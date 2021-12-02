FRIDAY, DEC. 3

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

Christmas Letter Preparation Class: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Assistance in creating a Christmas letter, including exploring different styles in letters, writing prompts and tips, letterhead designs and 10 free color prints. Call 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Youth 3D Design & Print Club: 4-5 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come learn more about 3D printing. Get creative and design cool things. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

Live at the Library Concert Series: 3-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Grant Gunn. nfo: 702-507-4080.