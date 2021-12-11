12/10/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 12/08/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211208036 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:12 Time Dispatched: 19:15 Time Arrived : 19:19 Time Completed : 20:36 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:15 Time Completed : 21:35 Synopsis: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a equipment violation. 21MDC0660 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J8 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched: 18:45 Time Arrived : 19:55 Time Completed : 22:31 Synopsis: Transported two adults to the Clark County Detention Center. 211208007 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 11:19 Synopsis: Police responded to a business regarding suspicious activity. Information was gathered for report. 211208011 Domestic Trouble Incident Address : Hitching Post Pt Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Z Wood, A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:33 Time Dispatched: 10:38 Time Arrived : 10:42 Time Completed : 14:22 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:33 Time Dispatched: 10:55 Time Arrived : 10:58 Time Completed : 12:24 Synopsis: Officers responded to a domestic violence call. A female was arrested for false imprisonment and coercion. A female was arrested for false imprisonment and coercion. 211208012 Ex-Felon Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211208014 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211208015 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211208016 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211208017 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211208018 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211208019 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211208020 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 12:26 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 12:27 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:28 Time Completed : 12:28 Synopsis: 211208021 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:27 Time Completed : 12:27 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:28 Time Completed : 12:28 Synopsis: 211208022 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:27 Time Completed : 12:28 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:29 Time Completed : 12:51 Synopsis: 211208023 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:00 Synopsis: 211208024 Civil 211208027 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:05 Time Dispatched: 14:12 Time Arrived : 14:15 Time Completed : 14:42 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 14:05 Time Dispatched: 14:12 Time Arrived : 14:15 Time Completed : 14:42 Synopsis: Mesquite Detectives responded to a verbal dispute involving two male adults. 211208029 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Goodsell, J Gleave, G Garcia Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:26 Time Dispatched: 14:42 Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 15:16 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:26 Time Dispatched: 14:45 Time Arrived : 14:46 Time Completed : 18:11 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 14:26 Time Dispatched: 14:45 Time Arrived : 14:46 Time Completed : 18:11 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:55 Time Completed : 15:01 Synopsis: Detectives made contact with one male who was cited for several misdemeanor violations. Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: 15:38 Time Arrived : 15:27 Time Completed : 15:32 Synopsis: 211208031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:32 Time Completed : 15:38 Synopsis: 211208032 Evidence Destruction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211208033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & PULSIPHER Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:19 Time Completed : 16:21 Synopsis: 211208034 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:22 Time Completed : 17:39 Synopsis: 211208036 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:12 Time Dispatched: 19:15 Time Arrived : 19:19 Time Completed : 20:36 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:15 Time Completed : 21:35 Synopsis: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a equipment violation. RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:24 Time Dispatched: 07:33 Time Arrived : 07:40 Time Completed : 07:43 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:24 Time Dispatched: 07:38 Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 07:55 Synopsis: 211209007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:47 Time Completed : 09:24 Synopsis: 211209008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:00 Time Completed : 09:28 Synopsis: 211209009 Alarm Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, FR3 Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:44 Time Dispatched: 08:47 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:49 Unit: FR3 Time Reported: 08:44 Time Dispatched: 08:47 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:47 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:44 Time Dispatched: 08:47 Time Arrived : 08:48 Time Completed : 08:50 Synopsis: 211209010 Person On Foot Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:09 Time Dispatched: 09:10 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:16 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:10 Time Completed : 09:22 Synopsis: 211209011 Traffic Problem Incident Address : Flagstone Buff & Windsong Xing Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:38 Synopsis: 211209012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding 211209015 Lost Property Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:37 Time Dispatched: 10:46 Time Arrived : 10:46 Time Completed : 11:25 Synopsis: An officer responded to the police department reference lost property. A report was taken. 