:46 Time Completed : 11:25
Synopsis:
An officer responded to the police department reference lost property. A report
was taken.
211209016 Found Property
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched: 12:01
Time Arrived : 12:05 Time Completed : 12:21
Synopsis:
211209017 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211209018 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211209019 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211209020 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : MESQUITE CITY LIMITS
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:32 Time Completed : 12:55
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:32 Time Completed : 12:55
Synopsis:
211209021 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211209022 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211209023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : GAZLAY CT
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:41 Time Dispatched: 13:47
Time Arrived : 12:41 Time Completed : 12:55
Synopsis:
211209024 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211209025 Controlled Substance Problem
Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Goodsell, G Garcia, A Castaneda
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: 16:29
Time Arrived : 12:45 Time Completed : 16:02
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:55 Time Completed : 13:12
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:55 Time Completed : 13:12
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:51 Time Completed : 14:52
Synopsis:
An officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. One adult male
and and one adult female were arrested for drug charges.
211209026 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211209027 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : CHAPARRAL DR
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Goodsell, G Garcia
Disposition : A Active
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:52 Time Completed : 12:55
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:55 Time Completed : 13:47
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched: 13:15
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:47
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched: 13:15
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:47
Synopsis:
211209028 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211209029 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:20 Time Dispatched: 13:28
Time Arrived : 13:28 Time Completed : 15:48
Synopsis:
Police responded to a two vehicle accident. One female was issued a citation
and a report was taken.
211209030 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211209031 Parking Problem
Incident Address : JACARANDA Way & CASSIA Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: 13:51
Time Arrived : 13:51 Time Completed : 14:14
Synopsis:
211209032 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211209033 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Haley Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:38 Time Dispatched: 16:51
Time Arrived : 16:51 Time Completed : 16:59
Synopsis:
211209034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:02 Time Dispatched: 14:14
Time Arrived : 14:15 Time Completed : 17:55
Synopsis:
211209035 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Condor St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: 17:07
Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 17:33
Synopsis:
211209036 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched: 16:11
Time Arrived : 16:14 Time Completed : 16:15
Synopsis:
211209037 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Santa Maria Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched: 15:48
Time Arrived : 15:54 Time Completed : 16:10
Synopsis:
211209038 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211209039 Child Locked in Vehicle
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Rowley, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:59 Time Dispatched: 16:04
Time Arrived : 16:21 Time Completed : 16:28
Unit: L1 Time Reported: 15:59 Time Dispatched: 16:04
Time Arrived : 16:10 Time Completed : 16:21
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 15:59 Time Dispatched: 16:03
Time Arrived : 16:09 Time Completed : 16:20
Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 15:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:02
Synopsis:
21ACO3619 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:58
Synopsis:
21ACO3620 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:
21ACO3621 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 07:13
Synopsis:
21ACO3622 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Tex St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:33 Time Completed : 07:33
Synopsis:
21ACO3623 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd & Cottonwood Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:37 Time Completed : 07:38
Synopsis:
21ACO3624 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:07 Time Completed : 08:12
Synopsis:
21ACO3625 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd & Great Divide Trail
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:10
Synopsis:
21ACO3626 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:11 Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:
21ACO3627 Animal Noise
Incident Address : Villa La Paz Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:35 Time Completed : 12:36
Synopsis:
21ACO3628 Animal complaint
Incident Address : MARILYN Pkwy & MESA Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:38 Time Dispatched: 12:41
Time Arrived : 12:46 Time Completed : 12:53
Synopsis:
21ACO3629 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:45 Time Completed : 06:48
Synopsis:
21ACO3630 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:
21ACO3631 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:
21ACO3632 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:50 Time Completed : 06:58
Synopsis:
21ACO3633 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:
21ACO3634 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:44 Time Completed : 11:45
Synopsis:
21MCC4697 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:
21MCC4698 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:50 Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:
21MCC4699 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Ivy Lee Crst
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 11:04
Synopsis:
21MCC4700 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 12:17
Synopsis:
21MCC4701 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 12:33
Synopsis:
21MCC4702 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:00
Synopsis:
21MCC4703 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 14:01
Synopsis:
21MCC4704 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:55 Time Completed : 17:30
Synopsis:
21MCC4705 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:56 Time Completed : 17:28
