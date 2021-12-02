The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office Announces

December Programming of Events

The Nevada College Savings Programs offer families across the state a wide variety of college savings options and plans. The following educational events are designed to assist those looking for information regarding services as well as help individuals and families navigate various college savings plans available.

Special Events



Say Yes to Financial Success! Free Virtual Financial University Workshop

Saturday, December 11 at 8:30 a.m.

Register here



Join the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office, and a panel of experts for five interactive sessions filled with real-life scenarios, tips, and best practices to help set you up for financial success. Learn financial techniques to assist you on your journey in planning, saving, and paying for major life milestones –college, buying a home, retirement, and more. Those interested in attending can register for all events using the link above.

Governor Guinn Millennium Scholarship

Millennium Scholarship Webinars

Monday, December 6 at 1 p.m.

Monday, December 20 at 1 p.m.

Register here

Join Naomi Nevers, Millennium Administrative Assistant from the State Treasurer’s Office for a presentation on the details of how to earn and keep the Millennium Scholarship. All high school students, parents, school staff and current Millennium Scholars are encouraged to attend. Those interested in attending can register for all events using the link above.

###

About Nevada State Treasurer’s Office

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is responsible for a number of critical State functions, including: State banking, and transaction management; investment and debt portfolio management; collecting and returning unclaimed property; and administering a number of college savings and scholarship programs.

The State Treasurer is elected by the people to a four-year term. Zach Conine is the current State Treasurer. For questions or more information email collegesavings@nevadatreasurer.gov or call 702-486-3889.