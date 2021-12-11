12/10/21                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
211208036     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:12      Time Dispatched: 19:15
	                    Time Arrived : 19:19      Time Completed : 20:36

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 19:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:15      Time Completed : 21:35
Synopsis:

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a equipment violation. One
male was arrested on drug charges.


211208037     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:47      Time Completed : 19:55
Synopsis:




211208038     Back Ground Investigation
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 19:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:27      Time Completed : 22:14
Synopsis:




211208039     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:58      Time Completed : 20:59
Synopsis:




211208040     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 21:03      Time Dispatched: 21:08
	                    Time Arrived : 21:08      Time Completed : 21:08
Synopsis:




211208041     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & SUN VALLEY Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:41      Time Completed : 21:44
Synopsis:




211208042     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W OLD MILL Rd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:54      Time Completed : 22:01

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:54      Time Dispatched: 21:55
	                    Time Arrived : 21:56      Time Completed : 21:57
Synopsis:




211208043     Intoxicated Person
	Incident Address : Pinehurst Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:07      Time Dispatched: 22:11
	                    Time Arrived : 22:16      Time Completed : 22:36

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:07      Time Dispatched: 22:10
	                    Time Arrived : 22:16      Time Completed : 22:41

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:07      Time Dispatched: 22:12
	                    Time Arrived : 22:16      Time Completed : 22:47
Synopsis:




211208044     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:05      Time Completed : 23:09

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:05      Time Completed : 23:06
Synopsis:




211209001     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 00:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:33      Time Completed : 00:37
Synopsis:




211209002     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 01:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:42      Time Completed : 01:45
Synopsis:




211209003     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 02:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:15      Time Completed : 02:20

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 02:15      Time Dispatched: 02:15
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 02:17
Synopsis:




211209004     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 02:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:54      Time Completed : 02:57
Synopsis:




211209005     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 03:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:16      Time Completed : 03:39
Synopsis:




21ACO3629     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:45      Time Completed : 06:48
Synopsis:




21ACO3630     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:47      Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:




21MCC4708     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 18:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:37      Time Completed : 19:40
Synopsis:




21MCC4709     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 18:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:47      Time Completed : 20:07
Synopsis:




21MCC4710     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 19:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:40      Time Completed : 19:47
Synopsis:




21MCC4711     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 19:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:49      Time Completed : 20:27
Synopsis:




21MCC4712     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 20:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:07      Time Completed : 20:07
Synopsis:




21MCC4713     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 20:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:15      Time Completed : 20:55
Synopsis:




21MCC4714     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 20:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:27      Time Completed : 21:00
Synopsis:




21MCC4715     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 20:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:55      Time Completed : 20:55
Synopsis:




21MCC4716     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 21:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:01      Time Completed : 21:07
Synopsis:




21MCC4717     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Chalet Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 21:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 21:07
Synopsis:




21MCC4718     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 21:03      Time Dispatched: 21:08
	                    Time Arrived : 21:08      Time Completed : 21:08
Synopsis:




21MCC4719     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 21:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:09      Time Completed : 21:50
Synopsis:




21MCC4720     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 21:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:32      Time Completed : 21:44
Synopsis:




21MCC4721     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 21:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:45      Time Completed : 22:43
Synopsis:




21MCC4722     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 21:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:51      Time Completed : 21:51
Synopsis:




21MCC4723     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Carrara Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 02:24      Time Dispatched: 02:25
	                    Time Arrived : 02:25      Time Completed : 02:25
Synopsis:




21MCC4724     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 02:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:45      Time Completed : 02:45
Synopsis:




21MCC4725     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 05:04      Time Dispatched: 05:05
	                    Time Arrived : 05:06      Time Completed : 05:06
Synopsis:




21MDC0660     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: J Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 18:32      Time Dispatched: 18:45
	                    Time Arrived : 19:55      Time Completed : 22:31
Synopsis:

Transported two adults to the Clark County Detention Center.


211208005     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:53      Time Completed : 08:58
Synopsis:




211208006     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & PALM Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:22      Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:




211208007     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:28      Time Completed : 11:19
Synopsis:

Police responded to a business regarding suspicious activity.  Information was
gathered for report.