211209025 Controlled Substance Problem Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Goodsell, G Garcia, A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: 16:29 Time Arrived : 12:45 Time Completed : 16:02 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:55 Time Completed : 13:12 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:55 Time Completed : 13:12 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:51 Time Completed : 14:52 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. One adult male and and one adult female were arrested for drug charges. 211209029 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:20 Time Dispatched: 13:28 Time Arrived : 13:28 Time Completed : 15:48 Synopsis: Police responded to a two vehicle accident. One female was issued a citation and a report was taken. One female was issued a citation and a report was taken. 211209030 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211209031 Parking Problem Incident Address : JACARANDA Way & CASSIA Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: 13:51 Time Arrived : 13:51 Time Completed : 14:14 Synopsis: 211209032 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211209033 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Haley Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:38 Time Dispatched: 16:51 Time Arrived : 16:51 Time Completed : 16:59 Synopsis: 211209034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:02 Time Dispatched: 14:14 Time Arrived : 14:15 Time Completed : 17:55 Synopsis: 211209035 Welfare Check Incident Address : Condor St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: 17:07 Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 17:33 Synopsis: 211209036 Reckless Driver Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched: 16:11 Time Arrived : 16:14 Time Completed : 16:15 Synopsis: 211209037 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Santa Maria Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched: 15:48 Time Arrived : 15:54 Time Completed : 16:10 Synopsis: 211209038 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211209039 Child Locked in Vehicle Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Rowley, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:59 Time Dispatched: 16:04 Time Arrived : 16:21 Time Completed : 16:28 Unit: L1 Time Reported: 15:59 Time Dispatched: 16:04 Time Arrived : 16:10 Time Completed : 16:21 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 15:59 Time Dispatched: 16:03 Time Arrived : 16:09 Time Completed : 16:20 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 15:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:02 Synopsis: 21ACO3619 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:58 Synopsis: 21ACO3620 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 21ACO3621 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 07:13 Synopsis: 21ACO3622 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Tex St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:33 Time Completed : 07:33 Synopsis: 21ACO3623 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd & Cottonwood Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:37 Time Completed : 07:38 Synopsis: 21ACO3624 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:07 Time Completed : 08:12 Synopsis: 21ACO3625 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd & Great Divide Trail Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:10 Synopsis: 21ACO3626 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:11 Time Completed : 12:12 Synopsis: 21ACO3627 Animal Noise Incident Address : Villa La Paz Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:35 Time Completed : 12:36 Synopsis: 21ACO3628 Animal complaint Incident Address : MARILYN Pkwy & MESA Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:38 Time Dispatched: 12:41 Time Arrived : 12:46 Time Completed : 12:53 Synopsis: 21ACO3629 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:45 Time Completed : 06:48 Synopsis: 21ACO3630 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 21ACO3631 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 21ACO3632 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:50 Time Completed : 06:58 Synopsis: 21ACO3633 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 21ACO3634 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:44 Time Completed : 11:45 Synopsis: 21MCC4697 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 21MCC4698 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:50 Time Completed : 11:41 Synopsis: 21MCC4699 Vacation Check Incident Address : Ivy Lee Crst Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 11:04 Synopsis: 21MCC4700 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 12:17 Synopsis: 21MCC4701 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 12:33 Synopsis: 21MCC4702 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:00 Synopsis: 21MCC4703 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 14:01 Synopsis: 21MCC4704 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:55 Time Completed : 17:30 Synopsis: 21MCC4705 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:56 Time Completed : 17:28 Synopsis: 21MCC4706 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:30 Time Completed : 17:36 Synopsis: 21MCC4707 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:37 Time Completed : 18:11 Synopsis: 21MCC4708 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:37 Time Completed : 19:40 Synopsis: 21MCC4709 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:47 Time Completed : 20:07 Synopsis: 21MCC4710 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:40 Time Completed : 19:47 Synopsis: 21MCC4711 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 19:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:49 Time Completed : 20:27 Synopsis: 21MCC4712 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 20:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:07 Time Completed : 20:07 Synopsis: 21MCC4713 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 20:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:15 Time Completed : 20:55 Synopsis: 21MCC4714 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:27 Time Completed : 21:00 Synopsis: 21MCC4715 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 20:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:55 Time Completed : 20:55 Synopsis: 21MCC4716 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:07 Synopsis: 21MCC4717 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Chalet Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:07 Synopsis: 21MCC4718 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:03 Time Dispatched: 21:08 Time Arrived : 21:08 Time Completed : 21:08 Synopsis: 21MCC4719 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:50 Synopsis: 21MCC4720 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:44 Synopsis: 21MCC4721 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:45 Time Completed : 22:43 Synopsis: 21MCC4722 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:51 Time Completed : 21:51 Synopsis: 21MCC4723 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Carrara Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 02:24 Time Dispatched: 02:25 Time Arrived : 02:25 Time Completed : 02:25 Synopsis: 21MCC4724 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 02:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:45 Time Completed : 02:45 Synopsis: 21MCC4725 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 05:04 Time Dispatched: 05:05 Time Arrived : 05:06 Time Completed : 05:06 Synopsis: 21MCC4726 TAC Duties Non-Entry Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:43 Synopsis: 21MCC4727 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:45 Time Completed : 07:45 Synopsis: 21MCC4728 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:40 Time Completed : 09:22 Synopsis: 21MCC4729 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 09:22 Synopsis: 21MCC4730 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:39 Time Completed : 09:58 Synopsis: 21MCC4731 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:46 Synopsis: 21MCC4732 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:47 Time Completed : 10:45 Synopsis: 21MCC4733 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:59 Time Completed : 10:18 Synopsis: 21MCC4734 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:20 Time Completed : 11:46 Synopsis: 21MCC4735 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 13:33 Synopsis: 21MCC4736 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:33 Time Completed : 13:41 Synopsis: 21MCC4737 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:42 Time Completed : 13:50 Synopsis: 21MCC4738 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:07 Time Completed : 14:49 Synopsis: 21MCC4739 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 15:24 Synopsis: 21MCC4740 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:32 Time Completed : 16:50 Synopsis: 21MCE1848 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:12 Time Dispatched: 08:16 Time Arrived : 08:30 Time Completed : 08:33 Synopsis: 21MCE1849 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:42 Time Completed : 08:47 Synopsis: 21MCE1850 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Cracker Barrel Cir Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:46 Time Dispatched: 08:48 Time Arrived : 08:56 Time Completed : 09:04 Synopsis: 21MCE1851 Vacation Check Incident Address : Sunshine Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:09 Time Completed : 09:15 Synopsis: 21MCE1852 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:12 Time Dispatched: 09:15 Time Arrived : 09:20 Time Completed : 09:39 Synopsis: 21MCE1853 Vacation Check Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:48 Synopsis: 21MCE1854 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:49 Time Completed : 10:52 Synopsis: 21MCE1855 Vacation Check Incident Address : Ivy Lee Crst Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 11:04 Synopsis: 21MCE1856 Vacation Check Incident Address : Wild Horse Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:15 Time Completed : 11:16 Synopsis: 21MCE1857 Vacation Check Incident Address : Verllonia St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:35 Synopsis: 21MCE1858 Special Event Detail Incident Address : MESQUITE CITY LIMITS Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Stanley Harger, Shari Hoover, Sandra Romberg, Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V120 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 10:09 Unit: V125 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 10:09 Unit: V129 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21MDC0658 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J2 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:39 Time Completed : 12:22 Synopsis: Officer took one male subject into custody for an active warrant. 21MDC0659 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J8 Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:53 Synopsis: One adult male remanded into custody by Mesquite Justice Court.

21MDC0660 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J8 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched: 18:45 Time Arrived : 19:55 Time Completed : 22:31 Synopsis: Transported two adults to the Clark County Detention Center.

21MDC0661 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:26 Time Dispatched: 13:29 Time Arrived : 14:37 Time Completed : 17:33 Synopsis: Officer transported one male subject to Clark County Detention Center. 