Synopsis:
21MCC4706 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:30 Time Completed : 17:36
Synopsis:
21MCC4707 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:37 Time Completed : 18:11
Synopsis:
21MCC4708 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:37 Time Completed : 19:40
Synopsis:
21MCC4709 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:47 Time Completed : 20:07
Synopsis:
21MCC4710 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:40 Time Completed : 19:47
Synopsis:
21MCC4711 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 19:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:49 Time Completed : 20:27
Synopsis:
21MCC4712 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 20:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:07 Time Completed : 20:07
Synopsis:
21MCC4713 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 20:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:15 Time Completed : 20:55
Synopsis:
21MCC4714 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:27 Time Completed : 21:00
Synopsis:
21MCC4715 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 20:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:55 Time Completed : 20:55
Synopsis:
21MCC4716 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:07
Synopsis:
21MCC4717 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Chalet Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:07
Synopsis:
21MCC4718 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:03 Time Dispatched: 21:08
Time Arrived : 21:08 Time Completed : 21:08
Synopsis:
21MCC4719 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:50
Synopsis:
21MCC4720 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:44
Synopsis:
21MCC4721 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:45 Time Completed : 22:43
Synopsis:
21MCC4722 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:51 Time Completed : 21:51
Synopsis:
21MCC4723 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Carrara Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 02:24 Time Dispatched: 02:25
Time Arrived : 02:25 Time Completed : 02:25
Synopsis:
21MCC4724 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 02:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:45 Time Completed : 02:45
Synopsis:
21MCC4725 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 05:04 Time Dispatched: 05:05
Time Arrived : 05:06 Time Completed : 05:06
Synopsis:
21MCC4726 TAC Duties Non-Entry
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:
21MCC4727 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:45 Time Completed : 07:45
Synopsis:
21MCC4728 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:40 Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:
21MCC4729 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:
21MCC4730 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:39 Time Completed : 09:58
Synopsis:
21MCC4731 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:46
Synopsis:
21MCC4732 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:47 Time Completed : 10:45
Synopsis:
21MCC4733 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:59 Time Completed : 10:18
Synopsis:
21MCC4734 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:20 Time Completed : 11:46
Synopsis:
21MCC4735 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 13:33
Synopsis:
21MCC4736 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:33 Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:
21MCC4737 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:42 Time Completed : 13:50
Synopsis:
21MCC4738 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:07 Time Completed : 14:49
Synopsis:
21MCC4739 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:
21MCC4740 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:32 Time Completed : 16:50
Synopsis:
21MCE1848 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:12 Time Dispatched: 08:16
Time Arrived : 08:30 Time Completed : 08:33
Synopsis:
21MCE1849 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Prominence Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:42 Time Completed : 08:47
Synopsis:
21MCE1850 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Cracker Barrel Cir
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:46 Time Dispatched: 08:48
Time Arrived : 08:56 Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:
21MCE1851 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:09 Time Completed : 09:15
Synopsis:
21MCE1852 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Prominence Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:12 Time Dispatched: 09:15
Time Arrived : 09:20 Time Completed : 09:39
Synopsis:
21MCE1853 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:48
Synopsis:
21MCE1854 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Appletree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:49 Time Completed : 10:52
Synopsis:
21MCE1855 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Ivy Lee Crst
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 11:04
Synopsis:
21MCE1856 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Wild Horse Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:15 Time Completed : 11:16
Synopsis:
21MCE1857 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Verllonia St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:35
Synopsis:
21MCE1858 Special Event Detail
Incident Address : MESQUITE CITY LIMITS
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Stanley Harger, Shari Hoover, Sandra Romberg,
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V120 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 10:09
Unit: V125 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 10:09
Unit: V129 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 10:09
Unit: V139 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 10:09
Unit: V154 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 10:09
Unit: V158 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 10:09
Unit: V160 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 10:09
Unit: V164 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 10:09
Unit: V165 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:
21MDC0658 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:39 Time Completed : 12:22
Synopsis:
Officer took one male subject into custody for an active warrant.
21MDC0659 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:53
Synopsis:
One adult male remanded into custody by Mesquite Justice Court.
21MDC0660 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: J Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched: 18:45
Time Arrived : 19:55 Time Completed : 22:31
Synopsis:
Transported two adults to the Clark County Detention Center.
21MDC0661 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:26 Time Dispatched: 13:29
Time Arrived : 14:37 Time Completed : 17:33
Synopsis:
Officer transported one male subject to Clark County Detention Center.