211208008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:55      Time Completed : 09:59
Synopsis:




211208009     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211208010     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:31      Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:




211208011     Domestic Trouble
	Incident Address : Hitching Post Pt
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, A Castaneda
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:33      Time Dispatched: 10:38
	                    Time Arrived : 10:42      Time Completed : 14:22

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:33      Time Dispatched: 10:55
	                    Time Arrived : 10:58      Time Completed : 12:24
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a domestic violence call. A female was arrested for false
imprisonment and coercion.


211208012     Ex-Felon Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211208014     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211208015     Fingerprints
	Incident Address :
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211208016     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211208017     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211208018     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address :
	
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211208019     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211208020     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 12:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:26      Time Completed : 12:26

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:26      Time Completed : 12:27

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 12:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:28      Time Completed : 12:28
Synopsis:




211208021     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:27      Time Completed : 12:27

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 12:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:28      Time Completed : 12:28
Synopsis:




211208022     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:27      Time Completed : 12:28

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 12:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:29      Time Completed : 12:51
Synopsis:




211208023     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 12:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:00      Time Completed : 13:00
Synopsis:




211208024     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:24      Time Dispatched: 13:28
	                    Time Arrived : 13:40      Time Completed : 14:42
Synopsis:




211208025     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 13:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:45      Time Completed : 13:59

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 13:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:45      Time Completed : 13:59
Synopsis:




211208027     Verbal Disturbance IP
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 14:05      Time Dispatched: 14:12
	                    Time Arrived : 14:15      Time Completed : 14:42

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 14:05      Time Dispatched: 14:12
	                    Time Arrived : 14:15      Time Completed : 14:42
Synopsis:

Mesquite Detectives responded to a verbal dispute involving two male adults.


211208028     Mental Person
	Incident Address : N Willow St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:10      Time Dispatched: 14:58
	                    Time Arrived : 15:10      Time Completed : 14:58
Synopsis:




211208029     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Goodsell, J Gleave, G Garcia
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:26      Time Dispatched: 14:42
	                    Time Arrived : 14:49      Time Completed : 15:16

	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 14:26      Time Dispatched: 14:45
	                    Time Arrived : 14:46      Time Completed : 18:11

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 14:26      Time Dispatched: 14:45
	                    Time Arrived : 14:46      Time Completed : 18:11

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:55      Time Completed : 15:01
Synopsis:

Detectives made contact with one male who was cited for several misdemeanor
violations.


211208030     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:26      Time Dispatched: 15:38
	                    Time Arrived : 15:27      Time Completed : 15:32
Synopsis:




211208031     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W First North St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:32      Time Completed : 15:38
Synopsis:




211208032     Evidence Destruction
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211208033     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & PULSIPHER Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:19      Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:




211208034     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:22      Time Completed : 17:39
Synopsis:




211209006     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:24      Time Dispatched: 07:33
	                    Time Arrived : 07:40      Time Completed : 07:43

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 07:24      Time Dispatched: 07:38
	                    Time Arrived : 07:39      Time Completed : 07:55
Synopsis:




211209007     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 07:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:47      Time Completed : 09:24
Synopsis:




211209008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:00      Time Completed : 09:28
Synopsis:




211209009     Alarm
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, FR3
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:44      Time Dispatched: 08:47
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:49

	Unit: FR3           Time Reported: 08:44      Time Dispatched: 08:47
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:47

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 08:44      Time Dispatched: 08:47
	                    Time Arrived : 08:48      Time Completed : 08:50
Synopsis:




211209010     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:09      Time Dispatched: 09:10
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:16

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 09:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:10      Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:




211209011     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : Flagstone Buff & Windsong Xing
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:32      Time Completed : 09:38
Synopsis:




211209012     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:39      Time Completed : 10:10
Synopsis:




211209013     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211209015     Lost Property
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:37      Time Dispatched: 10:46
	                    Time Arrived : 10:46      Time Completed : 11:25
Synopsis:

An officer responded to the police department reference lost property. A report
was taken.


