HOLIDAY DECORATING CONTEST 2021

Thinking about decorating your home or business for the holidays? It’s time to get out of the house and get in the holiday spirit and join us for the Holiday Decorating contest and show it off by entering the City of Mesquites decorating contest! Holiday displays can include light displays on the entire house or building. All decorations need to be visible from the sidewalk in front of the resident or business.

Applications are being accepted now through Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. and are limited to the first 50 applications received.

Pick up an application for this free event at the Mesquite Recreation Center or download the application at the following link:

Holiday Decorating Contest

We are encouraging community pride by decorating in the spirit of the holiday. Individuals and businesses that have gone above and beyond decorating their residence or business in an exceptional and creative approach will be recognized for their hard work during the City Council meeting in January.

Judging standards are based on:

Creativeness

Lights and Decorations (The GRIZ)

Originality

Overall Appearance

On the nights of judging, Saturday & Sunday, December 18 & 19, 2021; please leave all of your holiday lights on until 10:00 P.M.

For more information, please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov To stay connected via social media: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.