211209016     Found Property
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:57      Time Dispatched: 12:01
	                    Time Arrived : 12:05      Time Completed : 12:21
Synopsis:




211209017     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211209018     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211209019     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211209020     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : MESQUITE CITY LIMITS
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 12:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:32      Time Completed : 12:55

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 12:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:32      Time Completed : 12:55
Synopsis:




211209021     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211209022     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211209023     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : GAZLAY CT
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:41      Time Dispatched: 13:47
	                    Time Arrived : 12:41      Time Completed : 12:55
Synopsis:




211209024     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211209025     Controlled Substance Problem
	Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Goodsell, G Garcia, A Castaneda
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:42      Time Dispatched: 16:29
	                    Time Arrived : 12:45      Time Completed : 16:02

	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 12:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:55      Time Completed : 13:12

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 12:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:55      Time Completed : 13:12

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:51      Time Completed : 14:52
Synopsis:

An officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. One adult male
and and one adult female were arrested for drug charges.


211209026     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211209027     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : CHAPARRAL DR
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Goodsell, G Garcia
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 12:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:52      Time Completed : 12:55

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:55      Time Completed : 13:47

	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 12:52      Time Dispatched: 13:15
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:47

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 12:52      Time Dispatched: 13:15
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:47
Synopsis:




211209028     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211209029     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:20      Time Dispatched: 13:28
	                    Time Arrived : 13:28      Time Completed : 15:48
Synopsis:

Police responded to a two vehicle accident.  One female was issued a citation
and a report was taken.


211209030     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211209031     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : JACARANDA Way & CASSIA Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:31      Time Dispatched: 13:51
	                    Time Arrived : 13:51      Time Completed : 14:14
Synopsis:




211209032     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211209033     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Haley Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:38      Time Dispatched: 16:51
	                    Time Arrived : 16:51      Time Completed : 16:59
Synopsis:




211209034     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:02      Time Dispatched: 14:14
	                    Time Arrived : 14:15      Time Completed : 17:55
Synopsis:




211209035     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Condor St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:02      Time Dispatched: 17:07
	                    Time Arrived : 17:00      Time Completed : 17:33
Synopsis:




211209036     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:23      Time Dispatched: 16:11
	                    Time Arrived : 16:14      Time Completed : 16:15
Synopsis:




211209037     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Santa Maria Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:46      Time Dispatched: 15:48
	                    Time Arrived : 15:54      Time Completed : 16:10
Synopsis:




211209038     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211209039     Child Locked in Vehicle
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Rowley, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:59      Time Dispatched: 16:04
	                    Time Arrived : 16:21      Time Completed : 16:28

	Unit: L1            Time Reported: 15:59      Time Dispatched: 16:04
	                    Time Arrived : 16:10      Time Completed : 16:21

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 15:59      Time Dispatched: 16:03
	                    Time Arrived : 16:09      Time Completed : 16:20

	Unit: STA01         Time Reported: 15:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:02
Synopsis:




21ACO3619     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:56      Time Completed : 06:58
Synopsis:




21ACO3620     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:59      Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:




21ACO3621     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:59      Time Completed : 07:13
Synopsis:




21ACO3622     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Tex St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:33      Time Completed : 07:33
Synopsis:




21ACO3623     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd & Cottonwood Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:37      Time Completed : 07:38
Synopsis:




21ACO3624     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:07      Time Completed : 08:12
Synopsis:




21ACO3625     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd & Great Divide Trail
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:10      Time Completed : 12:10
Synopsis:




21ACO3626     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:11      Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:




21ACO3627     Animal Noise
	Incident Address : Villa La Paz Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:35      Time Completed : 12:36
Synopsis:




21ACO3628     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : MARILYN Pkwy & MESA Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:38      Time Dispatched: 12:41
	                    Time Arrived : 12:46      Time Completed : 12:53
Synopsis:




21ACO3631     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:49      Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:




21ACO3632     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:50      Time Completed : 06:58
Synopsis:




21ACO3633     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:51      Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:




21ACO3634     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 11:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:44      Time Completed : 11:45
Synopsis:




21MCC4697     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 06:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:47      Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:




21MCC4698     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 10:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:50      Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:




21MCC4699     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Ivy Lee Crst
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:01      Time Completed : 11:04
Synopsis:




21MCC4700     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 11:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:42      Time Completed : 12:17
Synopsis:




21MCC4701     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 12:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:33      Time Completed : 12:33
Synopsis:




21MCC4702     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 12:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:00      Time Completed : 13:00
Synopsis:




21MCC4703     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 13:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:10      Time Completed : 14:01
Synopsis:




21MCC4704     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 16:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:55      Time Completed : 17:30
Synopsis:




21MCC4705     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 16:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:56      Time Completed : 17:28
Synopsis:




21MCC4706     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 17:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:30      Time Completed : 17:36
Synopsis:




21MCC4707     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 17:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:37      Time Completed : 18:11
Synopsis:




21MCC4726     TAC Duties Non-Entry
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 06:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:31      Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:




21MCC4727     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 07:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:45      Time Completed : 07:45
Synopsis:




21MCC4728     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 08:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:40      Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:




21MCC4729     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 09:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:22      Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:




21MCC4730     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 09:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:39      Time Completed : 09:58
Synopsis:




21MCC4731     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 09:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:45      Time Completed : 09:46
Synopsis:




21MCC4732     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 09:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:47      Time Completed : 10:45
Synopsis:




21MCC4733     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 09:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:59      Time Completed : 10:18
Synopsis:




21MCC4734     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 10:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:20      Time Completed : 11:46
Synopsis:




21MCC4735     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 12:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:33      Time Completed : 13:33
Synopsis:




21MCC4736     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 13:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:33      Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:




21MCC4737     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 13:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:42      Time Completed : 13:50
Synopsis:




21MCC4738     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 14:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:07      Time Completed : 14:49
Synopsis:




21MCC4739     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 14:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:51      Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:




21MCC4740     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 15:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:32      Time Completed : 16:50
Synopsis:




21MCE1848     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:12      Time Dispatched: 08:16
	                    Time Arrived : 08:30      Time Completed : 08:33
Synopsis:




21MCE1849     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:42      Time Completed : 08:47
Synopsis:




21MCE1850     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Cracker Barrel Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:46      Time Dispatched: 08:48
	                    Time Arrived : 08:56      Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:




21MCE1851     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:09      Time Completed : 09:15
Synopsis:




21MCE1852     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:12      Time Dispatched: 09:15
	                    Time Arrived : 09:20      Time Completed : 09:39
Synopsis:




21MCE1853     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:45      Time Completed : 09:48
Synopsis:




21MCE1854     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Appletree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:49      Time Completed : 10:52
Synopsis:




21MCE1855     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Ivy Lee Crst
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:01      Time Completed : 11:04
Synopsis:




21MCE1856     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Wild Horse Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:15      Time Completed : 11:16
Synopsis:




21MCE1857     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Verllonia St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:33      Time Completed : 11:35
Synopsis:




21MCE1858     Special Event Detail
	Incident Address : MESQUITE CITY LIMITS
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Stanley Harger, Shari Hoover, Sandra Romberg,
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V120          Time Reported: 07:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:39      Time Completed : 10:09

	Unit: V125          Time Reported: 07:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:39      Time Completed : 10:09

	Unit: V129          Time Reported: 07:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:39      Time Completed : 10:09

	Unit: V139          Time Reported: 07:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:39      Time Completed : 10:09

	Unit: V154          Time Reported: 07:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:39      Time Completed : 10:09

	Unit: V158          Time Reported: 07:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:39      Time Completed : 10:09

	Unit: V160          Time Reported: 07:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:39      Time Completed : 10:09

	Unit: V164          Time Reported: 07:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:39      Time Completed : 10:09

	Unit: V165          Time Reported: 07:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:39      Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:




21MDC0658     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 11:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:39      Time Completed : 12:22
Synopsis:

Officer took one male subject into custody for an active warrant.


21MDC0659     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 13:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:00      Time Completed : 13:53
Synopsis:

One adult male remanded into custody by Mesquite Justice Court.


21MDC0661     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 13:26      Time Dispatched: 13:29
	                    Time Arrived : 14:37      Time Completed : 17:33
Synopsis:

Officer transported one male subject to Clark County Detention Center.


